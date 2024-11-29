Act Fast FootJoy Fans… I Can’t Believe This Golf Shoe Has Over 50% Off
At this incredible price, female golfers can't go wrong with this sporty looking golf shoe that delivers impressive performance too!
FootJoy offers a fantastic selection of golf shoes including the popular Hyperflex model, which the company describes as the shoe for the ‘modern golfer athlete’. Now, you can get an incredible discount - over 50% off. They’re available in three different colorways, but you need to move fast if you want a pair of the best women's golf shoes.
FootJoy Women’s HyperFlex Golf Shoe | Over 50% Off At Amazon
Was $169.95 Now $79.95
This FootJoy golf shoe is perfect for woman that wants a modern and trainer-style look and it's a steal at this price. It is packed with features that make it extremely comfortable and supportive of your feet to give you maximum support on every shot.
Read our full FootJoy Women's HyperFlex Golf Shoe Review
The FootJoy Women’s Hyperflex golf shoes have a modern and very sporty look with a high-profile outsole and ribbed knit mesh saddle. I tested the white/purple option, which has nice subtle purple accents and a bright pink stripe on the back tab.
I particularly like how easy it is to get them on, thanks to a stretchy tab and extra padding around the ankle and heel, which works beautifully with FootJoy’s StratoFoam cushioning.
After 18 holes, my feet felt great, and I appreciated the lateral support provided by the thermoplastic saddle. On a wet course, the Optiflex outsole and low-profile spikes kept me stable and confident in every swing.
The color suits summer golf and I would suggest opting for half a size smaller as they run a touch large. But overall, these shoes combine comfort, support and sporty flair, and at this price they’re a brilliant choice for women looking for stability and performance.
If you're looking for more buying advice on women's golf shoes, you should check out our other guides on the most comfortable golf shoes for women and the best women's spikeless golf shoes.
Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
-
-
I Already Have A Custom Fit Putter But I Simply Have To Buy This On Black Friday
Last year I had a £2000 putter fitting with Ping's Tour fitting team, but after seeing this deal think I am switching to a new flatstick
By David Usher Published
-
Watch: Asian Tour Pro's Incredible Slam Dunk Hole-In-One
Stefano Mazzoli made his first ever career hole-in-one in some style, with a slam dunk ace during the International Series Qatar
By Paul Higham Published
-
I Already Have A Custom Fit Putter But I Simply Have To Buy This On Black Friday
Last year I had a £2000 putter fitting with Ping's Tour fitting team, but after seeing this deal think I am switching to a new flatstick
By David Usher Published
-
We Rated These 9 Products 5 Stars, And They All Have Sublime Black Friday Discounts
I've searched the internet high and wide to find the best deals on some of our favorite five star reviewed products...
By Conor Keenan Published
-
Don't Get Wet! One Of Our Favorite Waterproof Jackets Has 25% Off
It's worth investing in a decent waterproof jacket and this one from adidas is at a great price
By Alison Root Published
-
15 Black Friday Deals Under $100, Including Bryson DeChambeau's Shoes!
There are lots of exceptional deals to be had this Black Friday and we've found some absolute crackers for under a hundred bucks!
By David Usher Published
-
'It Looks So Much Better In Person' - I Got My Hands On Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red Apparel And It's Now 25% Off This Black Friday
The jury was out when Sun Day Red first launched. However, having now experienced the quality first-hand, I think it'll become one of the most desirable golf apparel brands out there and Black Friday is a great chance to get your hands on some for yourself...
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
I’m The Golf Monthly Driver Tester, And This Ping Driver Deal Is Not To Be Missed!
I’m The Golf Monthly Driver Tester, And This Ping Driver Deal Is Not To Be Missed!
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
11 Best Golf Deals Under $50 - Our top picks for those on a budget
Former tour professional Sam De'Ath breaks down his favorite golf deals for under $50 this Black Friday
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
I Love G/FORE Golf Gear And They Have A Fantastic Black Friday Sale Right Now
G/FORE clothing and shoes are a breath of fresh air and here's a selection of products with substantial savings.
By Alison Root Published