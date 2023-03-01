Are These The Coolest Balls In Golf? (We Think They Might Just Be...!)
With these balls you can truly celebrate every shot...
I know what you are thinking, how on earth can a golf ball be cool? Well I think TaylorMade (opens in new tab) has found a way because it has recently released special edition balls that combine the brand's Pix design with alcohol!
TaylorMade TP5 Pix Cheers Balls
Get your hands on the special edition golf balls via the official TaylorMade website. They are $59.99 in the US (opens in new tab) and £49.99 in the UK (opens in new tab).
They are called 'TaylorMade TP5 Pix Cheers' balls and they feature designs that symbolize old fashioned, mojito, margarita and greyhound drinks as you can see above. Personally I would always go for a mojito or margarita in a bar but the old fashioned golf ball design is my personal favorite. The detail on the little graphics really looks cool and I like the use of the specific cocktail classes for each drink as well.
As you would expect you get 12 golf balls, three of each drink design and I also want to mention the eye-catching packaging too. The cream and green colors of the box look great and TaylorMade has clearly thought about the smaller details too, such as the font selection and the description of the Clear Path alignment technology on each sleeve of balls as well.
Speaking of which, the drink designs aren't just cosmetic, because they still act along the same lines as the orange and black triangles on the standard Pix balls (opens in new tab). The graphics help give immediate feedback on how the ball is rolling. Perfectly struck putts produce a clear white line through its centre, whereas if the drink graphics blend together, then chances are your putting stroke is crooked.
Having said that, for many golfers these balls would be more of a collectors item that would never actually make it onto the course.
For those who do intend to use them, you get the brand's excellent TP5 golf ball (opens in new tab) design that delivers a combination of overall performance and feel. TaylorMade's TP5 is unquestionably one of the best golf balls (opens in new tab) on the market, and the fact you can get collectible special edition designs only makes these more appealing.
Finally it is worth saying that TaylorMade has a number of other special edition Pix designs as well ranging from bacon and eggs, to Hawaii themed designs. Or you can go for the standard design below.
