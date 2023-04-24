2023 LIV Golf Singapore Betting Picks and Predictions

After an electric LIV Golf event in Adelaide, the Tour plays in back-to-back weeks for the first time in 2023, as they head to Singapore for the 2023 LIV Golf Singapore event.

Talor Gooch comes into the week looking for back-to-back wins, but will course experience prove vital, as LIV Golf's European contingent has a wealth of experience at this week's venue, Sentosa Golf Club?

Let's look at what each golfer will need to do well this week to win the LIV Golf Singapore event.

LIV Golf Singapore Format

The format will remain the same as it does in all the other events on the LIV Golf League, as each of the 48 players tees it up for 54 holes of strokeplay, which contributes to both an Individual and Team leaderboard.

Even if you are a player out of the running on Sunday, you will still want to shoot the lowest round of the day, so that your team can push forward in the team leaderboard, and potentially win the team event for the week.

Who Has Won on the LIV Golf League This Season?

There have been four events so far this season on the LIV Tour. Charles Howell III won the first event in Mayakoba, and his team Crushers GC also got the win there, with Paul Casey finishing 4th to back up his teammate.

Danny Lee beat Carlos Ortiz, Louis Oosthuizen, and Brendan Steele in a playoff to win at LIV Golf Tuscon. Thanks to Carlos Ortiz's T2 finish, and his captain, Sergio Garcia's top 10, Team Fireballs won in Arizona.

It was Brooks Koepka who won his home event at LIV Golf Orlando, but it was the Spanish-speaking team, Torque GC that took down the team event last time out.

Last week in Adelaide it was Talor Gooch who spoiled the hometown party, with Cam Smith finished T3. The 4Aces picked up their first team win of the season last week.

LIV Golf Singapore Course Preview

Par 71

7,406 Yards

LIV Golf will play at another familiar course this week as the Serapong Course at Sentosa GC hosts this LIV Golf Singapore event.

This is a course that has been used since 2005 for the Singapore Open, an event that several of the DP World Tour veterans have played on over the years.

Strong driving will be required on this long layout and whilst shorter hitters have won here, the bigger hitters will hold an advantage given the course's length.

The winning score has ranged from -8 to -18 here throughout Sentosa GC's time of hosting the Singapore Open.

LIV Golf Singapore Key Stats

Driving Distance - Clearly an obvious one but at a course that stretches over 7,400 yards, distance off the tee is advantageous, particularly if you can keep it in the fairway.

- Clearly an obvious one but at a course that stretches over 7,400 yards, distance off the tee is advantageous, particularly if you can keep it in the fairway. Greens in Regulation - Poinding greens will be vital to set up enough birdie putts to win here, so keep that in mind, when making your selections this week.

LIV Golf Singapore Picks and Predictions: Outright Winner

Peter Uihlein +2000 (Bet $100 to collect $2,100) The best odds for this Peter Uihlein pick are at Bet365

Peter Uihlein continues to play well each and every week on the LIV Tour, finishing inside the top 10 every week since the turn of the year. He was 2nd behind Charles Howell III in Mayakoba, and I suspect he can contend again this week.

Uihlein has not played at this course, but he is a player that is well adept at playing all across the globe, based on his time on the Challenge and DP World Tour.

The American is one of the longest hitters on Tour and has ranked that way throughout this 2023 season and that can aid his chances of winning this week.

Uihlein has posted rounds of 68 or better in 10 of his 12 rounds on LIV this season and he is one player that has completely embraced life on his new Tour.

Part of a winning team last week, now is the time for Uihlein to boast individual honors for the first time on LIV and will stretch his lead in the individual standings in doing so.

Sergio Garcia +2500 (Bet $100 to collect $2600) The best odds for this Sergio Garcia pick are at Bet365

Sergio Garcia has found some form of late and he is one of those European players we mentioned earlier that has an affinity with this golf course, which could well lead to his first win on the LIV Tour.

In three visits to this course from 2017-2019, Garcia finished 11th, 1st, and 7th and that win gives me plenty of hope that he can replicate that success this week.

Yes it was four years ago and that is a long time in golf, but Garcia played well last week in Adelaide and now returns to a course he knows as well as anyone in this field.

Fellow course winner, Ian Poulter is also in this field, but Garcia is playing better golf at this stage of the season and that is why he is favored over the Englishman.

6th at LIV Golf Tuscon after sitting 2nd going into the final day and then a T11 finish last week, thanks to three straight 68s, Garcia is playing plenty well enough to contend at this course again.