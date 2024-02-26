What Is 'The Bear Trap' At PGA National?

A lot of golf courses have a standout stretch of holes, some kind of version of Amen Corner, or ‘The Bear Trap’, the latter of which you’ll hear a lot about during the Cognizant Classic, formerly the Honda Classic.

The Champion course at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, a golfing paradise which includes five championship layouts, is considered one of the best courses in Florida.

Since opening in 1981, the famous layout has hosted a number of prestigious tournaments, including the 1983 Ryder Cup and ’87 PGA Championship.

In more recent times, it’s hosted the Honda Classic on the PGA Tour, a tournament that has been won by some of the game’s best-ever players, including the Golden Bear, Jack Nicklaus.

Nicklaus hasn’t just won here (he did that twice); he’s also left his mark on the course itself, which was originally designed by Tom and George Fazio.

Nicklaus gave the course a makeover in 1990, and one particular stretch of holes is named after him – a daunting trio comprising the 15th, 16th and 17th, which is regarded as one of hardest stretches on the PGA Tour.

These three holes are called ‘The Bear Trap’.

Par-3 15th (179 yards)

There's not a lot to see on the 15th tee other than water... and crowds of people in the stands (Image credit: Getty Images)

First up comes the par-3 15th, which certainly can’t be classed as long, for it usually only measures somewhere in the region of 180 yards.

However, with the tournament on the line, that full carry over water will cause a lot of players' knees to knock together.

Nicklaus’ intention when he made some changes here was to reward those golfers who have both the bottle and the skill to hit small targets.

“It’s not about length,” Nicklaus once said of this short hole. “It’s about precision. It’s about guts.”

The pin is typically placed back-right on a Sunday, and precision is the word that will no doubt pop into the players’ minds as they commence their pre shot routine.

Par-4 16th (434 yards)

You can expect to play another approach like this on the par-4 16th, but probably from further back than the pros (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hole 16 number is no picnic either, for a similar carry over water is required as to the one on 15. It’s normally no more than a wedge for the pros, but for the weekend golfer playing a round here, that could mean having to strike a hybrid or long iron over the hazard.

Par-3 17th (175 yards)

The par-3 17th on The Bear Trap is another hole that will test the nerves (Image credit: Getty Images)

Then there’s 17, another treacherous par 3 that has the potential to severely damage your scorecard.

Come up short and you’ll likely find a watery grave; go long and left and you’ll be faced with a tricky bunker shot; fail to commit and produce a weak fade and your ball will just pop up in the South Florida wind – which won’t be good either.

As if to accentuate its difficulty, a plaque reading, “It should be won or lost right here” sits next to a huge statue of a bear to mark its beginning.

Thanks, Mr Nicklaus.