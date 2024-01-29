Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max vs Cobra Darkspeed X Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
These two top manufacturers both have new drivers out! Let's see which comes out on top...
An excellent all-round performer in the premium driver category that is wrapped up in a much improved aesthetic. We particularly loved the strong, penetrating flight.
For
- Great range of CG adjustability
- We love the rounded head shape
- Surprisingly low spin rate
Against
- Very close in performance to the Triple Diamond model
The Darkspeed X is an exceptional all-rounder. Competitive ball speeds coupled with comfortable levels of spin and playability make this a great option for a huge range of golfers.
For
- Stunning aesthetic
- High levels of forgiveness
- Will suit a wide range of players
Against
- Mostly cosmetic improvements over last year's Aerojet
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max vs Cobra Darkspeed X Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
In 2024 so far, we've seen new driver releases from many of the top brands. Two of the most recognized are Callaway, who have built on their Paradym range bringing out the Paradym Ai Smoke family, and Cobra, who have updated the Aerojet with the Darkspeed range.
The two drivers we are going to focus on in this head-to-head piece are the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max and the Cobra Darkspeed X. Both of these drivers are excellent all-rounders and will be featured in any debate over the best driver of 2024, but which one is better? Well, after vigorous testing, we have come up with this comparison piece to find out.
Technology
We will start with the Ai Smoke Max which, out of the two models, has had the most changes made to it from its predecessor. The biggest update we see is in the face as for this years release Callaway have the tagline 'Sweeter From Every Spot'. Essentially, they have created a bigger effective hitting area, which is done with its Ai Smart Face technology that uses the swing dynamics from thousands of real golfers.
The swing dynamics are made up of swing speed, club delivery and face orientation just prior to impact, with Callaway inputting this information into their AI technology and producing a whole new face for their drivers. They say it makes micro-deflections across various points of the striking area, which basically will create multiple sweet spots. Another bit of tech in the Max is that the weight at the back is adjustable, which will allow up to 19 yards of adjustability according to Callaway.
Moving on to the Cobra Darkspeed X which, although it has aesthetically been improved hasn't really seen much of an upgrade in the way of technology. This isn't necessarily a negative given the exceptional performance of the Aerojet in 2023, but the bigger tech story here is certainly with Callaway.
Looks
Cobra drivers are known for their good looks and the Darkspeed X is no exception. Out of the box, our first impressions were excellent, with the all matte black profile giving a seriously sophisticated appearance. It's not just the actual driver that screams premium, the headcover is a thing of beauty too. It continues the all black visual and really adds a touch of class with some high quality embossed logos.
The lack of accent colors and graphics makes the Darkspeed X look a little more compact than it actually is, which may deter some but will really appeal to others. We loved it as the aesthetic really makes you feel you have a premium driver in your hands.
What's more, behind the ball, the Darkspeed X looks very neat and tidy. The head is exceptionally clean with only a subtle Cobra logo and carbon highlights to compliment the pure simplicity and minimalism of the crown. In terms of the visual Cobra has created here, less is very much more and we are fully on board.
The 2024 Paradym Ai Smoke range sees a return to a more understated finish on the crown with a sleek and stylish grey colorway. The smokey graphic pattern from the original Paradym remains but has been sharpened up, and looks even better than before in grey.
Onto the sole and the bright blue that Callaway has selected for the logo and weights is the perfect accent to compliment the grey and has been utilised sparingly. The sole topography remains very similar to its predecessor with only slight alterations in this area. From a retail point of view, we think this driver will really stand out on the shelves.
Some people loved the navy of the original Paradym, some didn't. It's entirely subjective but we feel that the new grey crown really hits the right notes. It blends nicely with the grey banner strip, creating a really clean aesthetic that, from a visual perspective, places it among the best looking drivers on the market.
Cobra and Callaway have both done a great job this year and because this is very much a matter of personal taste, we'll leave it to you to decide which you prefer.
Feel
We'll start with the Callaway this time. Sound and feel were not worlds apart from the original Paradym, which is no bad thing at all. If anything we found the Ai Smoke to be a touch livelier and more responsive off the face than its predecessor which is testament to the work done by Callaway on improving on what was already an outstanding product. There is no doubt that the Ai Smoke Max is one of the best Callaway drivers we've seen.
