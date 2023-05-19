They 'Pay Me Money' - Viktor Hovland Explains Bold Fashion Choices
The Norwegian explained his bold orange J Lindeberg apparel after lighting up social media on Thursday
Viktor Hovland came under some friendly fire on social media once again during a Major championship for his bold J Lindeberg outfits.
The Norwegian star is signed with the Swedish fashion brand and admitted that the outfits he wears during golf's biggest events are not chosen by him - as he usually goes for more basic colors.
When asked about his day one outfit at Oak Hill in the 2023 PGA Championship and the colorful nature of it, he confirmed he usually goes for more subtle styling.
No," he said, "I wear a lot of gray, black, and that's about it."
So, why is he rarely seen wearing gray and black in Majors? Well, of course, because he is a paid brand ambassador for J Lindeberg.
"Well, J. Lindeberg, they give me this stuff and pay me money to do so, so I just show up and wear what they want me to wear," he admitted.
The 2021 Ryder Cup Team Europe star is set to garner more attention throughout the weekend as his scripting for the coming days is perhaps even brighter.
The theme of orange, which could be a nod to his time at Oklahoma State University, is set to continue:
A post shared by Golfposer (@golfposer)
A photo posted by on
Hovland was questioned on social media for his day one jacket and then again for his bright shirt as the weather started to warm up.
Some even likened his shirt to a Sex on the Beach cocktail...
We thought we had seen Viktor Hovland's shirt before 👀 pic.twitter.com/nqEFC6SXBGMay 18, 2023
I knew I’d seen Viktor Hovland’s shirt before… pic.twitter.com/afBfJGR2XtMay 18, 2023
The Hovland scripting is, against all odds, somehow getting worse. pic.twitter.com/LnPOD3QkFhMay 18, 2023
Describe Viktor Hovland's fashion in two words. 👀 pic.twitter.com/qOV4pZdvEMMay 18, 2023
As well as his bright J Lindeberg apparel, the two-time PGA Tour winner was spotted wearing Puma shoes for the first time in his professional career.
Since joining the paid ranks in 2019, the Norwegian star has worn Nike Roshe shoes - up until this week. He was spotted wearing the Puma Ignite Articulate shoes on Thursday at Oak Hill Country Club. He has not signed with the brand and is wearing them on his own accord, Golf Monthly understands.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
8 Things You Didn't Know About Michael Block
Get to know PGA Professional Michael Block a little better with these eight facts.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
'I Miss Days When I Played On A Tour Without Cameras' - Tom Kim After Viral Mudbath
Kim went viral after cameras picked him up emerging from one of Oak Hill's penalty areas covered in mud
By Andrew Wright • Published