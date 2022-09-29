Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Callaway Chrome Soft vs Chrome Soft X Golf Ball: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

When it comes to the golf ball, everyone is looking for a superb performer that won't break the bank. A brand that fits the bill and is known for producing some of the best value golf balls money can buy is Callaway, with the company one of the most used on the professional circuit.

Not only does the brand make fantastic equipment, but also some of the best golf balls at the top end of the performance spectrum. Two such examples are the Callaway Chrome Soft and Chrome Soft X, both of which are used by the players you see on the television.

In this piece, we have gone through the trouble of comparing the two and, a lot like the Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x, there are some significant differences between the pair, despite their names being the same.

Looks

Starting with the looks, when it comes to the Chrome Soft and Chrome Soft X, unsurprisingly, both are identical, aside from one having an X on it. It's worth noting that all are available in an array of designs, with the Chrome Softs featuring in a triple-track version, which helps aid alignment, especially on putts, while there is also the option of getting the Callaway in yellow and a number of different prints.

Image 1 of 2 The Callaway Chrome Soft (Image credit: Callaway ) The Callaway Chrome Soft X (Image credit: Future )

Feel

Just like when we compared the TaylorMade TP5 and TP5x (opens in new tab), the notable difference between models that bear the same name is usually in the feel and not the looks. When it comes to the Chrome Soft and Chrome Soft X, it is once again the case, as the X is aimed at those with a higher swing speed.

Beginning with the Chrome Soft, we noticed, instantly, that it was softer than the X when striking shots with the wedges, although the X felt slightly hotter off the face. Throughout the bag though, there didn't appear to be as much difference in feel between the two models.

It was primarily the wedges and putter that we did indeed notice a difference in feel, as the Chrome Soft X felt a little firmer off the face than the Chrome Soft. In truth, we would lean towards the Chrome Soft if basing our choice purely around feel.

Ball Flight

Like the differences in the feel, there is also a noticeable contrast in the ball flight between the Chrome Soft and X, as the Chrome Soft is the lower spinning of the two models. What's more, it launched 2˚ higher than the X, meaning the ball flight would suit those who struggle to get the ball in the air off the tee.

One aspect of the Chrome Soft X is how controlled the flight was with the irons, as was the case with the normal version of the golf ball. Again, the flight was a tad higher in the Chrome Soft than the X, something which will be personal preference when it comes to your game.

Image 1 of 2 The Callaway Chrome Soft is a superb performer all-round (Image credit: Future ) (Image credit: Future )

Distance

As previously mentioned, the Chrome Soft X is aimed more at a faster-swinging player than the standard Chrome Soft model, with one of the big claims about this golf ball being the increase in ball speed.

It features a ‘new Hyper Elastic SoftFast Core’ and, in testing, when we switched from the standard Chrome Soft to the X, we immediately saw a jump in ball speed and around a 10 yard increase distance over the Chrome Soft.

We aren't saying that the Chrome Soft is poor, distance-wise, far from it in fact, as it ranks as one of the best premium golf balls that money can buy. It definitely holds it own in the distance category and, although it is 10 yards behind its X version, it launches higher with lower spin, something that will benefit a number of golfers.

Image 1 of 2 The Callaway Chrome Soft X is consistently long off the tee (Image credit: Future ) (Image credit: Future )

Control

The last factor we are looking at is control, where we believe the Chrome Soft X edges the standard version slightly. As mentioned earlier, the X felt a little firmer but, around the greens, its spin control was more manageable.

In testing, we found that the Chrome Soft was the lower spinning of the two models as, for a 50-yard pitch shot, it was 1000 rpm lower than the Chrome Soft X. However, with a slightly higher ball flight, you are still likely to get a good amount of stopping power.

This is obviously subjective, but one last noteworthy point is the mute sound through impact from the Chrome Soft. What’s more, we thought it offered a real point of distinction from the other options in the family, such as the Chrome Soft X and the Chrome Soft X LS (Low Spin)

Which one should you choose?

Choose the Callaway Chrome Soft if…

- You want a golf ball that is easier to launch in the air

- You produce high levels of spin and are wanting to lower it

- You are after a golf ball that has a soft feel which will improve your short game

Choose the Callaway Chrome Soft X if...

- You want a golf ball that lowers your flight off the tee and on the fairway

- You are looking for a golf ball that excels in short game spin control

- You need more distance and ball speed off the face