How Can I Play TPC Twin Cities?

TPC Twin Cities, in Blaine, Minnesota, is a par-72 course designed by Arnold Palmer that opened in 2000. Originally, the course had hosted the Champions Tour's 3M Championship, but it has held the PGA Tour's 3M Open since its inception in 2019.

Rolling fairways are a feature throughout a course built on a former sod farm in consultation with local hero, former World No.1 Tom Lehman. Mature oak, pine and spruce trees abound, while there are no fewer than 27 bodies of water. One of the most recognisable features of the course, though, is the seventh hole's beach bunker - one of 60 bunkers throughout. Meanwhile, elevated greens are also common on a course widely regarded for its layout and incorporation of the easy-on-the-eye terrain.

After a gentle par 4 to ease players into their round, the second hole, another par 4, may provide a rude awakening to anyone assuming the benign opener would set the tone for their round. Water and bunkers guard the green leaving little margin for error. Other holes to look out for include the seventh with that beach bunker and water to the left, and the ninth which features a green with a tricky carry over water. Further on, the 10th is possibly the most difficult on the course, thanks mainly to the shallow green on a diagonal. The course finishes with a monster 596-yard par 5 with a pond to conclude a course that will challenge any level of player.

TPC Twin Cities is private course with a range of membership options, including family, corporate, social and non-resident. Members are entitled to numerous benefits, including member-guest tournaments. Of course, this also means that, short of being a member, you can also play the course as a guest of someone who is.

Initiation fees reportedly range between $10,000 and $30,000, with monthly dues between $300 and $600. Anyone interested in becoming a member is invited to inquire via a form on the official TPC website.

When Did TPC Twin Cities Open? TPC Twin Cities opened in 2000. The course, which is built on the land of a former sod farm, was designed by Arnold Palmer in consultation with Tom Lehman. It hosted the Champions Tour's 3M Championship from 2001 to 2018, and has hosted the PGA Tour's 3M Open since 2019.