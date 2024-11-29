Act Fast FootJoy Fans… I Can’t Believe This Golf Shoe Has Over 50% Off

FootJoy offers a fantastic selection of golf shoes including the popular Hyperflex model, which the company describes as the shoe for the ‘modern golfer athlete’. Now, you can get an incredible discount - over 50% off. They’re available in three different colorways, but you need to move fast if you want a pair of the best women's golf shoes.

FootJoy Women’s HyperFlex Golf Shoe | Over 50% Off At Amazon

Was $169.95 Now $79.95 This FootJoy golf shoe is perfect for woman that wants a modern and trainer-style look and it's a steal at this price. It is packed with features that make it extremely comfortable and supportive of your feet to give you maximum support on every shot. Read our full FootJoy Women's HyperFlex Golf Shoe Review

The FootJoy Women’s Hyperflex golf shoes have a modern and very sporty look with a high-profile outsole and ribbed knit mesh saddle. I tested the white/purple option, which has nice subtle purple accents and a bright pink stripe on the back tab.

I particularly like how easy it is to get them on, thanks to a stretchy tab and extra padding around the ankle and heel, which works beautifully with FootJoy’s StratoFoam cushioning.

After 18 holes, my feet felt great, and I appreciated the lateral support provided by the thermoplastic saddle. On a wet course, the Optiflex outsole and low-profile spikes kept me stable and confident in every swing.

The color suits summer golf and I would suggest opting for half a size smaller as they run a touch large. But overall, these shoes combine comfort, support and sporty flair, and at this price they’re a brilliant choice for women looking for stability and performance.

