Jon Rahm Receives Lucky Ruling After Thinking Golf Ball Was Out Of Bounds

It's safe to say that Jon Rahm hasn't enjoyed his PGA Championship at Oak Hill despite making the weekend, with the Spaniard struggling as he battled the elements throughout at Rochester. On Friday, for example, the 28-year-old had some choice words for the par-3 11th, with Rahm heard on mic saying: "Great hole PGA, great f****** hole."

On Saturday, Rahm continued to struggle in the rain at Oak Hill, with the two-time Major winner striking a microphone following a poor chip shot, before having a go at a cameraman. He then received a huge slice of luck after it was believed that his tee shot had gone out of bounds on the eighth hole.

Jon Rahm hits it outta da park!😱😆#golf #livgolf pic.twitter.com/v4FFKTPtioMay 20, 2023 See more

Producing three bogeys and a birdie through his first seven holes, Rahm came to the par-4 eighth at two-over for the day. After striking his ball well right, it seemed that a double bogey was instantly on the cards.

Walking up the hole, the Spaniard and his caddie stood around the area where the ball had crossed, with the spectators in the area looking on. It was then discovered that Rahm's ball had been found over the boundary fence, resulting in a conversation between him and the rules officials that were on site.

As it turns out, the boundary fence, which was to the left of the road, wasn't actually the out of bounds line. As a result of this, Rahm was able to take free relief under Rule 16.1, due to the fence being a 'Temporary Immovable Obstruction,' and the fact that it was affecting his swing.

Rahm had been looking for his third Major title at the PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Determining the nearest point of relief, Rahm was able to take a drop but, as was seen on the broadcast, he was able to place the ball. The reason, we believe, is due to the fact that his golf ball didn't come to rest inside two club lengths twice, therefore he was able to place it.

Following the debacle, Rahm was able to get back onto the fairway, with the end result being a bogey. At the next, he made yet another bogey to round his front nine off at four-over-par. The World No.1 then made a third-straight bogey on the 10th to fall even further back.