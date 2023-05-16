Jordan Spieth Arrives At Oak Hill For Grand Slam Attempt After Injury Worry

Jordan Spieth appears to have put his recent injury concerns behind him after arriving at Oak Hill to prepare for his career Grand Slam attempt in the PGA Championship.

The 29-year-old had been expected to play in the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch last week, but withdrew because of a wrist injury. While missing out on the chance to claim his first PGA Tour win since last year’s RBC Heritage would have come as a blow to the American, of more concern was the proximity to the second Major the year and whether he would recover in time to appear.

The PGA Championship has more significance to Spieth than most because it is the only Major he needs to join an exclusive list of players with a career Grand Slam. Bobby Jones stands alone as the player to win all four Majors in a calendar year. However, Gary Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods all won each Major at some point in their careers, with Spieth eager to add his name to that list.

Before last year’s PGA Championship at Southern Hills, Spieth described the task of completing his career Grand Slam as “an elephant in the room.” He then explained how much the achievement would mean to him, saying: "It's a goal of mine. If you just told me I was going to win one tournament the rest of my life, I'd say I want to win this one, given where things are at."

In the end, he didn’t really come close and finished with a tie for 34th despite heading into the tournament on the back of his win at Harbour Town and a runner-up finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson.

While 2023 is yet to yield a victory for the Texan, he has been in similarly solid form, with five top ten finishes, including a tie for fourth at The Masters and runner-up in the RBC Heritage.

He'll be hoping that, this time, he can bring that kind of form into the Major. Assuming the wrist injury has healed and he does that, there is room for optimism that Spieth could finally realise his career Grand Slam ambition at the seventh time of asking.