TaylorMade Kalea Premier Women's Fairway Wood Review

I must start with a confession, despite enthusing the benefits of the Kalea Premier driver (opens in new tab) in my test review, in the summer months I prefer to ditch my driver from the bag as I'm a lover of fairway woods (opens in new tab). I find the shorter shaft length easier to control and offers me more in the way of shot-shaping versatility. So when it comes to testing the best fairway woods (opens in new tab) I'm looking for a club that offers me all-round performance as a driver replacement. The Kalea Premier woods certainly tick this box.

They come in three loft choices (3, 5 & 7 woods) and the emphasis in the design has been placed on distance without compromising forgiveness (opens in new tab). A weight-saving carbon crown combines with a flexible Speed Pocket behind the face to make them lighter, faster and longer. My biggest hit with the 3-wood in a recent competition flew a staggering 230-yards (this is a club I usually only average 190-200 yards with) and to top it off the impressive high ball flight felt easy to achieve. The Kalea Premier filled me with confidence and I hit them very consistently, while it was also noticeable how my mis-cues hardly veered off line. This may be due to TaylorMade (opens in new tab) boosting the clubhead size by a significant 37% on the original Kalea.

(Image credit: Carly Frost)

Above all, what I loved about the TaylorMade Kalea Premier fairway wood was both being able to hit it off the tee to find more fairways and then also attack long par threes, tricky par fours and go for par fives in two thanks to the excellent power from the ground. The desirable rainbow-shaped ball flight ensures the ball lands softly with the same control you'd expect from an iron. It's pretty handy out of the rough too with the lofty face of the 7-wood a firm favorite.

From a looks perspective, the woods have a shimmering blue finish with a subtle 't-shape' pattern like a honeycomb. It's eye-catching rather than distracting in bright sunlight and I liked the bold, white edging on the head as well because it frames the ball nicely.

Like their bigger brother, the Kalea Premier Driver, the sister fairway woods can be custom-built to your exact specifications using TaylorMade's own lightweight shafts and Lamkin grips. You'll pay that little bit extra for the premium shafts but I suggest, rather than waste your money on fine wine that only lasts a few sips, buy a set of these fairway woods and you'll enjoy years of golfing pleasure.