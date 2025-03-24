Hero Indian Open Picks, Predictions And Odds

Following on from the Porsche Singapore Classic, it's the turn of the Hero Indian Open, which plays as the second leg of the DP World Tour's Asian Swing.

Being staged at DLF Golf & Country Club, we have already seen the course in action in 2025, with the International Series India event taking place there back in January.

Nakajima celebrates his Hero Indian Open win in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although this week doesn't hold the firepower in terms of field, with Bryson DeChambeau one of the key players who featured back in January, there's still a lot of quality, including last week's Singapore winner, Richard Mansell.

Along with the Englishman, defending champion Keita Nakajima returns 12 months on from his commanding four shot victory, as several DP World Tour winners are in the field.

Hero Indian Open Course Guide: DLF Golf & Country Club

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Regularly ranked as the 'best golf course in India', the DLF Golf and Country Club provides players with a unique layout and has staged some big events on both the DP World and Asian Tour.

Designed by Gary Player, it's the sixth straight year the course has held the Indian Open and, when it comes to stand-out features, the DLF Golf and Country Club has it in abundance.

A post shared by Torque GC (@torquegc_) A photo posted by on

Measuring 7,416 yards, the course is littered with lakes, strategically placed and deep bunkers, as well as various rock formations that puts the imperative on approach play.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In terms of signature holes, there's the par 3 fifth, which has an island green. Further on, at the ninth, we see a waterfall positioned behind it and, at the 17th, the green is set among thousands of boulders.

It's a spectacular layout and one that will test every facet of the game. Last year, Nakajima positioned highly on the putting statistics and from off the tee, so look at those two aspects when deciding on who to back in India.

Hero Indian Open Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Player Score 2024 Keita Nakajima -17 2023 Marcel Siem -14 2022 Cancelled due to COVID Cancelled due to COVID 2021 Cancelled due to COVID Cancelled due to COVID 2020 Cancelled due to COVID Cancelled due to COVID 2019 Stephen Gallacher -9 2018 Matt Wallace -11 2017 Shiv Chawrasia -10 2016 Shiv Chawrasia -15 2015 Anirban Lahiri -7 2014 Cancelled due to scheduling changes Cancelled due to scheduling changes

Hero Indian Open Betting Odds

Outright winner odds from Fanduel (odds correct at time of publishing)

Keita Nakajima (+1600)

Matthew Jordan (+2200)

Jorge Campillo (+2500)

Joost Luiten (+2500)

Johannes Veerman (+2800)

Adrien Saddier (+3000)

Francesco Laporta (+3300)

Eugenio Chacarra (+3500)

Sam Bairstow (+3500)

Richard Mansell (+3500)

Romain Langasque (+3500)

Daniel Hillier (+4000)

Julien Guerrier (+4000)

Angel Ayora (+4000)

Brandon Robinson Thompson (+4000)

Ugo Coussaud (+4000)

Jayden Schaper (+4000)

Brandon Stone (+4000)

All other players are priced at +4500 or higher

Hero Indian Open Betting Picks

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Joost Luiten (+2500)

The sensible money this week will go on Nakajima, the defending champion who finished T2 last week in Singapore. However, if you’re looking for some value then consider Joost Luiten.

The six-time DP World Tour winner has gone T9th, 3rd and T11th in his last three starts at DLF and has made a solid start to 2025. He’s made eight of his last nine cuts with a best finish of T11th at the South African Open and was a solid seven-under after 54-holes at the shortened Singapore Classic last week to finish T36th

Outsider: Eugenio Chacarra (+3500)

The former LIV Golfer, who has a LIV Golf win as well as an Asian Tour International Series title, plays his second event at DLF this year. The Spaniard was T5th here last month in the International Series India, so he should be very well versed on the course and have some good, recent memories of a solid week.

Currently, Chacarra is not a DP World Tour member, so will be very keen to get a win and earn his full playing rights to achieve his dream of playing on the PGA Tour.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Matthew Jordan (+2200)

The Englishman has been banging on the door of a maiden DP World Tour victory for some time now and, at a tournament that has yielded plenty of first time winners, I expect Jordan to be in contention once again.

Coming off the back of a T10th finish at the Qatar Masters and a share of sixth at the Porsche Singapore Classic, the 29-year-old is enjoying a fine run of form. Last year, he finished T13th and currently ranks 15th in terms of Putts per GIR, a stat that will definitely benefit him round DLF.

Outsider: Todd Clements (+6500)

Clements' recent run of form has gone, somewhat, under the radar, with the Englishman producing three consecutive top 20 finishes, including a T9th at the Joburg Open.

He's in a decent run of form and, looking at his stats, he has a very solid all-round game, which should help him around a tough layout. Admittedly, he did retire from this tournament last year after being four-over-par through his second round, but with a good run of form going he should be able to compete on a track that suits his game.

Barry Plummer Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Adrien Saddier (+3000)

Saddier has been on a great run of form in recent weeks, finishing 3rd in Singapore last time out to back up three further top-20 finishes in his previous five starts. The Frenchman was 30th in this event in 2023, which was a fair effort on his first attempt, but his stats are what really sold this pick to me.

After reviewing the data of the top-5 players in each of the last two seasons at the Hero Indian Open, it became clear that an ability to play the par-3s well, have solid approach numbers and get streaky with the putter is the recipe for success. Saddier ranks 11th for Par-3 scoring, 17th for SG: Approach and 13th for putts per GIR this season, so makes a compelling case for a first DP World Tour win.

Outsider: Daniel Hillier (+4000)

Hillier put on a strong display in Singapore last week, despite eventually finishing in a tie for 36th. Three solid rounds of golf saw him rank 30th for par-3 scoring, 12th for SG: Approach and 26th for SG: Putting - a profile that potentially indicates a strong performance is due at this week's event.

He currently ranks eighth for SG: Approach across the season, so is striking the ball well, and when you consider the fact he has four top-25 finishes and one runner-up finish in his last seven starts it's clear to see why he is going to be a popular each-way bet this week.

How To Watch The Hero Indian Open

US/ET

Thursday 27th March: 3.30am - 8.30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

3.30am - 8.30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Friday 28th March: 3.30am - 8.30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

3.30am - 8.30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Saturday 29th March: 4.00am - 8.30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

4.00am - 8.30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Sunday 30th March: 2.30am - 7.30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

UK/GMT

Thursday 27th March: 7.30am - 12.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

7.30am - 12.30pm (Sky Sports Golf) Friday 28th March: 7.30am - 12.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

7.30am - 12.30pm (Sky Sports Golf) Saturday 29th March: 8.00am - 12.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

8.00am - 12.30pm (Sky Sports Golf) Sunday 30th March: 7.30am - 12.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025