Michael Block Receives Congratulatory Text From NBA Legend Michael Jordan
The PGA Championship hero has received a congratulatory text from the basketball legend
Michael Block had the week of his life in the PGA Championship at Oak Hill.
The club pro defied the odds to finish tied for 15th in the second Major of the year. That was enough to see him finish higher up the leaderboard than players including World No.2 Jon Rahm and last year’s winner Justin Thomas, while it also ensures he qualifies for next year’s tournament.
However, that was just the start. He was also paired with four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy during the final round, where he made an incredible slam dunk hole-in-one on the way to claiming prize money of over $300,000.
The life-changing events just kept on coming for the 46-year-old, though. Following the tournament, his week got even more surreal when he learned he had received a special invite to this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club and next month’s RBC Canadian Open.
Not surprisingly, he wasn’t short of congratulatory texts following his dream week. According to Jonathan Wall of Golf.com, among the 2,000 or so he has been left to wade through, one came from none other than NBA legend Michael Jordan.
Michael Block revealed he’s gone through 2,000 texts and has about 1,600 more to go since he arrived at Colonial. Mentioned there’s one in there from Michael Jordan, but he hasn’t found it — yet.May 23, 2023
Wall wrote on Twitter: “Michael Block revealed he’s gone through 2,000 texts and has about 1,600 more to go since he arrived at Colonial. Mentioned there’s one in there from Michael Jordan, but he hasn’t found it - yet.”
Jordan is a bona fide living legend, having been instrumental in the Chicago Bulls winning six NBA championships between 1991 and 1998 and is widely recognised as the greatest basketball player of all time. Not only that but, if anything, his profile has only increased over the years thanks to his hugely successful business interests, making him a figure who transcends sport.
In other words, when someone like Jordan gets in touch, it’s probably an indication that life will never be the same. On his new-found fame, Block told Golf.com: “I’m still living the dream. Even the guy making my omelet gave me a high five. The guys at the entrance started yelling Block Party as I’m driving away. I get the chills even talking about it.”
Given everything that has come Block’s way in the last week, including that contact from Jordan, it’s anyone’s guess what might be coming his way at Colonial on the PGA Tour over the coming days. One thing’s for sure, though, it will be interesting finding out.
