Titleist TSR1 Fairway Wood Review

Titleist TSR1 Fairway Wood deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

The TSR1 fairway wood features in the final addition of Titleist’s TSR metalwood family, joining TSR2, TSR3 and TSR4. The introduction of the TSR1 range, which also includes a driver and hybrid, is designed to suit players with a moderate swing speed of less than 90mph, and this means that Titleist now has a full spectrum of clubs to facilitate any level of golfer.

Nevertheless, Titleist does not want to pigeon-hole golfers into a certain category, and based on the company’s philosophy that every golfer swings the club differently and therefore should be fitted for the best performing products for their game, it might be that a player suits a TSR1 driver, but a TSR2 fairway wood.

(Image credit: Alison Root)

As a golfer with a moderate swing speed, I definitely fit the profile for the TSR1 fairway wood and should benefit from its design characteristics that promote more speed, higher launch, distance, yet without sacrificing forgiveness.

First impression, the classic-looking clubhead is very compact, so much so, I was convinced that it is significantly smaller than my current 19-degree 3-wood, but I was wrong. It must be the glossy all-black finish that creates this deception. In fact, compared with my 3-wood, when looking more closely at the 18-degree TSR1 fairway, overall the clubface has a larger footprint. Actually, it's this design characteristic that also differentiates TSR1 and TSR2.

The TSR1 sets itself apart from other TSR models by its ultra-lightweight design and the TSR1 fairway is 20 grams lighter than the TSR2 model. This is evident as soon as you pick up TSR1, as it feels comfortably light and evenly weighted across the whole club thanks to the high-quality shaft and grip that complement the clubhead for a total lightweight package.

(Image credit: Alison Root)

Interestingly, to deliver an optimized launch, spin, speed scenario for a moderate swinging golfer, the clubhead of the TSR1 fairway is slightly heavier than its predecessor TSi1. Combined with the weight-saving open hosel construction, this allows for a deeper center of gravity placement. It also has a higher MOI over previous models to help get the ball up in the air higher and faster.

Many women don’t always find fairway woods the easiest club to hit, but my current 3-wood is my go-to club, the one I feel most confident playing, so after initially testing off a mat, I was keen to play 18 holes and find out how the TSR1 fairway performed.

Of course, at address it’s so important to feel completely at ease with a club in your hands, you’re almost halfway there to hitting a good shot. I can honestly say that I felt very confident over the ball because the look and feel of this club suited me, although I’m not used to a shiny crown, so in bright sunlight I did notice my reflection and this was a little off-putting at first.

(Image credit: Alison Root)

Not knowing what to expect, especially hitting off damp fairways, I was pleasantly surprised that my first strike flew effortlessly high and straight, yet what impressed me most was the speed I could feel through the shot and the lovely penetrating sound off the clubface. This wasn’t beginner’s luck, as I hit several balls from the same spot to compare accuracy and distance, and each shot was fairly similar.

It’s fair to say that compared with my current 3-wood, on average I didn’t notice a great deal of extra yardage, but when I hit my best shots, it was a different story, providing me with a wow factor moment in terms of shot shape, accuracy and remarkable distance. It’s also worth mentioning that I got away with mishits, so I cannot fault the forgiveness of this club.

All in all, for a player with a moderate swing speed, the TSR1 fairway delivers on its promise for golfers to play off fairways with ease and confidence, so in my opinion it is amongst one of the best fairway woods on the market, joining these female-specific fairways.