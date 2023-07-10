Genesis Scottish Open Prize Money, Payout And Field 2023
Xander Schauffele defends his title with the tournament giving players a chance for some final preparation before The Open
With one week to go until The Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, the DP World Tour and PGA Tour head to Scotland for the co-sanctioned Genesis Scottish Open.
Held at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, the tournament will offer up some last-minute links preparation for the world’s best players ahead of the year’s final men’s Major championship at Hoylake.
With the co-sanctioned status, this year’s Scottish Open represents one of the best fields in the DP World Tour calendar, with 30 of the top 50 players in the world set to compete this week.
Last year saw America’s Xander Schauffele capture his third win of 2022 with a one-shot victory over fellow countryman Kurt Kitayama. The 29-year-old hasn’t competed since his T19 finish at the Travelers Championship but will look to continue his impressive record in the United Kingdom having also finished T15 at last year’s Open which was held at St Andrews.
This week’s field will be topped by World No. 1, Scottie Scheffler, who will look to improve on his missed cut from last year’s tournament as he bids to win for the first time outside of America. The 27-year-old already has two victories on the PGA Tour this year following his wins at the Players Championship and the WM Phoenix Open.
Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are the only two players in the world’s top ten who aren’t competing in Scotland, meaning UK fans will be able to cheer on familar faces in Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick. World No. 11 Wyndham Clark, who finished T16 last year, is also set to compete in the tournament having won the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club last month.
2021 and 2020 Scottish Open champions, Min Woo Lee and England’s Aaron Rai, are two of the other recent champions also set to compete with both enjoying successful seasons on the PGA Tour so far this year. There is also space for World No. 23 and 2015 champion, Rickie Fowler, who will likely receive a warm welcome having recently won for the first time in four and a half years at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Ryder Cup hopeful Ludvig Aberg will also make his first start in Europe as a professional having been granted a sponsors exemption. The Swede, who only turned pro at the Canadian Open, has since recorded three-consecutive top-40 finishes before his T4 finish last week at the John Deere Classic.
This year will see the field compete for an increased purse of $9 million - a $1m increase from 2022 - with the winner taking home $1,620,000.
Here is the full projected prize money, payout breakdown and field for the 2023 Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club.
Scottish Open Prize Money 2023
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,620,000
|2nd
|$981,000
|3rd
|$621,000
|4th
|$441,000
|5th
|$369,000
|6th
|$326,250
|7th
|$303,750
|8th
|$281,250
|9th
|$263,250
|10th
|$245,250
|11th
|$227,250
|12th
|$209,250
|13th
|$191,250
|14th
|$173,250
|15th
|$164,250
|16th
|$155,250
|17th
|$146,250
|18th
|$137,250
|19th
|$128,250
|20th
|$128,250
|21st
|$110,250
|22nd
|$101,250
|23rd
|$94,050
|24th
|$86,850
|25th
|$79,650
|26th
|$72,450
|27th
|$69,750
|28th
|$67,050
|29th
|$64,350
|30th
|$61,650
|31st
|$58,950
|32nd
|$56,250
|33rd
|$53,550
|34th
|$51,300
|35th
|$49,050
|36th
|$46,800
|37th
|$46,800
|38th
|$42,750
|39th
|$40,950
|40th
|$39,150
|41st
|$37,350
|42nd
|$35,550
|43rd
|$33,750
|44th
|$31,950
|45th
|$30,150
|46th
|$28,350
|47th
|$26,550
|48th
|$25,110
|49th
|$23,850
|50th
|$23,130
|51st
|$22,590
|52nd
|$22,050
|53rd
|$21,690
|54th
|$21,330
|55th
|$21,150
|56th
|$20,970
|57th
|$20,790
|58th
|$20,610
|59th
|$20,430
|60th
|$20,250
|61st
|$20,070
|62nd
|$19,890
|63rd
|$19,710
|64th
|$19,530
|65th
|$19,350
Scottish Open Field 2023
- Ludvig Aberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Nick Bachem
- Aaron Baddeley
- Matthew Baldwin
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Zac Blair
- Dan Bradbury
- Joseph Bramlett
- Sam Burns
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Corey Conners
- Sean Crocker
- MJ Daffue
- Cam Davis
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Jamie Donaldson
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Ewen Ferguson
- Ross Fisher
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsström
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Daniel Gavins
- Doug Ghim
- Will Gordon
- Gavin Kyle Green
- Ben Griffin
- Harry Hall
- Chase Hanna
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Lucas Herbert
- Garrick Higgo
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Scott Jamieson
- Matthew Jordan
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Tom Kim
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Bio Kim
- Yeongsu Kim
- Kurt Kitayama
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Pablo Larrazabal
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- KH Lee
- Haotong Li
- David Lingmerth
- Luke List
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Shane Lowry
- Joost Luiten
- Robert MacIntyre
- Richard Mansell
- Ben Martin
- Rory McIlroy
- Tom McKibbin
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Edoardo Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Alex Noren
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- C.T. Pan
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- JT Poston
- Seamus Power
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Richie Ramsay
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Antoine Rozner
- Sam Ryder
- Kalle Samooja
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Marcel Schneider
- Adam Scott
- Yoseop Seo
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Robby Shelton
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Alex Smalley
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Ockie Strydom
- Connor Syme
- Callum Tarren
- Nick Taylor
- Ben Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Justin Walters
- Paul Waring
- Dale Whitnell
- Danny Willett
- Oliver Wilson
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Ashun Wu
- Kevin Yu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Where Is The 2023 Scottish Open?
The 2023 tournament is taking place at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick. The course has hosted the event for the last five years.
Who Won The 2022 Scottish Open?
America's Xander Schauffele won the tournament in 2022 with a one-shot victory over his fellow countryman, Kurt Kitayama.
