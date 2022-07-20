How Can I Play TPC Twin Cities?
The host of the PGA Tour's 3M Open offers a challenge to players of any level, but can you play it?
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
TPC Twin Cities, in Blaine, Minnesota, is a par-72 course designed by Arnold Palmer that opened in 2000. Originally, the course had hosted the Champions Tour's 3M Championship, but it has held the PGA Tour's 3M Open since its inception in 2019.
Rolling fairways are a feature throughout a course built on a former sod farm in consultation with local hero, former World No.1 Tom Lehman. Mature oak, pine and spruce trees abound, while there are no fewer than 27 bodies of water. One of the most recognisable features of the course, though, is the seventh hole's beach bunker - one of 60 bunkers throughout. Meanwhile, elevated greens are also common on a course widely regarded for its layout and incorporation of the easy-on-the-eye terrain.
After a gentle par 4 to ease players into their round, the second hole, another par 4, may provide a rude awakening to anyone assuming the benign opener would set the tone for their round. Water and bunkers guard the green leaving little margin for error. Other holes to look out for include the seventh with that beach bunker and water to the left, and the ninth which features a green with a tricky carry over water. Further on, the 10th is possibly the most difficult on the course, thanks mainly to the shallow green on a diagonal. The course finishes with a monster 596-yard par 5 with a pond to conclude a course that will challenge any level of player.
TPC Twin Cities is private course with a range of membership options, including family, corporate, social and non-resident. Members are entitled to numerous benefits, including member-guest tournaments. Of course, this also means that, short of being a member, you can also play the course as a guest of someone who is.
Initiation fees reportedly range between $10,000 and $30,000, with monthly dues between $300 and $600. Anyone interested in becoming a member is invited to inquire via a form on the official TPC website.
When Did TPC Twin Cities Open?
TPC Twin Cities opened in 2000. The course, which is built on the land of a former sod farm, was designed by Arnold Palmer in consultation with Tom Lehman. It hosted the Champions Tour's 3M Championship from 2001 to 2018, and has hosted the PGA Tour's 3M Open since 2019.
Can The Public Play TPC Twin Cities?
TPC Twin Cities is a private course, meaning the best way to guarantee a round is to become a member. Initiation fees are reportedly between $10,000 and $30,000, with monthly dues between $300 and $600. Alternatively, you can play the course as a guest of a member.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
LIV Golf Announces Three New Signings Ahead Of Bedminster Event
Henrik Stenson, Jason Kokrak and Charles Howell III are the latest to join the Saudi-backed Series
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Henrik Stenson 'Hugely Disappointed' To Lose Ryder Cup Captaincy
The Swede made the comments in a statement confirming his participation in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series
By Mike Hall • Published