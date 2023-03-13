Tyrrell Hatton Earns Over $2.5m With Stunning Players Championship Back Nine
The Englishman's incredible 29 on the back nine in the final round gave a huge boost to his Players Championship earnings
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Scottie Scheffler claimed record prize money of $4.5m after cantering to victory in the Players Championship, but it was the man finishing behind him as runner-up whose Sunday afternoon efforts arguably offered a more eye-catching return.
Tyrrell Hatton never really threatened to claim the title ahead of the new World No.1 as he finished five shots off the lead. However, he was nowhere in sight as he approached the back nine during the final round at TPC Sawgrass, and stood outside the top 30.
That would have yielded projected earnings of $143,000 for the Englishman, but a stunning 29 over his last nine holes ensured his impressive second-place finish – and eventual earnings of $2.725m.
Hatton finished with five birdies to round off his extraordinary finish, which tied the tournament record for low back nine score. That was in contrast to a front nine that saw him par the first seven holes before a birdie-bogey 8 and 9 left him on an even-par 36 at the turn.
Hatton was understandably satisfied with how his day turned out, particularly after that low-key start. He said: ”Yeah, just a pretty mad two and a half hours in the end, I guess, from standing on the 10th tee. So really happy with how it's played out. Yeah, good day's work.”
The 31-year-old then admitted that while the incredible cash boost was welcome, it’s his standing in the FedEx Cup that he’s most interested in. He said: “Well, look, money's great, but like at the end of the day, I'm, what, 69th in the FedEx Cup. I made a comment at the start of this week that after being in the tournament at Bay Hill for as long as I was on Sunday, to only end up with 110 points was disappointing.
“Every year we're all trying to earn as many points as we can. This year's no different. I mean, I want to say, is this my sixth or - it might be my sixth counting FedEx event of the season. So I'm playing catch-up to a lot of guys that have played quite a bit of golf already.”
While Hatton has one eye on the bigger picture, that stunning back nine ensured he finished the tournament as one of five players to claim seven figure sums in the tournament. As well as Scheffler, Hatton joined Tom Hoge and Viktor Hovland, who each earned $1.475m, and Hideki Matsuyama, who claimed $1.025m from the record purse of $25m.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Best Ogio Golf Bags 2023
We run through the best Ogio stand, cart and travel bags currently available on the market
By Dan Parker • Published
-
Former LIV Golf Captain Wins On The Asian Tour
Former Punch GC captain Wade Ormsby is eyeing a return to the circuit after winning the International Series Thailand
By Mike Hall • Published