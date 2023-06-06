RBC Canadian Open Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week's Field

When it comes to golf tournaments, only the United States and British Opens have a longer history of being run. This year, the RBC Canadian Open has found a new home, playing at the legendary Oakdale Golf & Country Club for the very first time. While most of the PGA Tour star power has chosen to sit this one out with the US Open just around the corner, the field is headlined by Rory McIlroy, who currently sits atop the odds board at just 5/1.

Let’s take a closer look at Oakdale and who might give Rory a run for his money to bring this one home.

RBC Canadian Open Odds

Swipe to scroll horizontally Golfer Odds Rory McIlroy +500 Tyrell Hatton +1100 Sam Burns +1400 Matt Fitzpatrick +1400 Cameron Young +1400 Justin Rose +1800 Corey Conners +1800 Tommy Fleetwood +2000 Shane Lowry +2000 Sahith Theegala +3000

RBC Canadian Open Course - Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Toronto, Canada

Just two years away from being 100 years old, Oakdale Golf and Country Club is one of the best courses in Canada and a diamond in the rough in the Toronto area. Rarely seen on the PGA Tour, this will actually be the very first professional event Oakdale has held, and it should be the world’s best tear to pieces.

RBC Canadian Open Power Rankings

Rory McIlroy (+500)

Though many generally consider Rory McIlroy in a “slump” he has a pair of top 10s in his last two outings. He’s also a two-time champion of this event.

Sam Burns (+1400)

Sam Burns, one of the best ball-strikers in this field, has also turned in consecutive quietly good performances with a string of top 20s.

Tyrrell Hatton (+1100)

Talking about playing unassumingly good golf, Tyrrell Hatton has now rattled off five straight top-10 finishes. Outside of Rory, Hatton is arguably the most well-rounded golfer in this shallow field and has a real chance to do damage come Sunday afternoon in Canada.

Matt Fitzpatrick (+1400)

Even after shooting a +4 to get things started last week, Matt Fitzpatrick still finished T9 in one of the busiest fields of the year. He is definitely in that category in a course that should be relatively easy for the world’s best.

Corey Conners (+1800)

It's hard not to show the highest-ranked Canadian some love here, and Corey Conners has been playing great golf as well. If the putter gets going, it could be his event to lose.