Similarly, the Darkspeed X maintains a very similar sound and feel to that of its predecessor, the Aerojet, which is understandable given the popularity and success of that particular range. It it ain't broke, don't fix it, as they say.
On impact, the sound is not too loud, with enough feedback and decibels to let you know you’ve given something a good whack! This powerful feel is a big positive, especially as it gives you the feel to swing hard at it.
Again, it comes down to personal preference, but there's really not much to split these two when it comes to feel. Both produce a powerful impact and sound that will give a very satisfying feeling when striking it off the tee, especially as they are amongst the most forgiving drivers that money can buy. Nothing to choose between them in this category, so we'll call it a draw.
Performance
Both of these drivers performed superbly in testing. First the Darkspeed X. In testing launch and spin sat perfectly in the mid-windows at around 11 degrees and the 2300rpm mark, and the ball speed came in at approximately 173mph.
The result was a really neutral ball flight with no noticeable curvature bias and the perfect blend of enough spin to make it feel safe, but not too much to negate the impressive ball speed.
The Paradym Ai Smoke Max produced very similar numbers but the forgiveness really stood out for us. There was very little drop off in ball speed on off center strikes, which suggests that the A.I. has indeed done what Callaway claim it has.
In terms of any shape bias, the weight track of the Ai Smoke Max is one of the most effective we have come across and every weight alteration seemed to have the desired effect.
So while spin and carry distance were almost identical (the Cobra won by one yard and had a slightly higher ball speed) the extra level of forgiveness of the Callaway combined with the workability provided by the weight track give it the edge in this category.
Which one should you choose?
Choose the Paradym Ai Smoke Max if..
- Price is not a concern
- You want more workability
- You are looking for a tad more forgiveness
Choose the Darkspeed X if...
- You want a simple look at address
- You are wanting a more neutral flight
- You are looking to spend less
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Srixon ZX5 LS 9.5
Fairway wood: Taylormade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5°
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11
Wedges: Taylormade MG4 54 and 60 degree
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
- David Usher
- Zach BougenWriter
-
Callaway Paradym vs Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
How does the new Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max Driver compare to the original Paradym? We analyse the pros and cons of each
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max Driver Review
Following on from the original Paradym, the new Paradym Ai Smoke Max driver has big shoes to fill...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
-
Why Golfers Should Be Excited About The New Velocore + Technology From Fujikura
The new 2024 Ventus features new Velocore + technology, but where will it fit in the brand's shaft lineup? We explain
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Report: Tyrrell Hatton To Sign For LIV Golf
Tyrrell Hatton appears to be on the verge of joining LIV Golf ahead of the first event of the third season in Mexico
By Michael Weston Published
-
TaylorMade Qi vs Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Irons: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
How do these game improvement irons from two of the top brands stack up for 2024? Find out, here!
By Zach Bougen Published
-
Ping G430 Max 10K vs Cobra Darkspeed Max Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
We take a look at two of the new driver releases from Ping and Cobra to see which comes out on top in 2024!
By Zach Bougen Published
-
Cobra Darkspeed X vs Cobra Aerojet Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
How does the new Cobra Darkspeed X driver compare to its predecessor, the Aerojet? We compare both to see which comes out on top
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Cobra Darkspeed X vs TaylorMade Qi10 Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
How do two of the best drivers of 2024 compare? Here, we put the Cobra Darkspeed X and TaylorMade Qi10 through their paces
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Ping G430 Max 10K vs TaylorMade Qi10 Max Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
How does the new Ping G430 Max 10K driver compare to the new TaylorMade Qi10 Max driver? Here, we analyse the pros and cons of each
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
TaylorMade Qi10 vs Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
How do two of the best drivers of 2024 stack up against one another? Here, we find out!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
TaylorMade Qi10 vs TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
How does the new TaylorMade Qi10 Driver compare to its predecessor, the Stealth 2? Here, we compare and analyse the two models
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Ping G430 Max 10K vs Ping G430 Max Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
How does the new Ping G430 Max 10K driver compare to the original G430 Max? Here, we analyse the pros and cons of each
By Joe Ferguson Published