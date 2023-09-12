Blue Tees Series 3 Max vs Inesis Golf 900 Rangefinder: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
Both are packed with features and come at an affordable price, but how do these two leading golf rangefinders compare?
A premium looking and performing laser rangefinder without the punchy price. The user experience was near faultless with the display showing accurate distances quickly with the minimum of fuss. A new brand that is a serious contender in the category.
For
- Exceptional clarity and speed
- Premium aesthetics
- Excellent value for money
Against
- Magnetic strap on case often comes loose
A high-quality rangefinder that boasts similar accuracy to some of the leading models on the market at a much lower price. That makes this laser excellent value for any golfer looking for a new rangefinder on a budget.
For
- Superb distance accuracy
- Comes with slope functionality that can be easily disabled
- Excellent value for money
- Sturdy carry case included
Against
- Display not as clear as other models
- Does not show battery level in the display
Blue Tees Series 3 Max vs Inesis Golf 900 Rangefinder: READ OUR HEAD-TO-HEAD VERDICT
Knowing exactly how far you have to the pin will undoubtedly help you shoot lower scores and prevent those costly misjudgements that happen when your eyes play tricks on you. In years gone by you'd need a caddy to provide you with that kind of detailed information but the advancements in technology have made it readily available to the modern golfer at an affordable price.
The best golf GPS devices and best golf watches will give you distances to the front, middle and back of the green as well as lots of other cool features that you will not get with a laser rangefinder, but if you want absolute precision then a rangefinder is the way to go. If you are unsure which route to go then we have compiled this handy guide comparing Golf watches v GPS v Laser to determine which is best for you.
Two models we've really enjoyed testing this year within this very congested category of the best golf rangefinders are the Blue Tees Series 3 Max and Inesis Golf 900. This is because they both offer a host of useful features while coming in at a reasonable price point. We pit them against each other in this head-to-head test to see which model might be right for you.
Design
The most important aspect when it comes to the design of the rangefinder is that it needs to be comfortable to hold, otherwise you will struggle to pick up the yardage to the flag which isn't ideal for you, or for any groups behind who are waiting to hit their shot.
The shape of the Blue Tees S3 is spot on and we loved the chrome detailing at the front. What's more, it comes in three color options versus the one available on the Inesis Golf 900.
Weight-wise, the Blue Tees comes in almost 50-grams heavier than the Inesis, with the latter weighing 175 grams. This may not sound a lot, but the weight does make a difference, as the heavier setup means you can hold it more securely in windier and more extreme conditions.
The Inesis Golf 900 fits comfortably in the hand but that lack of weight might be an issue for those golfers who do not have the steadiest of hands. Aesthetically it's a nice piece of kit, but if you don't like yellow you're out of luck as that's the only color option available.
Display
Along with the design, the rangefinder's display is one of the most important aspects when it comes to making your choice. You want something that offers a clear, vivid view of what lies ahead which makes it easier to pick out targets while the graphics need to present the information in a format that is easy to interpret.
Both models perform well here, displaying the target clearly. Starting with the Blue Tees, the display is very clear and bright, no matter how dim the conditions are that you are playing in. The clear looks are thanks to the auto ambient display, with the Blue Tees also showing the degree of elevation change in slope mode, perfect for practice and social rounds with your friends. Such is the performance, it ranks as one of the best budget golf rangefinders on the market.
As for the Inesis 900, it also comes with slope mode and even when your view is not totally clear, the Inesis can give you a reading by scanning the horizon behind your target. That was a nifty function that we thought was very cool and gave accurate readings even when our view was slightly obscured. The 6x magnification ensures the Inesis 900 provides clear and detailed views of targets.
Ease of Use
Both of these rangefinders are very user-friendly and quickly deliver a highly accurate distance number. Firstly let's look at the Inesis Golf 900. We found we were able to get a reading on a distance within seconds by simply looking into the lens and pressing the yellow button on the top of the laser.
It was also able to deliver compensated yardages that consider whether you are playing up or downhill, making it an excellent rangefinder for slopes. The slope functionality is turned on by pulling out a small yellow ring around the eyepiece but remember to turn this off during competition as slope functionality is not allowed during most tournaments.
The Blue Tees's ease of use is superb. When in use, the flag is picked out very quickly with a minimum of fuss and you also get the vibration to reassure you but, to be honest, it wasn’t really needed - such was the effectiveness of the Flag Lock feature. As with the Inesis, the Blue Tee S3 has a Slope feature which is easily disabled using the button on the side.
Features
The vivid display of the Blue Tees Series 3 Max is arguably this laser’s standout feature. Meanwhile, the lock and vibration features assures the user that they have the correct target, which means less guesswork and time spent on reshooting for distances.
It also has a built-in magnet, which allows you to attach it to the buggy frame for added convenience. The carry case looks smart but the magnetic clasp often comes loose and metal that covers it easily scratches, which is disappointing. You also get two extra CR2 batteries included in the box.
The Inesis comes in a very sturdy case that was very well designed. You’ll also receive a cloth for cleaning the lens of the rangefinder, a CR2 lithium battery and a clip that will allow you to attach the laser to your bag. During our round, we had no issues retrieving the rangefinder from the case and never once felt like we were faffing around trying to retrieve the laser before playing a shot.
Overall Appeal
Both of these rangefinders are superb performers and would be an excellent addition to the side of your bag. The Blue Tees is a cool, functional device that won't break the bank. The variety of features will be enough for all levels of golfers to get the information they need in a quick, convenient manner.
The Inesis 900 is simply a fantastic value for money choice. When it comes to speed and accuracy it compares favourably to any of the premium models, although it lacks many of the bells and whistles that come with the more expensive rangefinders from the likes of Bushnell for example.
Which one should you choose?
Choose the Blue Tees Series 3 Max Rangefinder if…
- You want a weighty, more substantial feel when trying to pick out the flag
- You want the option to attach it magnetically to a cart frame
- You want a wide choice of colors
Choose the Inesis Golf 900 Rangefinder if…
- You want an inexpensive rangefinder that gives you a fast, accurate number
- You are looking for a great value for money option
- You prefer a lightweight device
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 86 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.2.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: Ping i230 4-UW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 54°. Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge, K Grind
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
