TaylorMade Kalea Premier Women's Fairway Wood Review
Carly Frost puts the new Kalea Premier Fairway Woods to the test in this comprehensive review.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Super-sized, sophisticated in design and outstanding in performance. Put simply these are really easy woods to use. It's hard not to love the new Kalea Premier fairway wood from TaylorMade. A big thumb's up from us.
-
+
Ease of use
-
+
Exceptional quality
-
+
Performs well off the tee and from the deck
-
-
Faster swingers may prefer Stealth woods
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
TaylorMade Kalea Premier Women's Fairway Wood Review
I must start with a confession, despite enthusing the benefits of the Kalea Premier driver (opens in new tab) in my test review, in the summer months I prefer to ditch my driver from the bag as I'm a lover of fairway woods (opens in new tab). I find the shorter shaft length easier to control and offers me more in the way of shot-shaping versatility. So when it comes to testing the best fairway woods (opens in new tab) I'm looking for a club that offers me all-round performance as a driver replacement. The Kalea Premier woods certainly tick this box.
They come in three loft choices (3, 5 & 7 woods) and the emphasis in the design has been placed on distance without compromising forgiveness (opens in new tab). A weight-saving carbon crown combines with a flexible Speed Pocket behind the face to make them lighter, faster and longer. My biggest hit with the 3-wood in a recent competition flew a staggering 230-yards (this is a club I usually only average 190-200 yards with) and to top it off the impressive high ball flight felt easy to achieve. The Kalea Premier filled me with confidence and I hit them very consistently, while it was also noticeable how my mis-cues hardly veered off line. This may be due to TaylorMade (opens in new tab) boosting the clubhead size by a significant 37% on the original Kalea.
Above all, what I loved about the TaylorMade Kalea Premier fairway wood was both being able to hit it off the tee to find more fairways and then also attack long par threes, tricky par fours and go for par fives in two thanks to the excellent power from the ground. The desirable rainbow-shaped ball flight ensures the ball lands softly with the same control you'd expect from an iron. It's pretty handy out of the rough too with the lofty face of the 7-wood a firm favorite.
From a looks perspective, the woods have a shimmering blue finish with a subtle 't-shape' pattern like a honeycomb. It's eye-catching rather than distracting in bright sunlight and I liked the bold, white edging on the head as well because it frames the ball nicely.
Like their bigger brother, the Kalea Premier Driver, the sister fairway woods can be custom-built to your exact specifications using TaylorMade's own lightweight shafts and Lamkin grips. You'll pay that little bit extra for the premium shafts but I suggest, rather than waste your money on fine wine that only lasts a few sips, buy a set of these fairway woods and you'll enjoy years of golfing pleasure.
Carly Frost is one of the golf industry’s best-known female writers, having worked for golf magazines for over 20 years. As a consistent three-handicapper who plays competitive club golf at Parkstone and the Isle of Purbeck courses in Dorset every week, Carly is well-versed in what lady golfers love. Her passion for golf and skill at writing combine to give her an unbeatable insight into the ladies game.
Carly’s role at Golf Monthly is to help deliver thorough and accurate ladies equipment reviews, buying advice and comparisons to help you find exactly what you are looking for. So whether it’s the latest driver, set of irons, golf ball, pair of shoes or even an outfit, Carly will help you decide what to buy.
Over the years Carly has been fortunate to play some of the greatest courses in the world. Her view ‘from the ladies tee’ is invaluable. She ranks Sea Island, Georgia, USA, where she met her husband, world-renowned golf coach Dan Frost, among her favourite golf resorts. Their aptly-named eight-year-old son Hogan is already hitting the ball as far as Mum and will undoubtedly be a name to watch out for in the future.
Carly is a keen competitor and her list of golfing achievements are vast. She is a former winner of the South West of England Ladies Intermediate Championship, a three-time winner of the European Media Masters and she once beat an entire start-sheet of men to the title of Times Corporate World Golf Champion. She has played for both the Dorset and Surrey County Ladies first teams and is known for her excellent track record at matchplay.
Carly holds the ladies course record (68) at her home club Parkstone and her lowest competition round (seven-under-par 65) was carded in the pro-am of the Irish Ladies Open at Killeen Castle, playing alongside Solheim Cup superstar Anna Nordqvist. Although her current handicap index has crept up to 3.7 since Covid she has her sights firmly set on achieving that elusive scratch handicap and hopefully playing for her country when she’s 50.
Carly’s current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Epic Max, 10.5°
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM2, 15°
Hybrids: Titleist TS2, 19°, 21°, 24°
Irons: Mizuno JPX900, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX, 52°, 56° and 58°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5
Ball: 2021 Callaway Ladies SuperSoft
-
D+D Real Czech Masters 2022 Live Stream
Here are all the streaming and coverage details for the upcoming event in continental Europe.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
McIlroy On What The PGA Tour Must Change To Combat LIV
The Northern Irishman has an idea on what can improve the PGA Tour amid the LIV Golf threat
By Mike Hall • Published
-
‘Passionate’ Tiger Woods ‘All That Matters’ In LIV Battle – Thomas
The American is impressed by the 15-time Major winner’s commitment to tackling the LIV Golf threat
By Mike Hall • Published