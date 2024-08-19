AIG Women's Open 2024: Expert Betting Tips And Value Picks

The AIG Women's Open draws the curtain on a fascinating Major season, and what better place to do it than the iconic Old Course at St. Andrews. After picking two winners in his last two Major betting previews, Golf Monthly's betting expert Barry Plummer returns in scintillating form as he searches for a hat-trick of Champion picks.

The recent Olympic event at Le Golf National provides some interesting additional form lines at this late stage of the season, but the Home of Golf provides a unique test and it will take more than a quick scan to find the potential winner of this one.

With plenty of juicy prices on offer, I have whittled down an extensive list of intriguing prospects and settled on four great value betting picks to win the AIG Women's Open this week...

AIG Women's Open 2024: The Course

The Old Course at St. Andrews is one of the most iconic venues in world golf, and a fitting stage for the final Major of the 2024 season. The majestic Swilcan Bridge and the perilous Hell Bunker are revered around the globe, and has deservedly earned its reputation as the Home of Golf.

The strategically placed bunkers are one of the track's main forms of defence, while the elements are always sure to be a factor. The par-72 course played at just over 6,600 yards on the previous two occasions that St. Andrews hosted the Women's Open, most recently in 2013 when Stacy Lewis emerged victorious.

The Previous Winners

2023: Lilia Vu (-14)

2022: Ashleigh Buhai (-10)

2021: Anna Nordqvist (-15)

2020: Sophia Popov (-7)

2019: Hinako Shibuno (-18)

Who Will Win The AIG Women's Open 2024?

Minjee Lee (35/1) is a ten-time LPGA Tour winner and two-time Major Champion, so I am surprised to see her priced so generously for this one. Lee has three top-5 finishes in her past five Women's Open appearances, and already has a top-10 finish at the US Women's Open this year.

The Australian also has six top-10 finishes in her last eight visits to the Women's Scottish Open, and was in contention at the event again last week. I'm very interested at this price, as she has the ability to win and has plenty of form to suggest an each-way place is on the cards at the very least.

Hyo-Joo Kim (28/1) is also of interest for a similar reason to Minjee Lee. The price is to big in my opinion, and I am very keen to take advantage of that. Kim has amassed an impressive 23 career wins so far, including one Major back in 2014 at the Evian Championship.

Three top-16 finishes in four Major appearances this year suggests she is capable of contending again, while five consecutive top-25 finishes at the Women's Open are also encouraging. Kim was 4th in her last appearance in this event, and also has impressive form at the Women's Scottish Open – with a second and tied-third finish in three starts since 2022.

Celine Boutier (40/1) stormed into action at the Olympic Games, grabbing the first round lead in convincing fashion at Le Golf National. Things sort of fell away over the final three rounds, but I am willing to forgive that and put it down to the pressure of being the home-favourite at such a massive event.

Two top-7 finishes in her last five Women's Open appearances demonstrates an ability to face this type of test, and her 2023 Women's Scottish Open win adds further weight to her claim. I thought the floodgates might open for this phenomenal talent, following her first Major win at the Evian Championship last year, and this could be the next step in an already impressive career.

Esther Henseleit (50/1) finished spectacularly at the Women's Olympic golf event recently, posting a third-round-69 and a final-round-66 to secure a silver medal in impressive fashion. She also went extremely close in Scotland last week, finishing runner-up for the second successive tournament.

Her 2024 Major results also make for interesting reading, with three top-15 finishes in her four appearances. After finishing in seventh place in both the Chevron and the Evian Championship, it's not out of the realms of possibility that she takes another step forwards and at this price she represents excellent each-way value.