Hero Indian Open Picks, Predictions And Odds
After a dramatic Porsche Singapore Classic, the DP World Tour moves to India and the Hero Indian Open, which takes place at DLF Golf & Country Club
Following on from the Porsche Singapore Classic, it's the turn of the Hero Indian Open, which plays as the second leg of the DP World Tour's Asian Swing.
Being staged at DLF Golf & Country Club, we have already seen the course in action in 2025, with the International Series India event taking place there back in January.
Although this week doesn't hold the firepower in terms of field, with Bryson DeChambeau one of the key players who featured back in January, there's still a lot of quality, including last week's Singapore winner, Richard Mansell.
Along with the Englishman, defending champion Keita Nakajima returns 12 months on from his commanding four shot victory, as several DP World Tour winners are in the field.
Hero Indian Open Course Guide: DLF Golf & Country Club
Regularly ranked as the 'best golf course in India', the DLF Golf and Country Club provides players with a unique layout and has staged some big events on both the DP World and Asian Tour.
Designed by Gary Player, it's the sixth straight year the course has held the Indian Open and, when it comes to stand-out features, the DLF Golf and Country Club has it in abundance.
A post shared by Torque GC (@torquegc_)
A photo posted by on
Measuring 7,416 yards, the course is littered with lakes, strategically placed and deep bunkers, as well as various rock formations that puts the imperative on approach play.
In terms of signature holes, there's the par 3 fifth, which has an island green. Further on, at the ninth, we see a waterfall positioned behind it and, at the 17th, the green is set among thousands of boulders.
It's a spectacular layout and one that will test every facet of the game. Last year, Nakajima positioned highly on the putting statistics and from off the tee, so look at those two aspects when deciding on who to back in India.
Hero Indian Open Previous Winners
Year
Player
Score
2024
Keita Nakajima
-17
2023
Marcel Siem
-14
2022
Cancelled due to COVID
Cancelled due to COVID
2021
Cancelled due to COVID
Cancelled due to COVID
2020
Cancelled due to COVID
Cancelled due to COVID
2019
Stephen Gallacher
-9
2018
Matt Wallace
-11
2017
Shiv Chawrasia
-10
2016
Shiv Chawrasia
-15
2015
Anirban Lahiri
-7
2014
Cancelled due to scheduling changes
Cancelled due to scheduling changes
Hero Indian Open Betting Odds
Outright winner odds from Fanduel (odds correct at time of publishing)
- Keita Nakajima (+1600)
- Matthew Jordan (+2200)
- Jorge Campillo (+2500)
- Joost Luiten (+2500)
- Johannes Veerman (+2800)
- Adrien Saddier (+3000)
- Francesco Laporta (+3300)
- Eugenio Chacarra (+3500)
- Sam Bairstow (+3500)
- Richard Mansell (+3500)
- Romain Langasque (+3500)
- Daniel Hillier (+4000)
- Julien Guerrier (+4000)
- Angel Ayora (+4000)
- Brandon Robinson Thompson (+4000)
- Ugo Coussaud (+4000)
- Jayden Schaper (+4000)
- Brandon Stone (+4000)
- All other players are priced at +4500 or higher
Hero Indian Open Betting Picks
Favorite: Joost Luiten (+2500)
The sensible money this week will go on Nakajima, the defending champion who finished T2 last week in Singapore. However, if you’re looking for some value then consider Joost Luiten.
The six-time DP World Tour winner has gone T9th, 3rd and T11th in his last three starts at DLF and has made a solid start to 2025. He’s made eight of his last nine cuts with a best finish of T11th at the South African Open and was a solid seven-under after 54-holes at the shortened Singapore Classic last week to finish T36th
Outsider: Eugenio Chacarra (+3500)
The former LIV Golfer, who has a LIV Golf win as well as an Asian Tour International Series title, plays his second event at DLF this year. The Spaniard was T5th here last month in the International Series India, so he should be very well versed on the course and have some good, recent memories of a solid week.
