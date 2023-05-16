Jordan Spieth Arrives At Oak Hill For Grand Slam Attempt After Injury Worry
The 29-year-old needs just the PGA Championship title to compete a career Grand Slam
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Jordan Spieth appears to have put his recent injury concerns behind him after arriving at Oak Hill to prepare for his career Grand Slam attempt in the PGA Championship.
Jordan Spieth has arrived at Oak Hill looking to complete the career Grand Slam.#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/cxzU99oQCQMay 16, 2023
The 29-year-old had been expected to play in the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch last week, but withdrew because of a wrist injury. While missing out on the chance to claim his first PGA Tour win since last year’s RBC Heritage would have come as a blow to the American, of more concern was the proximity to the second Major the year and whether he would recover in time to appear.
The PGA Championship has more significance to Spieth than most because it is the only Major he needs to join an exclusive list of players with a career Grand Slam. Bobby Jones stands alone as the player to win all four Majors in a calendar year. However, Gary Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods all won each Major at some point in their careers, with Spieth eager to add his name to that list.
Before last year’s PGA Championship at Southern Hills, Spieth described the task of completing his career Grand Slam as “an elephant in the room.” He then explained how much the achievement would mean to him, saying: "It's a goal of mine. If you just told me I was going to win one tournament the rest of my life, I'd say I want to win this one, given where things are at."
In the end, he didn’t really come close and finished with a tie for 34th despite heading into the tournament on the back of his win at Harbour Town and a runner-up finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson.
While 2023 is yet to yield a victory for the Texan, he has been in similarly solid form, with five top ten finishes, including a tie for fourth at The Masters and runner-up in the RBC Heritage.
He'll be hoping that, this time, he can bring that kind of form into the Major. Assuming the wrist injury has healed and he does that, there is room for optimism that Spieth could finally realise his career Grand Slam ambition at the seventh time of asking.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Tour Pro Says Tiger Woods Would Have Won '20 Majors+' Without Injuries
Eddie Pepperell thinks Tiger Woods would have won more than 20 Majors without a career hampered by injuries
By Mike Hall • Published
-
PGA Championship Pairings And Tee Times 2023 - Rounds One And Two
Take a look at the groups and starting times for the first two days of the 2023 PGA Championship
By Elliott Heath • Published