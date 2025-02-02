Final LIV Golf Leaderboard At The International Series India

The Asian Tour’s first elevated event of the season is complete with the inaugural International Series India.

Considering its status as one of the highest-profile tournaments on the circuit this season, as well as its proximity to the LIV Golf opener next week, it was not unexpected to see many players from the big-money League tee it up at DLF Golf and Country Club.

For the 13 full-time LIV golfers in the field, it offered the ideal opportunity to get up to speed ahead of the new season, while for three reserves, it provided an early chance to get some valuable Order of Merit points on the board as they eye the possibility of a permanent contract for the 2026 season.

Perhaps surprisingly, it was one of the LIV Golf standbys who beat a bone fide LIV Golf superstar to the title.

Former World No.1 amateur Ollie Schniederjans only confirmed he would become a LIV Golf reserve last month as he looks to emulate 2023 International Series Order of Merit winner Andy Ogletree by earning a full-time contract, and he impressed with a commanding victory as he finished 10-under for the tournament to beat Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau.

LIV Golf reserve Ollie Schniederjans won the title over Bryson DeChambeau (Image credit: Getty Images)

The US Open champion’s week got off to a slow start with rounds of 71, 72 and 74 before he rallied superbly on Sunday with a 65. However, ultimately it still left him four shots off Schniederjans in his first appearance in India.

Two more high-profile LIV golfers shared third, as Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann – who had led heading into the final round – and Fireballs GC’s Abraham Ancer finished eight behind the winner on two under.

Not far behind them was another Torque GC player, Sebastian Munoz, who finished even for the tournament after a final round of 74.

Local star Anirban Lahiri, who plays for DeChambeau’s Crushers GC, finished T10 on two-over.

Local player Anirban Lahiri finished T10 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Several more LIV golfers made it as far as the weekend, including another reserve, Wade Ormsby, who finished T21 on five-over, and 15-time DP World Tour winner Paul Casey, who finished T44 on 10-over.

Two new signings also made the cut, Cleeks GC’s Frederik Kjettrup will be the happier after finishing T24 at +7, while Fireballs GC’s Luis Masaveu finished one place beneath Casey on +11.

For some LIV golfers, though, the week didn’t pan out as they had intended. Carlos Ortiz withdrew on four-over after two rounds, while Ogletree, Harold Varner III, Caleb Surratt and reserve John Catlin all missed the cut.

Below is the final LIV Golf leaderboard at the International Series India.

Final LIV Golf Leaderboard At The International Series India

1 st (-10) Ollie Schniederjans*

Ollie Schniederjans* 2 nd (-6) Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau T3rd (-2) Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer

Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer 5 th (E) Sebastian Munoz

Sebastian Munoz T10th (+2) Anirban Lahiri

Anirban Lahiri T19th (+4) Cameron Tringale

Cameron Tringale T21st (+5) Wade Ormsby*

Wade Ormsby* T24th (+7) Frederik Kjetrup

Frederik Kjetrup 44 th (+10) Paul Casey

Paul Casey T45th (+11) Luis Masaveu

Luis Masaveu MC (+9) Andy Ogletree

Andy Ogletree MC (+13) John Catlin*

John Catlin* MC (+15) Harold Varner III

Harold Varner III MC (+16) Caleb Surratt

Caleb Surratt WD (+4) Carlos Ortiz

*Reserve player for LIV Golf League