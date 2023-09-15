‘I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It’ - Max Homa Blown Away By Cameron Champ’s Distance
Max Homa was full of praise for Cam Champ's driving after the opening round of the Fortinet Championship
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Max Homa is by no means short off the tee but he was blown away by what Cam Champ can do with the driver after their first round at the Fortinet Championship.
Homa will be making his Ryder Cup debut in Italy in two weeks, and is in California to get tournament sharp, and he came off an opening two-under 70 full of praise for Champ.
"It was just cool. It's amazing what he can do to a golf ball. The speed he hits it and how easy and graceful he makes it look is pretty -- I've never seen anything like it. I've seen people hit it far, but not quite the way he does it. It's pretty special to get to watch," explained the defending champion.
"If you're ever at a golf tournament, you need to see him hit a few balls especially on the course because if you just watched it off the practice tee, you wouldn't realise how far it's going, and then you get up there and you can see how far by everyone he is. It's amazing."
Last season Homa averaged 304.2 yards off the tee which was good for 55th on the Driving Distance stats while Champ was fourth on 316.1. On Thursday Champ, who opened with a one-over 73, was fourth for distance at 333.80 and he enjoyed a longest drive of 353 yards.
The 28-year-old has three wins on the PGA Tour and last year was 143rd on the FedExCup standings.
There was a nice moment on one tee where Champ unleashes one over the trees before the third member of the group, Joel Dahmen, takes a similar line but comes up way short of Champ.
Joel doesn’t quite have @Cameron__Champ’s speed 😆@Joel_Dahmen | @FortinetChamp pic.twitter.com/Qkw3K0y8FcSeptember 14, 2023
As for Homa he was off to a steady start, despite a double-bogey six early one, and feeling OK about his game ahead of that Ryder Cup bow in Rome.
"I didn't feel super, I only had two over-par holes, I guess. It didn't feel like that crazy, just one bad swing that led to a double and then a bad wedge shot that was quite frustrating. But other than that, I actually felt like I kept it in front of me pretty good. Didn't do anything special to get going anywhere, but overall it was solid. I don't think anything stuck out as overly bad or overly great. It was a decent day."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mark has worked in golf for over 20 years having started off his journalistic life at the Press Association and BBC Sport before moving to Sky Sports where he became their golf editor on skysports.com. He then worked at National Club Golfer and Lady Golfer where he was the deputy editor and he has interviewed many of the leading names in the game, both male and female, ghosted columns for the likes of Robert Rock, Charley Hull and Dame Laura Davies, as well as playing the vast majority of our Top 100 GB&I courses. He loves links golf with a particular love of Royal Dornoch and Kingsbarns. He is now a freelance, also working for the PGA and Robert Rock. Loves tour golf, both men and women and he remains the long-standing owner of an horrific short game. He plays at Moortown with a handicap of 6.
-
-
Who Is Sepp Straka's Wife?
The Austrian pro tied the knot with Paige in 2021
By Golf Monthly Published
-
'He's Ready' - Hovland Says Aberg 'Doesn't Look Scared Of The Moment' As Ryder Cup Looms
After playing with him at Wentworth, Viktor Hovland says Ludvig Aberg looks ready to take on the Ryder Cup, saying the Swede "doesn't look scared of the moment"
By Paul Higham Published
-
Jim Furyk Wears 'That' 1999 Ryder Cup Shirt For USA Scouting Trip To Rome
Jim Furyk drew plenty of laughs from the current team when he donned the infamous USA 1999 Ryder Cup shirt on a recent scouting trip to Rome
By Paul Higham Published
-
Popert Seals Hat-Trick Of G4D Titles With Successful Defence At Wentworth
Kipp Popert won a third tournament in a row with a five-shot victory at the G4D @ BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth
By Paul Higham Published
-
Presidents Cup Captain Open To LIV Players On 2024 Team
The International team crashed to a 17½-12½ defeat last year, with the likes of Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann and Abraham Ancer unable to feature
By James Nursey Published
-
Sport Stars' Handicaps Revealed Ahead Of BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am
Gareth Bale, John Terry, Theo Walcott and numerous sports stars will line up alongside some of the best golfers in the world at Wentworth
By James Nursey Published
-
'He Certainly Wishes The Team All The Best' - Donald Reveals Garcia Conversation
Garcia is widely recognised as one of the best Ryder Cup players of all time with a record 28.5 points, but will be missing from this month's clash
By James Nursey Published
-
Minjee Lee Defeats Charley Hull In Kroger Queen City Championship Playoff Thriller
The Australian kept her cool after seeing her five-shot lead disappear on the final day
By Michael Weston Published
-
Rory McIlroy Finds Water Four Times In Irish Open Final Round
McIlroy's final round 74 saw him blow his chances of securing another Irish Open crown after finding the water on four occasions
By James Nursey Published
-
DP World Tour Player Endures Horror Weekend After Septuple Bogey 12
Spanish pro Santiago Tarrio had a third round to forget at the Irish Open, when he carded an 89 including a 12 at the 16th
By James Nursey Published