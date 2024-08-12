AIG Women's Open Field 2024

The fifth and final women’s Major of the year comes from the Home of Golf, the Old Course at St Andrews for the first time since 2013.

Inevitably, given the profile of both the venue and the tournament, the majority of the world’s best players will be teeing it up, including last year’s winner, Lilia Vu. She blew away the field with a six-shot win over Charley Hull at Walton Heath – the biggest margin of victory since 2012 when Jiyai Shin won by nine at Royal Liverpool.

Vu will be looking for a repeat of that success during a season that has had its frustrations with injury, although she has collected one LPGA Tour win, at the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Lilia Vu defends her AIG Women's Open title (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the standout names in the field, as always, will be Lydia Ko, but even more so after her win at the women’s Olympics golf tournament. That not only won her the gold medal but also a place in the LPGA Hall of Fame, and she will be hoping to add yet another accolade to her long list of career successes here.

Lydia Ko is looking for another honor after her gold medal at the Olympics (Image credit: Getty Images)

World No.1 Nelly Korda also plays, where she will be hoping to recover her best form after taking the LPGA Tour by storm earlier in the year with six wins, including victory in the first Major of the year, the Chevron Championship.

Other significant names in the field include Yuka Saso, who won the US Women’s Open, Amy Yang, who claimed victory at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, and Ayaka Furue, who took the Amundi Evian Championship title for her first taste of Major glory.

There is no shortage of high-profile players elsewhere in the field, including two-time Major winner Jin Young Ko, 2019 Women’s PGA Champion Hannah Green, Ruoning Yin, who won the same title last year, 2023 Amundi Evian Champion Celine Boutier and one of the game’s rising stars, Rose Zhang.

This could also be the last time we get to see Lexi Thompson in a Major after she announced her intention to retire from full-time professional golf earlier in the year.

Lexi Thompson could be making her last Major start (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former AIG Women’s Open champions include 2022 winner Ashleigh Buhai, Anna Nordqvist, who won a year earlier and 2020 winner Sophia Popov.

Elsewhere, look out for Hinako Shibuno, who won in 2020, Georgia Hall, who was the victor in 2019 and the player who claimed the title last time it was held at the Home of Golf, Stacy Lewis.

A handfull of amateurs are also competing, including Lottie Woad and Women’s Amateur champion Melanie Green.

Below is the confirmed field so far for the AIG Women’s Open at the Old Course.

Where Is The AIG Women's Open in 2024

The 2024 AIG Women's Open is being held at the Old Course, St Andrews. It will be the third time the famous course has held the event after Lorena Ochoa won in 2007 and Stacy Lewis claimed the title there in 2013.