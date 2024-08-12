AIG Women's Open Field 2024
The final women's Major of the season takes place at the Old Course, St Andrews, where the biggest names in the game will compete
The fifth and final women’s Major of the year comes from the Home of Golf, the Old Course at St Andrews for the first time since 2013.
Inevitably, given the profile of both the venue and the tournament, the majority of the world’s best players will be teeing it up, including last year’s winner, Lilia Vu. She blew away the field with a six-shot win over Charley Hull at Walton Heath – the biggest margin of victory since 2012 when Jiyai Shin won by nine at Royal Liverpool.
Vu will be looking for a repeat of that success during a season that has had its frustrations with injury, although she has collected one LPGA Tour win, at the Meijer LPGA Classic.
One of the standout names in the field, as always, will be Lydia Ko, but even more so after her win at the women’s Olympics golf tournament. That not only won her the gold medal but also a place in the LPGA Hall of Fame, and she will be hoping to add yet another accolade to her long list of career successes here.
World No.1 Nelly Korda also plays, where she will be hoping to recover her best form after taking the LPGA Tour by storm earlier in the year with six wins, including victory in the first Major of the year, the Chevron Championship.
Other significant names in the field include Yuka Saso, who won the US Women’s Open, Amy Yang, who claimed victory at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, and Ayaka Furue, who took the Amundi Evian Championship title for her first taste of Major glory.
There is no shortage of high-profile players elsewhere in the field, including two-time Major winner Jin Young Ko, 2019 Women’s PGA Champion Hannah Green, Ruoning Yin, who won the same title last year, 2023 Amundi Evian Champion Celine Boutier and one of the game’s rising stars, Rose Zhang.
This could also be the last time we get to see Lexi Thompson in a Major after she announced her intention to retire from full-time professional golf earlier in the year.
Former AIG Women’s Open champions include 2022 winner Ashleigh Buhai, Anna Nordqvist, who won a year earlier and 2020 winner Sophia Popov.
Elsewhere, look out for Hinako Shibuno, who won in 2020, Georgia Hall, who was the victor in 2019 and the player who claimed the title last time it was held at the Home of Golf, Stacy Lewis.
A handfull of amateurs are also competing, including Lottie Woad and Women’s Amateur champion Melanie Green.
Below is the confirmed field so far for the AIG Women’s Open at the Old Course.
AIG Women's Open Field
- Alex, Marina
- An, Narin
- Anacona, Ela
- Anannarukarn, Pajaree
- Ashok, Aditi
- Boutier, Celine
- Buhai, Ashleigh
- Cheenglab, Trichat
- Chien, Pei-yun
- Choi, Hyejin
- Ciganda, Carlota
- Corpuz, Allisen
- Coughlin, Lauren
- Cowan, Olivia
- Cowley, Gabriella
- Dagar, Diksha
- Davidson Spilkova, Klara
- De Roey, Manon
- Delacour, Perrine
- Dryburgh, Gemma
- Estrup, Nicole Broch
- Ewing, Ally
- Forsterling, Alexandra
- Furue, Ayaka
- Grant, Linn
- Green, Hannah
- Green, Melanie (a)
- Gustavsson, Johanna
- Hall, Georgia
- Hataoka, Nasa
- Henderson, Brooke
- Henseleit, Esther
- Hernandez Munoz, Maria
- Hewson, Alice
- Hull, Charley
- Im, Jinhee
- Iturrioz, Nuria
- Iwai, Akie
- Iwai, Chisato
- Jutanugarn, Ariya
- Jutanugarn, Moriya
- Khang, Megan
- Kim, A Lim
- Kim, Auston
- Kim, Grace
- Kim, Hyo Joo
- Kim, In Kyung
- Kim, Sei Young
- Kjellker, Sara
- Knight, Cheyenne
- Ko, Jin Young
- Ko, Lydia
- Koiwai, Sakura
- Korda, Nelly
- Kupcho, Jennifer
- Kyriacou, Steph
- Law, Bronte
- Lee, Alison
- Lee, Andrea
- Lee, Mi Hyang
- Lee, Minjee
- Lewis, Stacy
- Li, Lucy
- Lin, Xiyu Janet
- Lopez, Gaby
- Lopez Ramirez, Julia (a)
- Madsen, Nanna Koerstz
- Maguire, Leona
- Martin, Marta
- Matthew, Catriona
- Meechai, Wichanee
- Melichova, Jana
- Metraux, Morgane
- Naveed, Hira
- Nishimura, Yuna
- Noh, Yealimi
- Nordqvist, Anna
- Osato, Momoko
- O'Toole, Ryann
- Pano, Alexa
- Pedersen, Emily
- Pelaez Trivino, Ana
- Petterson, Lisa
- Popov, Sophia
- Reto, Paula
- Ruffels, Gabriela
- Rydqvist, Louise
- Ryu, Haeran
- Sagstrom, Madelene
- Saigo, Mao
- Saso, Yuka
- Schmelzel, Sarah
- Schofill, Megan (a)
- Shibuno, Hinako
- Shin, Jenny
- Shin, Jiyai
- Spitz, Emma
- Stark, Maja
- Strom, Linnea
- Suwannapura, Jasmine
- Takeda, Rio
- Tamburlini, Chiara
- Tan, Shannon
- Tardy, Bailey
- Tavatanakit, Patty
- Taylor, Amy
- Thitikul, Jeeno
- Thompson, Lexi
- Tseng, Yani
- Valenzuela, Albane
- Van Dam, Anne
- Vu, Lilia
- Walsh, Lauren
- Wannasaen, Chanettee
- Webb, Karrie
- Woad, Lottie (a)
- Wu, Chun-wei (a)
- Yamashita, Miyu
- Yang, Amy
- Yin, Angel
- Yin, Ruoning
- Yoshimoto, Hikaru
- Zhang, Rose
Where Is The AIG Women's Open in 2024
The 2024 AIG Women's Open is being held at the Old Course, St Andrews. It will be the third time the famous course has held the event after Lorena Ochoa won in 2007 and Stacy Lewis claimed the title there in 2013.
Who's In The AIG Women's Open Field
A mix of the game's greats, current world's best and top amateurs are in the field. The defending champion is Lilia Vu, while World No.1 Nelly Korda also appears, along with former champions including Ashleigh Buhai and Anna Nordqvist. Women's Olympics champion Lydia Ko also plays, along with Lexi Thompson, in what could be her final Major appearance.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
