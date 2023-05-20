Jon Rahm Receives Lucky Ruling After Thinking Golf Ball Was Out Of Bounds
The World No.1 was dealt a huge slice of luck after his tee shot seemingly flew out of bounds
It's safe to say that Jon Rahm hasn't enjoyed his PGA Championship at Oak Hill despite making the weekend, with the Spaniard struggling as he battled the elements throughout at Rochester. On Friday, for example, the 28-year-old had some choice words for the par-3 11th, with Rahm heard on mic saying: "Great hole PGA, great f****** hole."
On Saturday, Rahm continued to struggle in the rain at Oak Hill, with the two-time Major winner striking a microphone following a poor chip shot, before having a go at a cameraman. He then received a huge slice of luck after it was believed that his tee shot had gone out of bounds on the eighth hole.
Jon Rahm hits it outta da park!😱😆#golf #livgolf pic.twitter.com/v4FFKTPtioMay 20, 2023
Producing three bogeys and a birdie through his first seven holes, Rahm came to the par-4 eighth at two-over for the day. After striking his ball well right, it seemed that a double bogey was instantly on the cards.
Walking up the hole, the Spaniard and his caddie stood around the area where the ball had crossed, with the spectators in the area looking on. It was then discovered that Rahm's ball had been found over the boundary fence, resulting in a conversation between him and the rules officials that were on site.
As it turns out, the boundary fence, which was to the left of the road, wasn't actually the out of bounds line. As a result of this, Rahm was able to take free relief under Rule 16.1, due to the fence being a 'Temporary Immovable Obstruction,' and the fact that it was affecting his swing.
Determining the nearest point of relief, Rahm was able to take a drop but, as was seen on the broadcast, he was able to place the ball. The reason, we believe, is due to the fact that his golf ball didn't come to rest inside two club lengths twice, therefore he was able to place it.
Following the debacle, Rahm was able to get back onto the fairway, with the end result being a bogey. At the next, he made yet another bogey to round his front nine off at four-over-par. The World No.1 then made a third-straight bogey on the 10th to fall even further back.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Tour Pro Given Penalty After Ball Overhangs Hole For More Than 10 Seconds
Lee Hodges' ball was overhanging the hole for more than 10 seconds before it dropped at the PGA Championship, resulting in a one-stroke penalty
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Wild US Open Qualifying Memo Sends Social Media Into Frenzy
A memo sent out prior to final qualifying for the US Open has caused quite a reaction on social media
By Matt Cradock • Published