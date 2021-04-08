We take a look at what the 2015 PGA Champion Jason Day is wearing out on the golf course.

What Is Jason Day Wearing?

Jason Day has been wearing Nike apparel ever since he signed with the American sportswear company in 2017.

While his clubs have changed significantly since he became a free agent in 2019, he has donned the famous Nike swoosh for a while now.

We take a look at the apparel he is wearing at this week’s Masters.

Nike Dry Vapor Stripe Graphic Polo Shirt

We’ve already spotted the Australian in the white and grey versions of this smart polo.

It’s a sweat wicking, well-fitted polo, ideal for the hot conditions expect at Augusta National this week.

Nike Flex Golf Trousers

We believe Day will wear the Nike Flex golf trousers all week in a few different colours.

Despite looking fairly traditional they are remarkable stretchy thanks to the Flex materials Nike use and the slightly tacky texture on the inside waistline help keep the shirt tucked in throughout the round.

Nike Air Max 90 G Shoes

Throughout the week, Day will be wearing the Nike Air Max 90 G shoes, one of the best spikeless shoes currently on the market.

This is, as Nike describe it, the OG icon from Nike’s shoes range with a few additions for golf. The integrated traction and waterproof lining make this classic streetwear look ideal for golf. They’re available in black, white, grey and green so expect Jason to use these to match his outfits across the week.

Nike released a special edition version of the Air Max 90 G especially for the 2021 Masters as well so if he isn’t wearing the version above, he will be wearing these.

Nike Legacy91 Cap

We think Jason Day will stick with the black version of this classic cap for the week.

But it is also available in blue and white so he might coordinate accordingly.

Nike Stretch Woven Belt

Day will also wear this Nike Stretch Woven Men’s Golf Belt which is incredibly stretchy for a comfortable fit on the course.