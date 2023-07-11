Brooks Koepka's Masters Golf Shoes Are 20% Off Right Now
Save 20% on one of the most stylish pairs of golf shoes we have seen on the professional circuit in 2023
At the 2023 Masters, Brooks Koepka just missed out on a first Green Jacket as Jon Rahm claimed a second Major title. Although the American couldn't secure yet another Major scalp, there was plenty of airtime for Koepka, who was seen wearing an eye-catching pair of Nike golf shoes.
The shoes in question were the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% NRG's, which are actually part of the NRG pack that have Augusta National as the design inspiration. They definitely stood out that week in Georgia and right now you can pick up the exact model the he was wearing with a 20% discount.
Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% NRG | 20% off with the code ULTIMATE
Was $180 Now $144
Use the code "ULTIMATE" for a 20% discount on these superb Infinity Tour NEXT% NRG Golf Shoes. Not only do they look fantastic, but their performance is equal to their looks!
Read our full Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% Shoes Review
First things first, the design is very sporty and modern, with the overall aesthetic more of a sneaker-style look than golf shoe. We really loved this design and, if the Augusta look isn't for you, then there are plenty of other color variations available on the Nike website.
On the Nike website it says of the shoes; 'Do you ever daydream about Georgia in the spring? We do. With its peach-fuzz tones complementing a clean base, this version is perfect for a long stroll through a warm, inviting Southern breeze.'
This explains the yellow color, along with the fuzzy kind of exterior, 'Always Fresh' branding on the outsoles of the shoes, and the green Nike label towards the back of the shoe. Such is the attention to detail, the insoles have a peach colorway and, when we tested the regular version out for ourselves, we found that every part of the shoe feels premium, sturdy and well put together. This also continued when we got to the golf course, with the Infinity Tour NEXT% up there with some of the most comfortable golf shoes we have tested.
The final point is how breathable and light the shoes are, with the four spikes on the sole large enough to manage traction throughout the swing without compromising stability. They are also 100% waterproof, making these some of the best Nike golf shoes on the market.
Currently, they are 20% off which is the cheapest we have seen since they came on the scene in April. By using the code "ULTIMATE", you can grab them with $36 off, with the price tag making it cheaper than some of the best golf shoes currently available.
For more deals from clubs to shoes, be sure to check out our post on the best Amazon Prime Day golf deals as well.
