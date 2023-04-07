What Is Corey Conners' Net Worth?

Corey Conners (opens in new tab) is one of Canada's finest sports athletes right now thanks to wins on the PGA Tour and appearances in the top events in golf like Major Championships, the Olympic Games and the Presidents Cup. But what is he worth? Well the nature of earnings, contracts and sponsorships means it is pretty tricky to put a definitive figure out there but reports have suggested the number could be something between $1m and $5m

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of official PGA Tour earnings, in his career Conners has made over $15m. This number comes from over 150 events and from making the cut just over two-thirds of the time. He has won two times on the PGA Tour, both of which came at the Valero Texas Open in 2019 and 2022. For those events he earned $1,350,000 and $1,602,000 respectively. He has also earned $825,000 for a third-place finish at the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay, and over $500,000 for a T6 finish at The Masters in the same year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Conners has a number of sponsorships at the moment and we start with Ping because he currently plays a full bag of clubs (opens in new tab) from the brand. He also carries a Ping Tour staff bag as well.

Conners then wears FootJot golf shoes, usually the Pro/SL or Pro/SL Carbon shoes and has done for some time. He then wears Levelwear apparel with Adam Hadwin and Ryan Fox being other golfers to wear the brand.

The Canadian also has sponsorships with FTI Consulting, Netjets and RBC Heritage. He also has Pogust Goodhead, a law firm, stitched into one of his sleeves as well. As we mentioned above, the nature of these agreements are not public so we do not know how much Conners makes from these.