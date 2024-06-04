'I Got Married On The Swilcan Bridge At St Andrews… And Beat My New Husband On The Old Course The Next Day!’

For many people, visiting St Andrews and playing the Old Course is the Holy Grail. But Savannah Lodge and Daniel Crehan took things even further in April when they donned full wedding attire and exchanged vows on the famous Swilcan Bridge.

Savannah, 26, and Daniel, 32, are a golf-mad couple who live in New Jersey and met while caring for vulnerable patients – Savannah is a neonatal ICU nurse and Crehan is a respiratory therapist.

One day in hospital, Savannah was caring for a baby whose dad was sporting a Callaway hat. This piqued her interest and led to a conversation with Daniel – who was also present – about their mutual love of golf. Not long after, they’d arranged a first date at TopGolf.

“It was good,” says Savannah. “He saw I could actually hit the ball and we went to the real course as one of our first dates. We just hit it off from there. I hadn't played in a while, but I picked it up quickly again. Now it's our number-one hobby.

On the Old Course's 1st tee the day after the wedding (Image credit: Savannah Lodge)

“We started dating and then he asked me to be his girlfriend on the 18th hole at the Sea View course in Atlantic City, which is where they have the ShopRite LPGA Classic event.

“Fast forward a couple of years and we joined Suneagles golf club in Eatontown, New Jersey, which is where we're current members. He proposed on the 18th hole of our home course.”

But did Savannah have any inkling a proposal was coming?

“I was nervous because I could tell something was happening. All of his friends were either playing with us or had showed up on the course. I went down to grab my ball and he went down on one knee and proposed. He had a photographer there as well. It was so cool.

The same day, I also had a hole-out eagle from 135 yards. Everyone was freaking out about that as well!”

'An elopement'

From there, Savannah and Daniel, who are both evenly matched with handicaps around the 10 mark, set about planning their wedding. Originally, they were heading down a traditional path, before Savannah introduced the St Andrews idea – a place they’d both dreamed of visiting.

“We decided we wanted to save some money and golf is really important to us and our common interest, for sure. We've always wanted to go to St Andrews. What golfer doesn't? So I just did some research and that's what we decided to do. We didn't have any family. It was just us. So it was like an elopement.

The officiant was the couple's AirBnb host (Image credit: Claremont Photography)

“I hired a photographer and had hair and make-up done there. I had done my research that the Old Course was closed for golf on Sundays, so we chose that day to get married. The Swilcan Bridge wasn't busy when we got there and we were able to do our little ceremony.

“We had an officiant there and everything. He was actually our Airbnb host! His whole family came out and he was in his kilt. It was a really cool experience.”

The word that comes to mind when you think of the Old Course is magical. Getting married on the hallowed St Andrews turf and combining two incredibly special things must have been an unforgettable experience?

“It was unbelievable, it was so surreal,” says Savannah. “We hadn't walked up the 18th yet, so doing that hand in hand after just getting married was magical.

“We ended our night in the Jigger Inn and they gave us a complimentary bottle of champagne. They were very nice to us, as was everyone in the whole town.”

Normally, a period of rest and relaxation is common after getting married, but Savannah and Daniel had other ideas. Before flying home, they had organised seven rounds in six days on all of the St Andrews Links Trust courses.

On the final green at the Castle Course as the sun sets (Image credit: Savannah Lodge)

“We have pictures in our wedding dress and tuxedo on the Old Course’s 18th and then we have pictures the next day in our golf apparel. Playing it was so special. I beat Daniel by one stroke as well! I shot an eight-over-par 84 – it’s a par 76 for women.

“We had to play all seven courses there. We had to get them in. We have a golf ball collection case, so we wanted every single one in there and it’s so cool to say we’ve played them all.”

Now, a month-and-a-half removed from her wedding day, how does Savannah reflect on her trip of a lifetime and what memories remain from her time in St Andrews?

“The town was unbelievable. Everyone was so nice and it was just so quaint. We'll definitely be back for anniversaries or with our future kids. It definitely holds a special place in our hearts.”