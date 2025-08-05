Bazza's Best Bets At The FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025: Outright Winner, Sleeper And Top-10 Finish Betting Tips

The 2025 Major season is over, and after a much-needed week off I am back to share my best bets for the first of three exciting playoff events on the PGA Tour.

The team at Golf Monthly HQ have been busy selecting their best picks to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with our extensive guide including all of the tournament information and odds you could possibly need to make your selections.

For anyone who wants a nudge in the right direction, I have been crunching the numbers and inspecting the various betting markets to produce Bazza's best bets for the Fedex St. Jude Championship 2025... and I've found five great value options for you!

FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025: Bazza's Best Betting Tips

Tips by... Tips by... Baz Plummer Social Links Navigation Golf Monthly writer and resident betting expert For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. Welcome to the journey. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! In this weekly column, I will share my best bets across one particular event of my choice. You can also find my betting tips through the Golf Monthly betting hub. Each week, I have been given 10 points to spend - and I will be transparently sharing my profit and loss each week to help you track the success of my betting tips.

Outright Winner Betting Tips

Outright Winner: Justin Thomas (2pts @ +2500 with BetMGM)

Justin Thomas has had a spectacular season in 2025, accumulating a win and three runner-up finishes in 17 events. Much of that impressive form has come towards the middle and end of this campaign, which is perfect for his chances here.

As a former winner, we know he has the ability to go toe-to-toe with TPC Southwind. He ranks as the fourth best player in the field at this venue, according to Strokes Gained measures, but his data from this season is also very impressive.

He ranks in the top-10 for approaches from 100-125 and 125-150 yards, which are key measures for success here, and he also ranks 7th for SG: Putting. Justin Thomas at his best can certainly outperform this generous price.

Justin Thomas has a great chance to close a fantastic season in style (Image credit: Getty Images)

Outright Winner: Viktor Hovland (2pts @ +3000 with BetMGM)

Viktor Hovland is another player who has found some form towards the business end of the season, winning the Valspar Championship (ahead of Thomas) and finishing 3rd at the US Open in June.

The former FedEx Cup Winner also ranks in the top-10 for strokes gained at TPC Southwind, and similarly to Thomas excels with approaches from 100-150 yards on the PGA Tour this season.

Hovland's performances can be volatile, but the upside of a player who finished runner-up in this event last season is too good to ignore at this price.

Viktor Hovland was runner-up in this event last year, but could he go one better in 2025? Baz certainly thinks so... (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sleeper Betting Tips

The best sleeper picks at the FedEx St. Jude Championship were a tough pick this week, with quite the shortlist of impressive candidates to pick from.

The likes of Nick Taylor, Nico Echavarria and Jake Knapp were considered, but eventually I landed on a couple that ticked all the boxes.

Sleeper: Robert MacIntyre (1pt @ +4500 with BetMGM)

Another player who was unfortunate not to break their Major duck at the 2025 US Open was Robert MacIntyre, but I believe that clearly demonstrates that he has what it takes to win an event of this magnitude.

He has made every cut since The Masters on the PGA Tour, showing an incredible level on consistency, but he also arrives with some strong course form.

He was 7th in this event last year, helping him to rank in the top-10 for strokes gained at TPC Southwind. With two PGA Tour victories under his belt, winning this type of event could be the next natural progression for the Scotsman.

Sleeper: Sepp Straka (1pt @ +4500 at BetMGM)

Top-10 Finish: Sepp Straka (2pt @ +275 at BetMGM)

Sepp Straka is one of just six players to win twice on the PGA Tour this season, and I believe he could go on to match the hat-trick accumulated by Masters Champion Rory McIlroy with a win this week at TPC Southwind.

Straka's most recent win came at the Truist Championship in May, but he has since followed that up with a third place finish at the Memorial Tournament and a seventh place finish at the Genesis Scottish Open.

He was runner-up on this track in 2022 and also ranks as the 8th best player for SG: Total when comparing the last 50 rounds played by the field.

Straka's accuracy off the tee and impressive approach play perfectly fits the profile for success at TPC Southwind, so I wouldn't be surprised to see him contend and at least make it into the top-10 on the leaderboard.

Sepp Straka is playing some of the best golf of his career, so I wouldn't rule out a win in the FedEx Cup Playoffs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Top-10 Finish Betting Tips

Top-10 Finish: Chris Kirk (2pts @ +500 at BetMGM)

As well as a strong fancy for Sepp Straka in the top-10 finish market, as I outlined in the section above, I also like the chances of Chris Kirk.

Kirk is a six-time PGA Tour winner, so certainly has the pedigree for this one, and has found some form in the last few weeks.

A fifth place finish last week at the Wyndham Championship caught my eye, especially after a T14 the week before at the 3M Open, but he also lost in a playoff at the Rocket Classic and finished T12 at the US Open in June.

That's some incredibly solid form for a player at this price, and in a smaller field I fancy him to knock on the door of a top-10 this week.

Here are Bazza's Best Bets and a staking plan for the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images/Future)