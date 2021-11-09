The Srixon Soft Feel golf ball is a well established name in this market, and is not only one of the best golf balls for slower swing speeds, but one of the best golf balls out there, period.

The latest iteration of the Soft Feel franchise was launched in November 2020 and it's the 12th generation of this long standing name in golf.

Srixon added some nice adjustments to the latest Soft Feel, adding to what was already a very competitive package.

It is also Srixon's cheapest ball in its range, making it one of the best value golf balls on the market, but there can still be some great deals to be had to get even better value.

(Image credit: Srixon)

The Srixon Soft Feel comprises of a fairly simple two-piece design, with a FastLayer core and a soft, thin ionomer cover.

For the golfer, this means a super soft feeling ball off the face from the driver all the way down to the putter.

The overall compression of 60 is one of the softest on the market, meaning slower swingers will still be able to hit this ball a decent overall distance.

A new, thicker black alignment line makes the Soft Feel a great ball for putting with too.

Finally, it's available in five different colours - Orange, Red, Green, Yellow - as well as traditional white.

It's a great value golf ball that suits a wide range of golfers. With this in mind, check out the list of the best Srixon Soft Feel deals below.

Best Srixon Soft Feel Golf Ball Deals