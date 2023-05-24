Charles Schwab Challenge Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers In This Week's Field

After what became the Michael Block show late into Sunday, the second major of the year has now come and gone as we turn our attention to Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge. In what will be the 77th time the event has been played at Colonial Country Club, this event is the longest-standing on Tour and, as always, attracts big names despite being just after the PGA Championship.

Let’s take a closer look at the course and the top five guys according to my PGA Power Rankings for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Charles Schwab Challenge Odds

Swipe to scroll horizontally Golfer Odds Scottie Scheffler +400 Viktor Hovland +1400 Tony Finau +1400 Jordan Spieth +1400 Collin Morikawa +1600 Sungjae Im +1800 Max Homa +2200 Justin Rose +2500 Tommy Fleetwood +2800 Sam Burns +2800

Charles Schwab Challenge Course - Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, TX

While it might not be as long as last week’s challenge at Oak Hill Country Club, the Colonial CC still offers plenty of challenges as it is notoriously amongst the hardest these PGA Tour pros see every year.

Charles Schwab Challenge Power Rankings

Scottie Scheffler (+400)

Even when he plays seemingly poorly, Scottie Scheffler finds a way to compete, finishing top 3 last week after a strong finish. The No. 2 player in the world behind only Jon Rahm, Scheffler is the heavy favorite this week for a good reason.

Viktor Hovland (+1400)

If not for an errant shot that required a drop on 16 last week, Viktor Hovland very well could have been in, at the very least, a playoff with Brooks Koepka last week. With two top 25s here, Hovland has all the tools to compete.

Jordan Spieth (+1400)

Despite dealing with an injury, Jordan Spieth played admirably last week at Oak Hill, proving to most his injury isn’t as bad as many had thought. With nine top-15 finishes in 10 appearances here, look for another strong showing this week from Spieth.

Tony Finau (+1400)

In what will be his eighth time here, Tony Finau has never missed a cut and has finished as high as T4 (last year).

Collin Morikawa (+1600)

Collin Morikawa hasn’t been in the winner’s circle in quite some time, the 2021 Open Championship being the last. Even still, this is a two-time Major winner who is finally starting to strike the ball well again.