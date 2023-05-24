Charles Schwab Challenge Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers In This Week's Field
Johnny Covers takes a closer look at this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge and ranks the top five golfers he thinks have the best chance of winning.
After what became the Michael Block show late into Sunday, the second major of the year has now come and gone as we turn our attention to Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge. In what will be the 77th time the event has been played at Colonial Country Club, this event is the longest-standing on Tour and, as always, attracts big names despite being just after the PGA Championship.
Let’s take a closer look at the course and the top five guys according to my PGA Power Rankings for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Charles Schwab Challenge Odds
|Golfer
|Odds
|Scottie Scheffler
|+400
|Viktor Hovland
|+1400
|Tony Finau
|+1400
|Jordan Spieth
|+1400
|Collin Morikawa
|+1600
|Sungjae Im
|+1800
|Max Homa
|+2200
|Justin Rose
|+2500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+2800
|Sam Burns
|+2800
Charles Schwab Challenge Course - Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, TX
While it might not be as long as last week’s challenge at Oak Hill Country Club, the Colonial CC still offers plenty of challenges as it is notoriously amongst the hardest these PGA Tour pros see every year.
Charles Schwab Challenge Power Rankings
Scottie Scheffler (+400) (Bet $100 to collect $500) The best Scottie Scheffler odds are at DraftKings
Even when he plays seemingly poorly, Scottie Scheffler finds a way to compete, finishing top 3 last week after a strong finish. The No. 2 player in the world behind only Jon Rahm, Scheffler is the heavy favorite this week for a good reason.
Viktor Hovland (+1400) (Bet $100 to collect $1,500) Go to DraftKings for the best Viktor Hovland odds
If not for an errant shot that required a drop on 16 last week, Viktor Hovland very well could have been in, at the very least, a playoff with Brooks Koepka last week. With two top 25s here, Hovland has all the tools to compete.
Jordan Spieth (+1400) (Bet $100 to collect $1,500) Head to DraftKings for the best Jordan Spieth odds
Despite dealing with an injury, Jordan Spieth played admirably last week at Oak Hill, proving to most his injury isn’t as bad as many had thought. With nine top-15 finishes in 10 appearances here, look for another strong showing this week from Spieth.
Tony Finau (+1400) (Bet $100 to collect $1,500) For the best Tony Finau odds head over to DraftKings
In what will be his eighth time here, Tony Finau has never missed a cut and has finished as high as T4 (last year).
Collin Morikawa (+1600) Bet $100 to collect $1,700 DraftKings has the best Collin Morikawa odds
Collin Morikawa hasn’t been in the winner’s circle in quite some time, the 2021 Open Championship being the last. Even still, this is a two-time Major winner who is finally starting to strike the ball well again.
For the better part of the past decade, Johnny has been covering sports betting markets and handicapping games. Along the way, he has written for publications such as All-In Magazine, Blitz Predict, FantasyPros, BettingPros, Sportsbook Review, OddsChecker, and now, Golf Monthly. In addition to giving out picks on Twitter, Johnny is the host of the podcast The Daily Sports Bet, a 10 minute or less listen with actionable insights.
