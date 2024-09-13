Tiger Woods Undergoes Sixth Back Surgery
The 15-time Major winner announced the news he's had back surgery to address spasms
Tiger Woods is facing his latest spell on the sidelines after having surgery for an ongoing back issue.
The announcement was made on the social media platforms of the 15-time Major winner on Friday with a statement that read: “Earlier this morning Tiger underwent microdecompression surgery of the lumbar spine for nerve impingement in the lower back."
The statement went on to proclaim that the surgery had been successful. It continued: “Dr Sheeraz Qureshi of Hospital For Special Surgery in West Palm Beach perform the surgery deemed it to be successful.”
Woods added: “The surgery went smoothly, and I’m hopeful this will help alleviate the back spasms and pain I was experiencing throughout most of the 2024 season. I look forward to tackling this rehab and preparing myself to get back to normal life activities, including golf.”
pic.twitter.com/PFOnFxlTa7September 13, 2024
The surgery - the sixth on his back of his career - comes after another frustrating season for Woods where opportunities to play competitively have been limited.
His first competitive appearance of the season came at February’s Genesis Invitational. He withdrew from that tournament during the second round because of flu-like symptoms. However, the first warning sign of his back problem came the day earlier.
Back spasms led to a cold shank on the closing hole on Thursday afternoon, and he explained afterwards what he thought was causing them. He said: “Because my back's fused."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"Foot's good. Leg's a little bit sore, things are a little bit sore, but that's to be expected. That's nothing that we weren't prepared for and we've got some work to do tonight and tomorrow.
"As far as the physical ups and downs, that's just part of my body, that's part of what it is. That's all right, I accept it and accept the challenges."
Woods then played at The Masters, where he made the cut, but he didn’t have the same success at the three remaining Majors, the PGA Championship, the US Open and The Open, where he failed to make the weekend on all three occasions.
Despite that, he showed few, if any, signs of the ankle issue that required him to have surgery following the 2023 Masters. However, all the while, it appears he was dealing with the back spasms that have now forced him to go under the knife once more.
As yet, there is no confirmation on whether he will be fit to compete in either the Hero World Challenge, which he hosts, or the PNC Championship alongside his son Charlie, both of which are scheduled for December.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
The 5 Players To Have Dropped Out Of Last Year’s Solheim Cup Teams (And Who Have Replaced Them)
There are five players who competed in the 2023 Solheim Cup who missed out this year - here are the details, and who replaced them
By Mike Hall Published
-
Which Players Played Twice On Day One At The Solheim Cup?
On Friday, four players from each team featured in both the morning foursomes and afternoon fourballs at the Solheim Cup
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Report: Tiger Woods Flies Into New York For PGA Tour/PIF Talks
Per ESPN, the 15-time Major winner is attending meetings with the PIF over the coming days alongside fellow PGA Tour policy board member Adam Scott and other representatives
By Mike Hall Published
-
Jim Furyk Has One More Presidents Cup Assistant Captain To Name - And It Could Be Tiger Woods
Team USA's assistant captains at the 2024 Presidents Cup may still not be settled with Woods of interest to Furyk and Keegan Bradley in line for a wildcard pick
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Charlie Woods Bounces Back From US Junior Disappointment To Win First ‘Major’ Tournament
Charlie Woods responded in true Tiger fashion as he won a South Florida Junior major in his first start after his US Junior Amateur disaster
By Paul Higham Published
-
Why Tiger Woods Isn’t Playing In The Olympics
Tiger Woods has achieved almost everything in his career, but there’s one big omission – here’s why he’s not playing in the Olympics, and never has...
By Mike Hall Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau ‘Wouldn’t Put It Past’ Tiger Woods To Win Another Major
The US Open champion has defended Tiger Woods amid his recent poor form at Majors and calls for him to retire
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tiger Woods Shows Leg Injury For First Time Since Near-Fatal Car Crash
The 15-time Major champion admitted he could have lost his leg after a near-fatal car accident in 2021 - with Woods baring the extent of the injury for the first time at the 2024 US Junior Amateur
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Charlie Woods Off To Disappointing Start At US Junior Amateur
Woods shot a 12-over-par opening round with dad Tiger watching on at Oakland Hills to leave himself lots of work to do to make the knockout stages
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Tiger Woods Flies To Michigan To Support Son Charlie At US Junior Amateur
The 15-time Major winner missed the cut at The Open in Scotland and quickly flew back to America to support his son
By Jonny Leighfield Published