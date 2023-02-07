Phoenix Open Odds, Betting: Collin Morikawa, Tom Kim Lead the Way
Jon Conahan is here with the WM Phoenix Open odds and betting data.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
The PGA Tour is fully underway, and the WM Phoenix Open (opens in new tab) is next up on February 9, 2023. It will be another great event that has most of the top golfers in the world going at it. From Jon Rahm, Rory Mcilroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Shauffele, the Phoenix Open will be just as exciting as it typically is. The question now, however, is who's the favorite to win the event. Do sportsbooks thing Tony Finau or Justin Thomas can take down Rahm or Scheffler? Below, we will dive into the latest WM Phoenix Open odds and see where the oddsmakers stand.
Odds movement will continue, even with just two days leading up to the event. The odds have already seen movement throughout the week, with some rising and some getting lesser value. Still, the lowest odds for a golfer to win the event sits at +750. You could bet $100 and win $850, which is insane value. Outside of the top two, Rahm and Mcilroy, the Phoenix Open odds are all over +1300. There's so much value on this board and that's what bettors need to realize. Justin Rose recently won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am with +2400 odds. A $100 dollar bet would've paid out $2500. Do we see something similar happen here? Take a look at the table below featuring the WM Phoenix Open odds.
Before diving into the Phoenix Open odds, make sure to take a moment to look at this jaw-dropping DraftKings promo code. With this unbelievable welcome offer, new users will bet $5, get $200 guaranteed on this event, effectively locking in a 40-1 winner before the event even starts. Just CLICK HERE or on the "Win $200" button below to unlock this exciting $200 bonus, just for betting $5 on your favorite WM Phoenix Open prop picks!
WM Phoenix Open Odds
|Golfer
|Odds
|Jon Rahm
|+750
|Rory Mcilroy
|+850
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1300
|Xander Schauffele
|+1600
|Collin Morikawa
|+1800
|Tony Finau
|+2000
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2100
|Justin Thomas
|+2200
As we can see from the Phoenix Open odds, oddsmakers are all over the place after Rahm and Mcilroy. We see insane value In Scheffler, Schauffele, Finau, and even Matt Fitzpatrick. These odds continue to shift as bettors are starting to put money on them. If I had to pick a few guys, I would put .2u on Scheffler, Finau, and Fitzpatrick. Considering I would return a profit if any of them won, I would have to go with one of those guys.
My longshot pick for the Phoenix Open would be Jordan Spieth. Spieth has struggled some recently, going +1 during the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. However, with his history of winning, the value of +4500 is way too good to pass up. A $20 bet would payout $920. We can't ask for much more there.
Phoenix Open Public Betting
|Golfer
|Percentage of Bets
|Collin Morikawa
|8.83%
|Tom Kim
|7.41%
|Xander Schauffele
|6.25%
|Jon Rahm
|5.8%
|Shane Lowry
|4.84%
|Corey Conners
|4.51%
|Patrick Cantlay
|3.29%
The Phoenix Open public betting data is interesting, just as most public betting data is. Bettors are currently favoring Collin Morikawa to win the event with 8.83% of bets on him in the past 24 hours. This is a bit interesting to me just because his odds are only +1800. I say +1800 like that isn't insane value, but the public loves to go for these insane longshot bets in golf a lot of the time.
What's even more surprising is Xander Schauffele and Jon Rahm getting that many bets. Sure, they're arguably the two best golfers in the tournament, but this also doesn't fit to the publics betting history. Remember, the public doesn't get things right very often, so fading these bets and picking someone else could be a profitable strategy. The Phoenix Open public betting data could help us make money by going against what the public is saying.
Jon Conahan is an Editor and Analyst for OddsChecker and has been covering all major sports since 2019. He is a 2022 graduate of the Bellisario School of Journalism at Penn State University and previously played D1 baseball.
-
-
2023 Phoenix Open DFS Picks and Targets: Top Plays for FanDuel and DraftKings
Matt MacKay provides the best DFS picks for the Waste Management Phoenix Open at both FanDuel and DraftKings for this week's stop on the PGA Tour.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
Report: LIV Golf Generated ‘Virtually Zero’ Revenue In First Season
Court documents include LIV Golf lawyers accusing the PGA Tour of driving up costs by hundreds of millions of dollars
By Mike Hall • Published
-
2023 Phoenix Open DFS Picks and Targets: Top Plays for FanDuel and DraftKings
Matt MacKay provides the best DFS picks for the Waste Management Phoenix Open at both FanDuel and DraftKings for this week's stop on the PGA Tour.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
Smart Prop Picks for the WM Phoenix Open
Tom Jacobs is back with his favorite PGA Tour prop picks, this time for the WM Phoenix Open.
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 on the WM Phoenix Open
Today, you can claim this DraftKings promo code and lock in a 40-1 guaranteed win on the WM Phoenix Open. Simply bet $5, get $200 on the PGA Tour this week, when following the links below!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open Betting Picks and Predictions
The 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open is here. Expert Andy Lack breaks down his favorite Waste Management Phoenix Open picks and takes a look at the latest odds. Who can win one of golf's most exciting events? Let's find out.
By Andy Lack • Published
-
2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am Final-Round Odds and Live Picks
As we enter Sunday at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Peter Malnati holds a two-stroke lead. Should we be backing Malnati to win? Trent Pruitt gives us his live picks and odds update.
By Trent Pruitt • Published
-
2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am Picks: Our Staff's Six Favorite Bets
The best Pebble Beach Pro-Am expert picks from the PGA Tour this week. Our team of experts give their Pebble Beach picks.
By Tom Viera • Published
-
Pebble Beach Pro-Am Odds and Betting Data: Fade Jordan Spieth?
The 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-AM betting data continues to move as bettors look for value. Jon Conahan is here to preview the Pebble Beach betting data.
By Jon Conahan • Published
-
Pebble Beach Pro-Am DFS Picks and Targets
Matt MacKay provides the best DFS picks for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at both FanDuel and DraftKings for this week's stop on the PGA Tour.
By Matt MacKay • Published