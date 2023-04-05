2023 Masters Picks: Our Staff's Favorite Bets

It's Masters week. Golf's Super Bowl is finally here, or will be in no time, and that means we need Masters picks from some of the best handicappers in the business in order to try and make this week a profitable one.

Luckily, we've got you covered.

Geoff Fienberg, Andy Lack, Brian Kirschner, Sam Eaton, Bradley Todd and Tom Jacobs have plenty of picks they'll be betting on this week. But, what is their best bet? We asked each of them to give us their most confident pick, and they delivered.

With so many possible markets and golfers to bet on, a little guidance is a good thing for golf's biggest week. But, our handicappers' Masters odds for their best bets span from -125 all the way out to +2200.

Masters Best Bets - Staff Picks

Geoff Fienberg

Xander Schauffele Top 20 (-115) Get the best odds for this play at DraftKings now

Nothing fancy here. For most golf bets, we like to get a little bit more back for our money but in football season a -115 bet that cashes at dinner time on Sunday is all the rage. The bet I'm most confident in this week is for Xander Schauffele to once again bring his consistent, no-weakness game to Augusta National and find himself on the first few pages of a leaderboard. His preparation for big events never changes and it seemingly always pays off for Xander bettors who avoid the outrights and take all the placings, be it T5 or T10.

Andy Lack

While I’m more dubious on his chances to actually win the green jacket, I believe that Tony Finau is one of the safest bets to contend this week. Finau already boast three top-10s in five appearances at Augusta, and while he has not been able to sustain his winning rate from last season, the World No. 13 has still yet to finish outside of the top-25 in eight starts this season. Expect Finau to continue his strong play at Augusta and find himself on the first page of the leaderboard by week’s end.

Sam Eaton

Mito Pereira Top Debutant (+600) (Bet $100 to collect $700) Looking to tail this pick? DraftKings has the best odds

Realistically, there are only four in this market who can win the Masters Top Debutant, as I'm ruling out both Ryan Fox and Meronk after recent showings. Mito's price has been pushed out slightly due to not being on the PGA Tour, however, his game has been in good shape over at LIV. There are holes in everyone in this market, and for that reason, I'm happy to take a risk on Mito coming out on top. If you look at PGA Tour rounds in the last two years from everyone in this field, he ranks 19th SG OTT and 12th SG App. Putting is a worry, let's just hope he gets hot.

Brian Kirschner

Kurt Kitayama Top 40 (-125) (Bet $125 to collect $225) Right now, you can get the best odds on this one at FanDuel

Now it is known that first-timers don't fare well at Augusta, but I think the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational Winner can excel this week. With his elite driving and experienced caddy on the bag, I see no reason why he can't finish top 40 this week.

With heavy rains in the forecast and a wet golf course, carry distance is going to be very important. Kurt ranks 15th in this field in driving distance and 15th in proximity from 200+ over the past 50 rounds. Kurt continues to do his best work on long difficult golf courses, with a 2nd at the Scottish Open and a runner-up finish at the CJ Cup. He has proven he can beat the best in the world, he can finish top 40 at The Masters.

Bradley Todd

Patrick Cantlay Outright Winner (+2200) (Bet $100 to collect $2,300) If you think Cantlay can win, DraftKings has the best price

As it's Masters week, why not shoot for the stars with an outright? I believe it could be Patrick Cantlay's year. There have been question marks over his form in the majors over the years and rightly so. A player of his quality with such a well-rounded game should be heavily competing in all the majors by now. It's only a matter of time; I feel Cantlay has yet to show his true potential at Augusta. He looks a great fit on paper and has shown promising signs at Augusta in the past. The best example is, the rounds of 64 and 68 over the weekend back in 2019 to finish T9th. More importantly, he is hitting the ball exceptionally well at the moment and comes into this Masters in great shape. Especially off the tee, gaining over 4.5 strokes in his last three stroke-play events. On top of that, he ranks out 1st for par 5 scoring, it's crucial to score well on the par 5 holes at Augusta. Cantlay looked solid at the match play, narrowly lost to eventual winner Sam Burns. He showed up and got some decent results at the Florida Swing, something he has been criticized for throughout his career. He notably putts best on bentgrass greens, it's always been his preferred surface. The game is rounding into form at just the right time, surely he has an excellent chance of grabbing his first major title this week.

Tom Jacobs

Justin Rose Top Englishman (+350) (Bet $100 to collect $450) Justin Rose's best odds are currently at Bet365

Interestingly whilst Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton lead the way in terms of odds in the Top Englishman market, Justin Rose and Danny Willett are the two I like best, and I will give the slight edge to the veteran, Rose.

In 17 starts at Augusta, Rose has posted six top 10's, including runner-up finishes in 2015 and 2017. As recently as 2021 he was T7 after leading the Masters by four shots on Day One, and I truly think he's in for another run at the Green Jacket here.

In addition to his six top 10s, Rose has been inside the top 15 a further three times, and I could honestly see that being enough to win this market.

Matt Fitzpatrick still looks to be injured and/or struggling form, with his iron play, in particular, a worry.

Tyrrell Hatton missed the cut in Texas last week, despite being the favorite to win, and he also suffered an early exit at the Match Play a week before. Hatton has been very vocal about not liking The Masters, and it shows in his results, with his 18th place finish in 2021 his best effort, and that was achieved by a final round 68 when out of the hunt.

Fitz has played well here in the past but I just don't see it, and as good as Tommy Fleetwood can be, I trust Rose to finish higher.

Willett is my longshot pick of the week, and I like his chances of impressing, but if he struggles, Rose could well win this market and the odds are fair on him to do so.