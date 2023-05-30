Memorial Tournament Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week's Field
Johnny Covers takes a closer look at this week’s Memorial Tournament and ranks the top five golfers he thinks have the best chance of winning.
The PGA Tour returns to another designated event this week, as Muirfield Village Golf Club will play host yet again to the Memorial Tournament, this year presented by WorkDay. With the elevated status, the stars will be out, as this year’s field is headlined by the top two players in the world; Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm are scheduled to tee it up Thursday in Ohio.
Rory McIlroy will also be looking to get back on track following a brief hiatus from the Tour, as he and 149 others of the world’s best look to get in shape ahead of the season’s third major in just two weeks. Let’s dive into the top five on this week’s PGA Power Rankings at the Memorial Tournament.
Memorial Tournament Course - Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, OH
Coming in at just over 7,500 yards, Muirfield is designed by Jack Nicklaus, both originally in 1974 and via the redesign in 2020. With Bentgrass greens, the course features bunkers and water on almost all 18 holes and provides the world’s best challenges from the opening tee box.
Memorial Tournament Power Rankings
Jon Rahm (+750) (Bet $100 to collect $850)
A past winner here, I give Jon Rahm the slight edge over Scottie Scheffler not just because of that, but he had last week off to rest while Scheffler ground another top five.
Scottie Scheffler (+600) Bet $100 to collect $700 The best Scottie Scheffler odds are at DraftKings
With three top-fives in the last three outings, no one is playing more consistent golf than Scottie Scheffler. He also had a third-place finish in his last time here back in 2021.
Patrick Cantlay (+1000) (Bet $100 to collect $1,100) Head to DraftKings for the best Patrick Cantlay odds
A perfect six for six in terms of cuts made here, Patrick Cantlay is the only player in this event’s history to win it twice. He also has two other top-fives in those six starts. Definition of a horse for the course here at Muirfield.
Rory McIlroy (+1200) (Bet $100 to collect $1,300) Find the best Rory McIlroy odds at DraftKings
Rory McIlroy’s T7 at the PGA championship largely went unnoticed, as it looks like the time off served him well. Look for a strong showing with a handful of top 10s in 11 appearances here.
Xander Schauffele (+1200)

Xander Schauffele is another guy quietly playing great golf despite the narratives around him, with eight top 10s already this season.
Xander Schauffele is another guy quietly playing great golf despite the narratives around him, with eight top 10s already this season.
For the better part of the past decade, Johnny has been covering sports betting markets and handicapping games. Along the way, he has written for publications such as All-In Magazine, Blitz Predict, FantasyPros, BettingPros, Sportsbook Review, OddsChecker, and now, Golf Monthly. In addition to giving out picks on Twitter, Johnny is the host of the podcast The Daily Sports Bet, a 10 minute or less listen with actionable insights.
-
-
