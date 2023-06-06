RBC Canadian Open Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week's Field
Oddschecker's Johnny Covers takes a closer look at this week’s RBC Canadian Open and ranks the top five golfers he thinks have the best chance of winning.
When it comes to golf tournaments, only the United States and British Opens have a longer history of being run. This year, the RBC Canadian Open has found a new home, playing at the legendary Oakdale Golf & Country Club for the very first time. While most of the PGA Tour star power has chosen to sit this one out with the US Open just around the corner, the field is headlined by Rory McIlroy, who currently sits atop the odds board at just 5/1.
Let’s take a closer look at Oakdale and who might give Rory a run for his money to bring this one home.
Before we get into our picks for the RBC Canadian Open power rankings, make sure to take a moment to check out these awesome sports betting offers for this week. With the offers below, you can turn $6 into $350 worth of bonuses, or you can use one of the HUGE first bet offers to wager with more confidence on your 2023 RBC Canadian Open selections this week.
RBC Canadian Open Odds
|Golfer
|Odds
|Rory McIlroy
|+500
|Tyrell Hatton
|+1100
|Sam Burns
|+1400
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+1400
|Cameron Young
|+1400
|Justin Rose
|+1800
|Corey Conners
|+1800
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+2000
|Shane Lowry
|+2000
|Sahith Theegala
|+3000
RBC Canadian Open Course - Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Toronto, Canada
Just two years away from being 100 years old, Oakdale Golf and Country Club is one of the best courses in Canada and a diamond in the rough in the Toronto area. Rarely seen on the PGA Tour, this will actually be the very first professional event Oakdale has held, and it should be the world’s best tear to pieces.
RBC Canadian Open Power Rankings
Rory McIlroy (+500) (Bet $100 to collect $600) For the best Rory McIlroy odds got to DraftKings
Though many generally consider Rory McIlroy in a “slump” he has a pair of top 10s in his last two outings. He’s also a two-time champion of this event.
Sam Burns (+1400) (Bet $100 to collect $1,500) Head to DraftKings for the best Sam Burns odds
Sam Burns, one of the best ball-strikers in this field, has also turned in consecutive quietly good performances with a string of top 20s.
Tyrrell Hatton (+1100) (Bet $100 to collect $1,200) DraftKings has the best Tyrrell Hatton odds
Talking about playing unassumingly good golf, Tyrrell Hatton has now rattled off five straight top-10 finishes. Outside of Rory, Hatton is arguably the most well-rounded golfer in this shallow field and has a real chance to do damage come Sunday afternoon in Canada.
Matt Fitzpatrick (+1400) (Bet $100 to collect $1,500) Find the best Matt Fitzpatrick odds at DraftKings
Even after shooting a +4 to get things started last week, Matt Fitzpatrick still finished T9 in one of the busiest fields of the year. He is definitely in that category in a course that should be relatively easy for the world’s best.
Corey Conners (+1800) Bet $100 to collect $1,900 The best Corey Conners odds are at DraftKings
It's hard not to show the highest-ranked Canadian some love here, and Corey Conners has been playing great golf as well. If the putter gets going, it could be his event to lose.
For the better part of the past decade, Johnny has been covering sports betting markets and handicapping games. Along the way, he has written for publications such as All-In Magazine, Blitz Predict, FantasyPros, BettingPros, Sportsbook Review, OddsChecker, and now, Golf Monthly. In addition to giving out picks on Twitter, Johnny is the host of the podcast The Daily Sports Bet, a 10 minute or less listen with actionable insights.
-
-
Find Value With These RBC Canadian Open DFS Picks and Targets
This week the PGA Tour is in Toronto, Ontario, for the RBC Canadian Open. Oddschecker's Matt MacKay brings you the very best DFS Picks and Targets for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
Bet365 Promo Code: Bet $1, Get $200 Guaranteed on the RBC Canadian Open
We have teamed up with OddsChecker to bring you this spectacular Bet365 promo code, which will see you bet $1, get $200 guaranteed on this week's RBC Canadian Open!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
Find Value With These RBC Canadian Open DFS Picks and Targets
This week the PGA Tour is in Toronto, Ontario, for the RBC Canadian Open. Oddschecker's Matt MacKay brings you the very best DFS Picks and Targets for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
Bet365 Promo Code: Bet $1, Get $200 Guaranteed on the RBC Canadian Open
We have teamed up with OddsChecker to bring you this spectacular Bet365 promo code, which will see you bet $1, get $200 guaranteed on this week's RBC Canadian Open!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
RBC Canadian Open Odds and Betting Preview
The RBC Canadian Open starts this Thursday. Oddschecker's Matt MacKay breaks down the odds this week and shares his best bets for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
2023 RBC Canadian Open Picks and Predictions
The PGA Tour is heading to Toronto, Ontario, Canada, for the RBC Canadian Open. OddsChecker's golf handicapper and expert Andy Lack gives us his best picks for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.
By Andy Lack • Published
-
2023 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed Betting Picks and Predictions
If you are looking for the best bets for this week's Scandinavian Mixed event on the DP World Tour, then check out our preview from OddsChecker's golf expert, Tom Jacobs.
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
2023 Memorial Tournament Final-Round Odds and Live Picks
We’re heading into the Sunday round of the Memorial Tournament, and 22 golfers sit within three strokes of one another at the top of the leaderboard. Trent Pruitt breaks down the latest at Muirfield and provides his favorite two bets for the finale.
By Trent Pruitt • Published
-
Bet365 Promo Code: Bet $1, Get $200 Guaranteed on the Memorial Tournament
Looking to win big on the Memorial Tournament? Then claim this Bet365 promo code which we secured alongside OddsChecker, and bet $1, win $200 guaranteed on any golfer this week!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
Find Value With These Memorial Tournament DFS Picks and Targets
This week the PGA Tour is in Dublin, Ohio, for the Memorial Tournament. Matt MacKay brings you the very best DFS Picks and Targets for the 2023 Memorial Tournament.
By Matt MacKay • Published