They 'Pay Me Money' - Viktor Hovland Explains Bold Fashion Choices

Viktor Hovland came under some friendly fire on social media once again during a Major championship for his bold J Lindeberg outfits.

The Norwegian star is signed with the Swedish fashion brand and admitted that the outfits he wears during golf's biggest events are not chosen by him - as he usually goes for more basic colors.

When asked about his day one outfit at Oak Hill in the 2023 PGA Championship and the colorful nature of it, he confirmed he usually goes for more subtle styling.

No," he said, "I wear a lot of gray, black, and that's about it."

So, why is he rarely seen wearing gray and black in Majors? Well, of course, because he is a paid brand ambassador for J Lindeberg.

"Well, J. Lindeberg, they give me this stuff and pay me money to do so, so I just show up and wear what they want me to wear," he admitted.

The 2021 Ryder Cup Team Europe star is set to garner more attention throughout the weekend as his scripting for the coming days is perhaps even brighter.

The theme of orange, which could be a nod to his time at Oklahoma State University, is set to continue:

Hovland was questioned on social media for his day one jacket and then again for his bright shirt as the weather started to warm up.

Some even likened his shirt to a Sex on the Beach cocktail...

As well as his bright J Lindeberg apparel, the two-time PGA Tour winner was spotted wearing Puma shoes for the first time in his professional career.

Since joining the paid ranks in 2019, the Norwegian star has worn Nike Roshe shoes - up until this week. He was spotted wearing the Puma Ignite Articulate shoes on Thursday at Oak Hill Country Club.