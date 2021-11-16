Image Harris English 2pts each way at 28/1 with Bet365 I’m hoping the class of Harris English will win the day in his first tournament since a back injury. He’s taken five weeks off since pulling out during the final round at the CJ Cup in October. The Sea Island resident, now a Ryder Cup player, tied for sixth 12 months ago and will be raring to go after such a long break.

RSM Classic Golf Betting Tips 2021

Ryder Cup star Scottie Scheffler, runner-up to Jason Kokrak in Houston on Sunday, is favourite to go one better when the PGA Tour rolls on to Sea Island, Georgia for the RSM Classic.

I’m not over-keen on backing short-priced non-winners but it’s a fact that five of the 11 winners over-on the Seaside course at the St Simon’s Island resort have been first-timers.

Two courses are used for this tournament with the Plantation (7060 yards, par 72) sharing the load with the Seaside (7005 yards, par 70) for the first two rounds and the oceanside, links-style Seaside goes solo for the last 36.

Scheffler has had a number of chances in the past and with his super-solid game will continue to do so for many years to come but when going out last on Sunday nursing a one-stroke lead, his defence of that advantage was a little shaky.

The RSM rarely goes to big hitters and usually sees hot putters like Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson and Mackenzie Hughes in the mix.

Kisner won this with a record 22-under score in 2015 and went down only in a playoff last year after catching Robert Streb with a closing 63.

He was also fourth in 2017.

There are not many courses where he has the game to challenge but these two fit his eye and it is only a couple of months back since he took top honours at the Wyndham.

Streb has only won twice in a journeyman 12-year career, both of them on Sea Island.

The 34-year-old Oklahoman has had great warm-ups with top-tens in his two most recent outings and another big showing is expected in this title defence.

Webb Simpson, twice beaten in RSM playoffs, is hoping it will be third time lucky but recent form is nothing special. But neither is this field.

Cases can be made for Brian Harman, Corey Conners, Joel Dahmen, Joaquin Niemann, Chris Kirk, Cam Smith and several others in a wide-open contest but I’m hoping the class of Harris English will win the day in his first tournament since a back injury.

He’s taken five weeks off since pulling out during the final round at the CJ Cup in October.

The Sea Island resident, now a Ryder Cup player, tied for sixth 12 months ago and will be raring to go after such a long break.

As this double 2021 winner bagged the Tournament of Champions in January after a break, the signs are he goes well fresh.

Aussie stars Adam Scott, Smith and Jason Day come into the conversation as do South African aces Louis Oosthuizen, Dylan Frittelli and Brandon Grace.

Europe’s best chance lies between Justin Rose, Alex Noren, Seamus Power and Lee Westwood. But no Brit has ever won there.

Smith began the new campaign with a solid T9 in the CJ Cup after going 2-T34-T17 in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

A great scrambler, he is due a win.

RSM Classic golf betting tips 2021 - advised bets

