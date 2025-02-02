Final LIV Golf Leaderboard At The International Series India
Many LIV Golf players were in the field for the elevated Asian Tour event, and there were mixed fortunes among the group – here are the details
The Asian Tour’s first elevated event of the season is complete with the inaugural International Series India.
Considering its status as one of the highest-profile tournaments on the circuit this season, as well as its proximity to the LIV Golf opener next week, it was not unexpected to see many players from the big-money League tee it up at DLF Golf and Country Club.
For the 13 full-time LIV golfers in the field, it offered the ideal opportunity to get up to speed ahead of the new season, while for three reserves, it provided an early chance to get some valuable Order of Merit points on the board as they eye the possibility of a permanent contract for the 2026 season.
Perhaps surprisingly, it was one of the LIV Golf standbys who beat a bone fide LIV Golf superstar to the title.
Former World No.1 amateur Ollie Schniederjans only confirmed he would become a LIV Golf reserve last month as he looks to emulate 2023 International Series Order of Merit winner Andy Ogletree by earning a full-time contract, and he impressed with a commanding victory as he finished 10-under for the tournament to beat Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau.
The US Open champion’s week got off to a slow start with rounds of 71, 72 and 74 before he rallied superbly on Sunday with a 65. However, ultimately it still left him four shots off Schniederjans in his first appearance in India.
Two more high-profile LIV golfers shared third, as Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann – who had led heading into the final round – and Fireballs GC’s Abraham Ancer finished eight behind the winner on two under.
Not far behind them was another Torque GC player, Sebastian Munoz, who finished even for the tournament after a final round of 74.
Local star Anirban Lahiri, who plays for DeChambeau’s Crushers GC, finished T10 on two-over.
Several more LIV golfers made it as far as the weekend, including another reserve, Wade Ormsby, who finished T21 on five-over, and 15-time DP World Tour winner Paul Casey, who finished T44 on 10-over.
Two new signings also made the cut, Cleeks GC’s Frederik Kjettrup will be the happier after finishing T24 at +7, while Fireballs GC’s Luis Masaveu finished one place beneath Casey on +11.
For some LIV golfers, though, the week didn’t pan out as they had intended. Carlos Ortiz withdrew on four-over after two rounds, while Ogletree, Harold Varner III, Caleb Surratt and reserve John Catlin all missed the cut.
Below is the final LIV Golf leaderboard at the International Series India.
Final LIV Golf Leaderboard At The International Series India
- 1st (-10) Ollie Schniederjans*
- 2nd (-6) Bryson DeChambeau
- T3rd (-2) Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer
- 5th (E) Sebastian Munoz
- T10th (+2) Anirban Lahiri
- T19th (+4) Cameron Tringale
- T21st (+5) Wade Ormsby*
- T24th (+7) Frederik Kjetrup
- 44th (+10) Paul Casey
- T45th (+11) Luis Masaveu
- MC (+9) Andy Ogletree
- MC (+13) John Catlin*
- MC (+15) Harold Varner III
- MC (+16) Caleb Surratt
- WD (+4) Carlos Ortiz
*Reserve player for LIV Golf League
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
