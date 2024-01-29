Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max vs Cobra Darkspeed X Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

In 2024 so far, we've seen new driver releases from many of the top brands. Two of the most recognized are Callaway, who have built on their Paradym range bringing out the Paradym Ai Smoke family, and Cobra, who have updated the Aerojet with the Darkspeed range.

The two drivers we are going to focus on in this head-to-head piece are the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max and the Cobra Darkspeed X. Both of these drivers are excellent all-rounders and will be featured in any debate over the best driver of 2024, but which one is better? Well, after vigorous testing, we have come up with this comparison piece to find out.

Technology

We will start with the Ai Smoke Max which, out of the two models, has had the most changes made to it from its predecessor. The biggest update we see is in the face as for this years release Callaway have the tagline 'Sweeter From Every Spot'. Essentially, they have created a bigger effective hitting area, which is done with its Ai Smart Face technology that uses the swing dynamics from thousands of real golfers.

The swing dynamics are made up of swing speed, club delivery and face orientation just prior to impact, with Callaway inputting this information into their AI technology and producing a whole new face for their drivers. They say it makes micro-deflections across various points of the striking area, which basically will create multiple sweet spots. Another bit of tech in the Max is that the weight at the back is adjustable, which will allow up to 19 yards of adjustability according to Callaway.

Moving on to the Cobra Darkspeed X which, although it has aesthetically been improved hasn't really seen much of an upgrade in the way of technology. This isn't necessarily a negative given the exceptional performance of the Aerojet in 2023, but the bigger tech story here is certainly with Callaway.

Image 1 of 2 Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max at address (Image credit: Future) Cobra Darkspeed X at address (Image credit: Future)

Looks

Cobra drivers are known for their good looks and the Darkspeed X is no exception. Out of the box, our first impressions were excellent, with the all matte black profile giving a seriously sophisticated appearance. It's not just the actual driver that screams premium, the headcover is a thing of beauty too. It continues the all black visual and really adds a touch of class with some high quality embossed logos.

The lack of accent colors and graphics makes the Darkspeed X look a little more compact than it actually is, which may deter some but will really appeal to others. We loved it as the aesthetic really makes you feel you have a premium driver in your hands.

What's more, behind the ball, the Darkspeed X looks very neat and tidy. The head is exceptionally clean with only a subtle Cobra logo and carbon highlights to compliment the pure simplicity and minimalism of the crown. In terms of the visual Cobra has created here, less is very much more and we are fully on board.

(Image credit: Future)

The 2024 Paradym Ai Smoke range sees a return to a more understated finish on the crown with a sleek and stylish grey colorway. The smokey graphic pattern from the original Paradym remains but has been sharpened up, and looks even better than before in grey.

Onto the sole and the bright blue that Callaway has selected for the logo and weights is the perfect accent to compliment the grey and has been utilised sparingly. The sole topography remains very similar to its predecessor with only slight alterations in this area. From a retail point of view, we think this driver will really stand out on the shelves.

Some people loved the navy of the original Paradym, some didn't. It's entirely subjective but we feel that the new grey crown really hits the right notes. It blends nicely with the grey banner strip, creating a really clean aesthetic that, from a visual perspective, places it among the best looking drivers on the market.

Cobra and Callaway have both done a great job this year and because this is very much a matter of personal taste, we'll leave it to you to decide which you prefer.

(Image credit: Future)

Feel

We'll start with the Callaway this time. Sound and feel were not worlds apart from the original Paradym, which is no bad thing at all. If anything we found the Ai Smoke to be a touch livelier and more responsive off the face than its predecessor which is testament to the work done by Callaway on improving on what was already an outstanding product. There is no doubt that the Ai Smoke Max is one of the best Callaway drivers we've seen.

Similarly, the Darkspeed X maintains a very similar sound and feel to that of its predecessor, the Aerojet, which is understandable given the popularity and success of that particular range. It it ain't broke, don't fix it, as they say.

On impact, the sound is not too loud, with enough feedback and decibels to let you know you’ve given something a good whack! This powerful feel is a big positive, especially as it gives you the feel to swing hard at it.

Again, it comes down to personal preference, but there's really not much to split these two when it comes to feel. Both produce a powerful impact and sound that will give a very satisfying feeling when striking it off the tee, especially as they are amongst the most forgiving drivers that money can buy. Nothing to choose between them in this category, so we'll call it a draw.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Performance

Both of these drivers performed superbly in testing. First the Darkspeed X. In testing launch and spin sat perfectly in the mid-windows at around 11 degrees and the 2300rpm mark, and the ball speed came in at approximately 173mph.

The result was a really neutral ball flight with no noticeable curvature bias and the perfect blend of enough spin to make it feel safe, but not too much to negate the impressive ball speed.

The Paradym Ai Smoke Max produced very similar numbers but the forgiveness really stood out for us. There was very little drop off in ball speed on off center strikes, which suggests that the A.I. has indeed done what Callaway claim it has.

In terms of any shape bias, the weight track of the Ai Smoke Max is one of the most effective we have come across and every weight alteration seemed to have the desired effect.

So while spin and carry distance were almost identical (the Cobra won by one yard and had a slightly higher ball speed) the extra level of forgiveness of the Callaway combined with the workability provided by the weight track give it the edge in this category.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Which one should you choose?

Choose the Paradym Ai Smoke Max if..

- Price is not a concern

- You want more workability

- You are looking for a tad more forgiveness

Choose the Darkspeed X if...

- You want a simple look at address

- You are wanting a more neutral flight

- You are looking to spend less