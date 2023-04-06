Collin Morikawa Rules Incident Sets Social Media Alight
A clip of the two-time Major winner replacing his ball on a green during the Masters first round divided social media
A video of Collin Morikawa marking and replacing his ball on the 6th hole during The Masters opening round sent social media wild on Thursday.
The clip showed the two-time Major champion appearing to move his marker when replacing his ball on the green, with the clip quickly gaining hundreds of thousands of views and comments alleging foul play.
Morikawa was seen picking his ball up and delicately replacing it on the slippery and sloping Augusta National green before moving his marker ever-so-slightly forward.
It is thought that instead of moving his marker and ball closer to the hole, he was indeed replacing his ball to its original spot - perhaps moving his marker and taking time to replace the ball due to the gradient of the slope on the green.
Watch the clip:
🚨 Potential rules violation by Collin Morikawa 👀 #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/ggN4KmLTvCApril 6, 2023
If Morikawa is deemed to have not replaced his ball to the exact spot, he would likely receive a two stroke penalty under Rule 14: Procedures for Ball: Marking, Lifting and Cleaning; Replacing on Spot; Dropping in Relief Area; Playing from Wrong Place.
Rule 13.1d also states if a ball moves on the putting green then it "must always be replaced on its original spot, regardless of what caused it to move. The ball must be played from its new spot only if the ball had not been lifted and replaced before it moved."
It remains to be seen if any further action will be taken and what Morikawa has to say about the incident when asked after his first round.
"Collin is the furthest thing from a cheater," Barstool Sports' Dan Rapaport said, who featured in Netflix's Full Swing docuseries and regularly follows the PGA Tour.
"Almost certainly no intent here. Ball was probably oscillating and moved mark back a bit to give himself room to get maneuver it and get it to stay. He never moved the ball closer to the hole. Still probably a penalty."
No Laying Up also gave the Morikawa the benefit of the doubt.
Went back and watched this:As he addressed his ball on 6, and it looked like the ball moved and rolled back a few inches. This looks like it was moving it back to its original position. https://t.co/QZWXjdOqciApril 6, 2023
🤨 Collin Morikawa might be in a bit of trouble...#TheMasters pic.twitter.com/gM9QDvjoQ0April 6, 2023
Collin Morikawa moves his ball back to the original position #Sportsmanship pic.twitter.com/liq6HKSO6tApril 6, 2023
