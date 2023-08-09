Bet365 Promo Code: Bet $1, Get $200 on the FedEx St Jude Championship
Lock in $200 worth of bonus bets, when you claim the Bet365 promo code below, and wager $1 on the FedEx St Jude Championship!
When it comes to the PGA Tour, there is one goal for a lot of players, after contending in major championships, and that is to make it to East Lake.
East Lake is the host course for the 30-man Tour Championship, and making it there is generally sign of a very solid season on the PGA Tour.
We are now down to 70 players in the field this week, after PGA Tour reduced the number of players who make the FedEx Cup Playoffs from 125 to 70. Then, players need to make sure they stay in the top 50, to make it to next week's BMW Championship, and even more importantly, get into all the big events next season.
There is plenty on the line this week then, and to celebrate what is going to be an exciting FedEx St Jude Championship, Bet365 Sportsbook are rewarding users with a $200 bonus, no matter what!
That's right. Sign up for the Bet365 promo code below, and you will turn $1 into $200 worth of bonus bets, just for signing up and betting $1 on your favorite FedEx St Jude Championship outright.
Use this Bet365 promo code to boost one of the favorites to 200-1, or cover your first bet on a longshit, as you bet $1, get $200 regardless of the outcome of this tournament!
CLICK HERE or on the "Claim $200 Now" button now, to lock in this $200 bonus ahead of this week's FedEx St Jude Championship.
FedEx St Jude Championship Preview, Odds
All of the top PGA Tour players are in the field this week, except for noticeable absences, like Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry, Adam Scott, and Billy Horschel, all of whom failed to make the top 70 this year!
Scottie Scheffler (+600), Jon Rahm (+800), and Rory McIlroy (+900) lead the way in the betting market, which has been the case all season long in these big events.
The last three winners at this course are all missing from the field this week, as Will Zalatoris (2022) is injured, Abraham Ancer (2021) now plays on LIV, as does 2019 champion Brooks Koepka, whilst Justin Thomas, who won here in 2020, didn't make it into the field. In fact, you have to go back to 2013 (Harris English) for a player that has won on the course and is in the field this week.
This suggests we might be looking at a new course winner this week, and the likes of Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, and Viktor Hovland are all ready to challenge the favorites.
How to Claim the FedEx St Jude Championship Bet365 Promo Code
Step One: CLICK HERE or on the Claim $200 Now button below, to unlock your $200 Bet365 promo code
Step Two: Complete your Bet365 registration
Step Three: Deposit $10+ into your new Bet365 account
Step Four: Bet $1 on ANY player at the the FedEx St Jude Championship
Congratulations! You have now locked in a $200 bonus, regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses, thanks to the Bet365 promo code.
Boost Any Player at the FedEx St Jude Championship to 200-1 With the Bet365 Promo Code
We have already highlighted the market leaders this week, but who else can get in contention at the FedEx St Jude Championship?
This proved to be a good event for multiple recent winners, as Sepp Straka who won the John Deere Classic, lost in a playoff to Will Zalatoris last year, whilst the two players who tied for 3rd in 2022, Brian Harman and Lucas Glover, have both won in recent weeks.
It might be too much to ask for Straka, Harman or Glover to get a win so soon, especially with Harman playing for the first time as a major champion, and Glover winning as recently as last week, but with the Bet365 promo code, you might be inclined to take a chance!
That is because you can effectively boost any of these three players to 200-1 this week, with the epic Bet365 promo code.
These players might not catch your eye, but in-form players like Byeong-hun An and Sam Burns, or former course winner, Harris English might. No matter who you want to bet on, simply bet $1, get $200 on your favorite, with the Bet365 promo code!
Use the Bet365 promo code on ANY player of your choice in this week's FedEx St Jude Championship, and turn $1 into $200 no matter what.
In addition to hosting the Lost Fore Words golf podcast, Tom Jacobs has been writing betting articles on golf for the past decade. Tom also co-hosts the DP World Tour Picks & Bets show on the Mayo Media Network, and has his finger on the pulse on all the major Tours. A long-suffering Nottingham Forest fan, Tom also enjoys watching Soccer on the weekends!
-
-
