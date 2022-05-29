Sam Burns Defeats World No.1 In Playoff To Secure Charles Schwab Challenge

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Starting the day seven shots back, you may have been forgiven for thinking that Sam Burns had no chance of winning the Charles Schwab Challenge (opens in new tab). However, following a final round 65, the American moved into contention as he set the clubhouse target at nine-under-par.

At the time, it seemed that the target wasn't enough, especially after World No.1 and overnight leader, Scottie Scheffler, began his day at 11-under. But the 25-year-old struggled over his final round, with two bogies and 16 pars meaning he dropped down into a playoff with his fellow countryman.

Enduring a near two hour wait, it didn't seem that Burns was bothered by his lengthy spell away from the Colonial Country Club (opens in new tab) course, as the American rolled in a 38-foot birdie putt at the very first playoff hole to secure his fourth PGA Tour title in just 12 months.

It was World No.1, Scottie Scheffler, who led going into the final day, with the 25-year-old firing rounds of 66, 65 and 68 to sit two shots clear. However, in a round that saw multiple changes at the top of the leaderboard, he was soon joined by fellow American, Brendon Todd, after just two holes, with Todd finding birdies at the first and second.

Throughout the front nine many players duelled for the top spot, but it was another American, Davis Riley, who found himself leading, with the the 25-year-old five-under-par through 11 holes as he forced a bid for a first PGA Tour title.

That bid soon stalled at the 13th and 14th though, as he produced a bogey and a double to drop well back. That left the gate open for Burns who, following a bogey at the 12th, parred in to set the target at nine-under-par.

Amazingly, nobody was passing the target set by Burns, with many falling short of the tournament total. Had it not been for Scheffler holing a five-footer at the last, the title would of actually been Burns'!

Scheffler congratulates his good friend, Burns, following the first playoff hole (Image credit: Getty Images)

Because of the par, we were heading to a playoff and, thanks to superb tee shot, it was Burns who had the advantage. However, Scheffler has already claimed four PGA Tour titles in 2022 and wasn't backing down, with his approach finishing safely on green.

Failing to follow him in, Burns was faced with a putt from off the green which, if he two-putted, would likely take the playoff to further holes. The American went one better though, with his 38-foot putt finding the bottom of the cup in dramatic circumstances.

Now needing to hole his birdie attempt, Scheffler couldn't follow, handing the trophy to his fellow American who also moved up to ninth in the World Rankings.