Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Picks, Predictions And Odds

After a dramatic playoff victory for Brian Campbell at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, the PGA Tour moves to the Cognizant Classic in Florida.

The first of four tournaments in the State, the Cognizant Classic, formerly Honda Classic, takes place at PGA National, which is known as one of the toughest tracks players will face on the PGA Tour calendar.

Austin Eckroat returns to defend his title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, Austin Eckroat claimed a three stroke win in his 50th PGA Tour start, with the tournament forced to go to a Monday finish due to heavy rain washing out much of Sunday's action.

Having been won by some big names previously, such as Lee Trevino, Jack Nicklaus, Johnny Miller, Ernie Els and Rory McIlroy, another strong field is set to be present at PGA National, with the likes of Jordan Spieth making his tournament debut.

Scoring-wise, we have seen various numbers posted for victory and, among those scores are a lot of single digit numbers. Tournament record wise, Justin Leonard shot a 24-under tournament total to win in 2003.

Cognizant Classic Course Guide: PGA National Resort (The Champion Course)

The Champion Course at PGA National is regarded as one of the hardest on the PGA Tour, and features one of the most iconic and toughest three hole stretches in golf - The Bear Trap.

Having staged the 1983 Ryder Cup, 1987 PGA Championship and Senior PGA Championship for 19 straight years, the Champions Course has been the venue for the Cognizant Classic since 2007.

Opened in 1981, the Champions Course measures 7,167-yards and plays as a par 71. Originally designed by Tom and George Fazio, the layout was redesigned by Jack Nicklaus in 2014.

Featuring tight fairways, several water hazards and large bunkers, the Florida wind also regularly plays havoc at PGA National, with The Bear Trap ranked as one of the toughest stretches in golf.

Comprised of the par 3 15th, par 4 16th and par 3 17th, The Bear Trap holes averaged +0.354 strokes to par in 2024 and are named after Nicklaus. What's more, a giant bear statue and plaque commemorate The Bear Trap.

Cognizant Classic Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Player Score 2024 Austin Eckroat -17 2023 Chris Kirk -14 2022 Sepp Straka -10 2021 Matt Jones -12 2020 Sungjae Im -6 2019 Keith Mitchell -9 2018 Justin Thomas -8 2017 Rickie Fowler -12 2016 Adam Scott -9 2015 Padraig Harrington -6 2014 Russell Henley -8

Cognizant Classic Betting Odds

Outright winner odds from BetMGM (odds correct at time of publishing)

Russell Henley (+1400)

Shane Lowry (+1600)

Sungjae Im (+1800)

Sepp Straka (+2200)

Denny McCarthy (+2500)

Daniel Berger (+2800)

Taylor Pendrith (+2800)

Byeong Hun An (+4000)

Max Greyserman (+4000)

Brian Harman (+4000)

Kurt Kitayama (+4000)

Min Woo Lee (+4000)

Davis Thompson (+4000)

Lucas Glover (+4500)

Ben Griffin (+4500)

Keith Mitchell (+4500)

Jordan Spieth (+4500)

Carson Young (+4500)

All other players are priced at +5000 or higher

Cognizant Classic Betting Picks

Elliott Heath News Editor

Favorite: Daniel Berger (+2800)

Berger could make a big statement this week in winning the Cognizant, as it would signal his return to the upper echelons of the men’s game. The Floridian is back competing on tour after a long period on the sidelines with injury, and he’s showing some great signs so far this year.

The 31-year-old has two runners-up finishes in his last six events, as well as a 12th-place at the Genesis Invitational in his last start. PGA National is a ball striker’s golf course and Berger is 4th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green on the PGA Tour this season, so if he can roll in some putts I fully expect him to be challenging come Sunday afternoon.

Outsider: Nicolai Hojgaard (+6600)

For my second pick I’m going with another ball-striker in Nicolai Hojgaard, who was 8th last week in Mexico and just four back of the playoff. The 2023 Ryder Cupper is 1st in Greens in Regulation on tour this season and has some other very impressive long game stats.

He is losing strokes off the tee, however, despite being the 6th-longest hitter on the PGA Tour this year. If he can find some fairways this week he could well be picking up his maiden PGA Tour title to make it another European win in 2025.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

Favorite: Min Woo Lee (+4000)

The Australian has been somewhat under the radar in 2025 but, despite this, he has still registered five top 30s in six starts, with four of those being top 17s at a number of high-quality events.

Back in 2024, Lee finished in a share of second at this event and, looking at his stats, he is now ranked inside the top-10 for Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green. What's more, he still possesses that incredible length off the tee and, if he can find fairways, I feel he will once again kick off his Florida Swing in style.

Outsider: Max McGreevy (+20000)

I'll admit that this is a longshot but, looking at his stats, McGreevy possesses a high percentage in the Driving Accuracy Percentage department, with the American also ranking well in terms of putting figures.

Although he has made a poor start to the season, missing three cuts and withdrawing from the Farmers Insurance Open, he produced a T25 at the Mexico Open, which tells me he is re-finding some form, especially as he finished with three consecutive rounds in the mid-60s.

Jonny Leighfield Staff Writer

Favorite Russell Henley (+1400)

Henley has been knocking on the door of a PGA Tour title for far too long now, but I believe this week could be the tournament he finally gets over the line. A former winner back in 2014, the American's accuracy and putting prowess can help him repeat that victory.

He has two top-10s and three top-25s at PGA National in 10 attempts, not including his victory, so he clearly enjoys it in Florida. I'm hoping he can justify his position as the favorite and come out on top.

Outsider: Luke Clanton (+5500)

My outsider this week stands on the precipice of his pro career beginning in style on the PGA Tour, and I'm backing him to not only make the cut - which he needs for that final PGA Tour U point - but to end the week in style via a really strong result.

Clanton has missed a couple of cuts more recently, but a T15 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open proves he can duke it out with the best on occasion. The FSU student's raw talent can carry him through to a top-10 on a course that shouldn't cause him too many issues.

How To Watch The Cognizant Classic

US/ET

Thursday 27th February: 14.00 - 18.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

14.00 - 18.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) Friday 28th February: 14.00 - 18.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

14.00 - 18.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) Saturday 1st March: 13.00 - 15.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) 15.00 - 18.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

13.00 - 15.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) 15.00 - 18.00pm (NBC/Peacock) Sunday 2nd March: 13.00 - 15.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) 15.00 - 18.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

UK/GMT

Thursday 27th February: 16.00 - 23.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

16.00 - 23.00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Friday 28th February: 16.00 - 23.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

16.00 - 23.00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Saturday 1st March: 15.00 - 23.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

15.00 - 23.00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Sunday 2nd March: 14.30 - 23.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025