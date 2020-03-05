Planning a golf day? Unsure what prizes to offer? Here’s a selection of the best prizes to give your society day that special touch.

Best Golf Day Prizes 2020

We’ve all turned up on a golf day and been somewhat underwhelmed with the prizes. What can be worse than a perfectly struck 5-iron to two feet – which wins nearest the pin – then being rewarded with a bag of plastic golf tees? Unacceptable.

We’ve selected a few of our favourite prizes that will only improve your well-planned golf day.

Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

We all need more golf balls, so these would be the perfect prize to allow you to do your best Rory McIlroy or Dustin Johnson impression, as both stars game the TP5 when on Tour.

Garmin Approach S20 Review

A prize at the higher end of the spectrum, this GPS watch by Garmin is sure to give extra incentive to those looking to secure a famous victory on the course.

Nelnissa Portable Pop Up Golf Chipping Net TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

The practice gift for every golfer, this net could be the booby prize for the one player in your group that needs to practice their chipping.

A brand new sleeve of Pro V1's is a quality prize for any golfer.

Chivas Regal 18-Year Old Whiskey

Rich and smooth, this offering from Chivas Regal is sure to act as the perfect accompaniment after a days golf.

GM Says: Part of adidas Golf’s 2019 lineup, the Adicross Bounce is a versatile option designed to fit in just as naturally off the course while also providing golf-specific performance on the fairways.

Reward the worst putter of the day with this helpful training aid from PuttOUT.

BUY NOW (US): PuttOUT Pressure Trainer from Worldwide Golf Shops for $29.99

PUMA Golf P Snapback Cap TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

As far as hats go, this product from PUMA looks great and provides comfort too.

A classic belt with the famous JL design on the buckle, this is made in Italy with quality materials.

PRG Original Headcovers

These high-quality accessories will certainly brighten up your bag. Whether it’s a set of Las Vegas headcovers, or the ‘Sweet Wood’ design, there are plenty of standout options in the range.

BUY NOW (US): PRG Headcovers from Worldwide Golf Shops for $34.99

adidas Ultimate 365 Gradient Block Polo Shirt TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Given the variety of sizes in the golfing spectrum, a clothing prize can be a bold call but this shirt by adidas is lightweight, breathable and comes in medium and large.

TaylorMade Tour Preferred TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

This is a favourite among TaylorMade professionals and is made from a AAA Cabretta TM Soft Tech leather for comfort with grip. Breathability is aided by perforations, while moisture-wicking properties in the wristband help keep your hands feeling cool and dry.

Complete with printed alignment guides, target points and distance markings, the mat replicates a medium-to-fast green. Improve your putting stroke and work on drills in the comfort of your own home – and not just over the Christmas period.

Browse the Golf Monthly website for more golf day prizes.