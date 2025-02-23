Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Leaderboard And Live Updates: Aldrich Potgieter And Brian Campbell Head For A Playoff

Refresh

DRAMA AT 18 Campbell is first up and, with his trusty 7-wood, the American comes up short and in the greenside bunker. It seems to be advantage Potgieter but, from the middle of the fairway, the 20-year-old pulls his shot miles left! That was very out of character from Potgieter, who is now on the back foot.

ADVANTAGE POTGIETER Both men are on the tee and, with the first tee shots it's advantage Potgieter, who finds the right side of the fairway. In terms of Campbell, he is in the left rough and will be first to hit into the green.

HOW THE PLAYOFF WILL WORK 72 holes was not enough 😳Aldrich Potgieter and Brian Campbell are heading to a playoff @MexicoOpenGolf.PLAYOFF HOLES: 18, 18, and then 17, 18 repeated. pic.twitter.com/mMKISB9y7LFebruary 23, 2025

CAMPBELL AND POTGIETER HEAD FOR A PLAYOFF Great short game on show from Campbell and Potgieter, who both make up-and-down for birdies at the 18th to get to 20-under and force a playoff. Clutch from both there at the 72nd hole.

POTGIETER AND CAMPBELL MISS THE 18TH GREEN It's Campbell up first at the 18th and, from the fairway, he pulls his wood left and will have a treacherous up-and-down for birdie. In terms of Potgieter, he finds the bunker short of the green, but will have the easier up-and-down coming up.

GRIFFIN AND RAI FINISH 18-UNDER Both Ben Griffin and Rai birdie the final hole to get to 18-under and into a share of fourth. Both looked disappointed and, arguably, could have challenged for the win over the back nine.

ADVANTAGE CAMPBELL (Image credit: Getty Images) Although he is significantly shorter off the tee than Potgieter, it's advantage Campbell, who finds the fairway at the 18th. Potgieter has pushed his tee shot right and will struggle to get to the green, while Campbell is safely on the short grass.

CAMPBELL COMES UP SHORT After a stunning approach into the 17th, Campbell leaves his birdie putt short of the hole. He taps in for par and heads down the 18th in a share of the lead with Potgieter and Salinda.

POTGIETER ALMOST CHIPS IN His chipping hasn't been great today, but Potgieter almost holes his shot at the 17th for birdie! Clipping his chip, the ball slides by the left side and leaves a tap-in for par. He remains 19-under.

BIRDIE FOR SALINDA Excellent golf from Salinda, who birdies the 18th hole to get into a share of the lead at 19-under-par. That is the clubhouse target and he will now wait to see if it's enough.

RAI BOGEYS 17 (Image credit: Getty Images) I said he needed to birdie coming in, but Rai can't get up-and-down at the par 3 17th. He drops back into a four-way share of third at 17-under and will not claim a second PGA Tour title. Back in the final group, Potgieter hits a very aggressive shot that carries the water and leaves a nice upcoming chip at the 17th. Campbell takes out a 7-wood and flushes it at the flag, with the ball coming to rest 20-feet away from the hole.

TIED AT THE TOP Campbell's second shot finishes well short of the green and, after Potgieter finds the centre of the dance floor, Campbell needs to get up-and-down to maintain his slim advantage. Stepping up, the American hits his chip but it checks up and is around 20-feet short. In terms of Potgieter, the South African lags his putt up for the par and, after Campbell misses his attempt, they are tied at the top at 19-under.

BOGEY FOR RAI He was, arguably, the favorite going into the back nine, but Rai has just bogeyed the par 4 16th to drop back to 18-under and two back of Campbell. You feel he'll need to birdie the final two holes to have a chance of lifting the trophy.

BIG MISTAKE FROM POTGIETER His short game has been hit-and-miss today and, at the par 4 15th, the South African's chip doesn't make it up the hill and rolls back to his feet. Although Potgieter plays a good second chip, that will be a dropped shot for the 20-year-old. In terms of the leader, Campbell, he's played another classy wedge shot into the green and, from 15-feet, just misses his birdie. He rolls in for par and remains in front as the final group heads to the hardest hole on the course.

POTGIETER MOVES TO 20-UNDER Leader, Campbell, plays a poor approach into the par 5 14th and fails to hole his birdie putt. He stays at 20-under and is joined by Potgieter, who rolls in an uphill putt to share the lead.

PAR FOR RAI The Englishman started off really well but has dwindled slightly. At the par 5 13th, Rai hits driver off the deck and finishes left of the green, with a tricky chip coming up. From the rough, he gets a flier and finishes in the middle of the green, with his birdie putt missing to the right side. He taps in for par and remains at 19-under.

CAMPBELL TAKES THE LEAD After a short missed birdie putt at the par 5 12th, Campbell plays a delightful approach at the par 3 13th to 12-feet. Watching Potgieter miss his lengthy birdie putt, Campbell steps up and rams his birdie putt home to get to 20-under, which is the outright lead.

SALINDA TO 18-UNDER (Image credit: Getty Images) Salinda is a man in-form right now and, at the par 5 14th, he plays a classy chip to inches and taps in for birdie. That's three birdies in four holes and he is within one shot at 18-under.

HERO-TO-ZERO Campbell is forced to lay-up at the par 5 12th but, from 76 yards, the American clips an impressive pitch to just four-feet. In the group, Potgieter almost holes his third shot for eagle and taps in for birdie to get to 19-under, but it's disaster for Campbell, who fails to convert his birdie and remains at 19-under.

HUGE DRIVE FROM POTGIETER He's the longest driver on the PGA Tour and, at the par 5 12th, Potgieter hits a monster tee shot of 364-yards! He will have 280 into the green and a chance to go at the flag. Ahead on the green, Rai plays a decent pitch from a poor lie, but his birdie putt is always right and he taps in for par to remain at 19-under.

PARS AT THE 11TH Both Campbell and Potgieter find the green at the par 3 11th but see their efforts just slide by. They remain at 19 and 18-under and, with the par 5 12th coming up, will have a good chance to gain some momentum over the final stretch. Up ahead, Isaiah Salinda birdies the 12th to get to 17-under and into a share of fourth alongside Smalley. What's more, Salinda then produces a fine approach at the par 3 13th and will have a good look for back-to-back gains.

RAI MOVES TO 19-UNDER (Image credit: Getty Images) The Englishman is enjoying a fine round on Sunday and, at the par 3 11th, he rolls in his birdie putt at dead weight to get to 19-under and into a share of the lead. He is five-under for his round and playing some great golf. Back at the 10th, Potgieter plays yet another poor chip shot but holes a delightful par putt to remain at 18-under and avoid a third straight bogey. Alongside Potgieter, Campbell plays a delightful chip and taps in for a par to remain at 19-under.

POOR SHOTS INTO THE 10TH Potgieter finds the rough off the tee on the long par 4 10th and, with his second, he comes up well short of the green and in a pretty gnarly lie. It's a similar story for Campbell who, from 240-yards, is well short of the green with a fairway wood. Both will have work to do to make par. Up ahead, Alex Smalley will have a good look for birdie at the par 3 11th following a classy approach. He would move to 18-under, alongside Potgieter and Rai, who also puts it close at the par 3 11th.

BRIAN CAMPBELL LEADS Finishing off their front nines, Aldrich Potgieter misses the green to the left at the par 3 ninth and, playing his chip, fires it well past the hole. He is unable to hole his par putt and moves back to 18-under. In terms of Campbell, he also misses left but manages to roll his putt up to gimme range for par. He takes the outright lead at 19-under, one ahead of Potgieter and Aaron Rai, who has a lengthy birdie putt coming up at the par 4 10th.