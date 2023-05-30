Memorial Tournament Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week's Field

The PGA Tour returns to another designated event this week, as Muirfield Village Golf Club will play host yet again to the Memorial Tournament, this year presented by WorkDay. With the elevated status, the stars will be out, as this year’s field is headlined by the top two players in the world; Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm are scheduled to tee it up Thursday in Ohio.

Rory McIlroy will also be looking to get back on track following a brief hiatus from the Tour, as he and 149 others of the world’s best look to get in shape ahead of the season’s third major in just two weeks. Let’s dive into the top five on this week’s PGA Power Rankings at the Memorial Tournament.

Memorial Tournament Odds

Swipe to scroll horizontally Golfer Odds Scottie Scheffler +600 Jon Rahm +700 Patrick Cantlay +1000 Xander Schauffele +1200 Rory McIlroy +1200 Viktor Hovland +1800 Tyrrell Hatton +2200 Collin Morikawa +2200 Justin Thomas +2500 Justin Day +2500

Memorial Tournament Course - Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, OH

Coming in at just over 7,500 yards, Muirfield is designed by Jack Nicklaus, both originally in 1974 and via the redesign in 2020. With Bentgrass greens, the course features bunkers and water on almost all 18 holes and provides the world’s best challenges from the opening tee box.

Memorial Tournament Power Rankings

Jon Rahm

A past winner here, I give Jon Rahm the slight edge over Scottie Scheffler not just because of that, but he had last week off to rest while Scheffler ground another top five.

Scottie Scheffler

With three top-fives in the last three outings, no one is playing more consistent golf than Scottie Scheffler. He also had a third-place finish in his last time here back in 2021.

Patrick Cantlay

A perfect six for six in terms of cuts made here, Patrick Cantlay is the only player in this event’s history to win it twice. He also has two other top-fives in those six starts. Definition of a horse for the course here at Muirfield.

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy’s T7 at the PGA championship largely went unnoticed, as it looks like the time off served him well. Look for a strong showing with a handful of top 10s in 11 appearances here.

Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele is another guy quietly playing great golf despite the narratives around him, with eight top 10s already this season.