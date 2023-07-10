Genesis Scottish Open Prize Money, Payout And Field 2023

With one week to go until The Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, the DP World Tour and PGA Tour head to Scotland for the co-sanctioned Genesis Scottish Open.

Held at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, the tournament will offer up some last-minute links preparation for the world’s best players ahead of the year’s final men’s Major championship at Hoylake.

With the co-sanctioned status, this year’s Scottish Open represents one of the best fields in the DP World Tour calendar, with 30 of the top 50 players in the world set to compete this week.

Last year saw America’s Xander Schauffele capture his third win of 2022 with a one-shot victory over fellow countryman Kurt Kitayama. The 29-year-old hasn’t competed since his T19 finish at the Travelers Championship but will look to continue his impressive record in the United Kingdom having also finished T15 at last year’s Open which was held at St Andrews.

This week’s field will be topped by World No. 1, Scottie Scheffler, who will look to improve on his missed cut from last year’s tournament as he bids to win for the first time outside of America. The 27-year-old already has two victories on the PGA Tour this year following his wins at the Players Championship and the WM Phoenix Open.

Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are the only two players in the world’s top ten who aren’t competing in Scotland, meaning UK fans will be able to cheer on familar faces in Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick. World No. 11 Wyndham Clark, who finished T16 last year, is also set to compete in the tournament having won the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club last month.

2021 and 2020 Scottish Open champions, Min Woo Lee and England’s Aaron Rai, are two of the other recent champions also set to compete with both enjoying successful seasons on the PGA Tour so far this year. There is also space for World No. 23 and 2015 champion, Rickie Fowler, who will likely receive a warm welcome having recently won for the first time in four and a half years at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Ryder Cup hopeful Ludvig Aberg will also make his first start in Europe as a professional having been granted a sponsors exemption. The Swede, who only turned pro at the Canadian Open, has since recorded three-consecutive top-40 finishes before his T4 finish last week at the John Deere Classic.

This year will see the field compete for an increased purse of $9 million - a $1m increase from 2022 - with the winner taking home $1,620,000.

Here is the full projected prize money, payout breakdown and field for the 2023 Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club.

Scottish Open Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,620,000 2nd $981,000 3rd $621,000 4th $441,000 5th $369,000 6th $326,250 7th $303,750 8th $281,250 9th $263,250 10th $245,250 11th $227,250 12th $209,250 13th $191,250 14th $173,250 15th $164,250 16th $155,250 17th $146,250 18th $137,250 19th $128,250 20th $128,250 21st $110,250 22nd $101,250 23rd $94,050 24th $86,850 25th $79,650 26th $72,450 27th $69,750 28th $67,050 29th $64,350 30th $61,650 31st $58,950 32nd $56,250 33rd $53,550 34th $51,300 35th $49,050 36th $46,800 37th $46,800 38th $42,750 39th $40,950 40th $39,150 41st $37,350 42nd $35,550 43rd $33,750 44th $31,950 45th $30,150 46th $28,350 47th $26,550 48th $25,110 49th $23,850 50th $23,130 51st $22,590 52nd $22,050 53rd $21,690 54th $21,330 55th $21,150 56th $20,970 57th $20,790 58th $20,610 59th $20,430 60th $20,250 61st $20,070 62nd $19,890 63rd $19,710 64th $19,530 65th $19,350

Scottish Open Field 2023

Ludvig Aberg

Byeong Hun An

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Nick Bachem

Aaron Baddeley

Matthew Baldwin

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Zac Blair

Dan Bradbury

Joseph Bramlett

Sam Burns

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Nicolas Colsaerts

Corey Conners

Sean Crocker

MJ Daffue

Cam Davis

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Jamie Donaldson

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Ewen Ferguson

Ross Fisher

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsström

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Daniel Gavins

Doug Ghim

Will Gordon

Gavin Kyle Green

Ben Griffin

Harry Hall

Chase Hanna

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Lucas Herbert

Garrick Higgo

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Rasmus Hojgaard

Nicolai Hojgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Scott Jamieson

Matthew Jordan

Maximilian Kieffer

Tom Kim

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Bio Kim

Yeongsu Kim

Kurt Kitayama

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazabal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

KH Lee

Haotong Li

David Lingmerth

Luke List

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Shane Lowry

Joost Luiten

Robert MacIntyre

Richard Mansell

Ben Martin

Rory McIlroy

Tom McKibbin

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Edoardo Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Alex Noren

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

C.T. Pan

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

JT Poston

Seamus Power

Tapio Pulkkanen

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Richie Ramsay

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Antoine Rozner

Sam Ryder

Kalle Samooja

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Marcel Schneider

Adam Scott

Yoseop Seo

Shubhankar Sharma

Robby Shelton

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Alex Smalley

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Ockie Strydom

Connor Syme

Callum Tarren

Nick Taylor

Ben Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Justin Walters

Paul Waring

Dale Whitnell

Danny Willett

Oliver Wilson

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Ashun Wu

Kevin Yu

Fabrizio Zanotti

Where Is The 2023 Scottish Open? The 2023 tournament is taking place at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick. The course has hosted the event for the last five years.

Who Won The 2022 Scottish Open? America's Xander Schauffele won the tournament in 2022 with a one-shot victory over his fellow countryman, Kurt Kitayama.



