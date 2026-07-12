Amundi Evian Championship Prize Money 2026: How Much Will The Winner Earn From A Tournament Record Purse?

The penultimate women's Major of the year is almost over and it's going right down to the wire at the Amundi Evian Championship.

Haeran Ryu carded a scintillating 11-under-par 60 on Saturday to open up a five-stroke lead over her nearest rivals at the Evian Resort in France, only for the South Korean to stutter towards the finish and the chasing pack to sniff an opening.

The 25-year-old only became a Major winner a few weeks ago, when she claimed the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, but her tally could be doubled in quick succession if shes's able to hold on.

Should she do so, Ryu would scoop the largest ever winner's check at this Major from an overall tournament purse of $9.1 million

There is $1.4 million available to the winner and almost $850,000 for the runner-up, providing they finish without company in second.

Such is the size of the overall payout at the Amundi Evian Championship, everyone who finishes inside the top-21 has a chance to earn over $100,000 this week. That's before various factors like tax affect how much a pro golfer really earns.

With 62 players making the cut, the prize payouts are even healthier than many players might have originally expected. And even those who missed out on weekend golf will still walk away with a $3,500 stipend to help with travel costs and other expenses.

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Below is the full prize money breakdown at the 2026 Amundi Evian Championship before ties are taken into account.

Amundi Evian Championship Prize Money Breakdown