Currently, Chacarra is not a DP World Tour member, so will be very keen to get a win and earn his full playing rights to achieve his dream of playing on the PGA Tour.
Favorite: Matthew Jordan (+2200)
The Englishman has been banging on the door of a maiden DP World Tour victory for some time now and, at a tournament that has yielded plenty of first time winners, I expect Jordan to be in contention once again.
Coming off the back of a T10th finish at the Qatar Masters and a share of sixth at the Porsche Singapore Classic, the 29-year-old is enjoying a fine run of form. Last year, he finished T13th and currently ranks 15th in terms of Putts per GIR, a stat that will definitely benefit him round DLF.
Outsider: Todd Clements (+6500)
Clements' recent run of form has gone, somewhat, under the radar, with the Englishman producing three consecutive top 20 finishes, including a T9th at the Joburg Open.
He's in a decent run of form and, looking at his stats, he has a very solid all-round game, which should help him around a tough layout. Admittedly, he did retire from this tournament last year after being four-over-par through his second round, but with a good run of form going he should be able to compete on a track that suits his game.
Favorite: Adrien Saddier (+3000)
Saddier has been on a great run of form in recent weeks, finishing 3rd in Singapore last time out to back up three further top-20 finishes in his previous five starts. The Frenchman was 30th in this event in 2023, which was a fair effort on his first attempt, but his stats are what really sold this pick to me.
After reviewing the data of the top-5 players in each of the last two seasons at the Hero Indian Open, it became clear that an ability to play the par-3s well, have solid approach numbers and get streaky with the putter is the recipe for success. Saddier ranks 11th for Par-3 scoring, 17th for SG: Approach and 13th for putts per GIR this season, so makes a compelling case for a first DP World Tour win.
Outsider: Daniel Hillier (+4000)
Hillier put on a strong display in Singapore last week, despite eventually finishing in a tie for 36th. Three solid rounds of golf saw him rank 30th for par-3 scoring, 12th for SG: Approach and 26th for SG: Putting - a profile that potentially indicates a strong performance is due at this week's event.
He currently ranks eighth for SG: Approach across the season, so is striking the ball well, and when you consider the fact he has four top-25 finishes and one runner-up finish in his last seven starts it's clear to see why he is going to be a popular each-way bet this week.
How To Watch The Hero Indian Open
US/ET
- Thursday 27th March: 3.30am - 8.30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Friday 28th March: 3.30am - 8.30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Saturday 29th March: 4.00am - 8.30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Sunday 30th March: 2.30am - 7.30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
UK/GMT
- Thursday 27th March: 7.30am - 12.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Friday 28th March: 7.30am - 12.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Saturday 29th March: 8.00am - 12.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Sunday 30th March: 7.30am - 12.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025
Result
Player
Event
Price
GM Staff Member
Win
Richard Mansell
Porsche Singapore Classic
+6000
Matt Cradock
Win
Sergio Garcia
LIV Golf Hong Kong
+2200
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Ludvig Aberg
Genesis Invitational
+2200
Matt Cradock
Win
Laurie Canter
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
+2200
Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock
Win
Tyrrell Hatton
Hero Dubai Desert Classic
+900
Jonny Leighfield
2nd
Justin Thomas
Valspar Championship
+1200
Jonny Leighfield
T2nd
Jacques Kruyswijk
Joburg Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
2nd
Justin Thomas
The American Express
+1200
Matt Cradock
2nd
Collin Morikawa
The Sentry
+1000
Barry Plummer
3rd
Tom McKibbin
Porsche Singapore Classic
+1400
Barry Plummer
T3rd
Justin Rose
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
+15000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Corey Conners
Arnold Palmer Invitational
+7000
Jonny Leighfield
T4th
Max McGreevy
Cognizant Classic
+20000
Matt Cradock
T4th
Jordan Spieth
WM Phoenix Open
+6600
Elliott Heath
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly's many buyers' guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
