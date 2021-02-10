We've scoured the top retailers to put together a comprehensive list of golf essentials to stock up on now, all for less than £150!

Got £150 To Spend On Golf Gear? Here’s What To Buy

We all know golf equipment can be expensive, but there are some awesome golf deals to be found if you know where to look.

The constant innovation and increasingly short product cycles from manufacturers can be used to your advantage because ‘old’ stock that really isn’t that old and is still fantastic quality can be had for knockdown prices.

Also, it’s a competitive marketplace out there so retailers are always offering deals to tempt you to spend your hard-earned cash – and spend it with them!

I’ve had a look through the special offers, clearances and sales at a whole range of golf-specific and more general retailers to identify a great selection of products that can be bought right now for a total of £150.

Each one individually represents fantastic value for money and it’s great to see how far £150 can go if you’re smart with your spending. There were loads of impressive deals to choose from, but these are my favourites.

2020 Callaway Supersoft Balls – £17.99 + £2.99 shipping

This price is a £5 saving on the RRP. The Supersoft is a really good ball for all abilities, combining impressive distance in the long game with soft feel and spin on and around the greens.

There’s a £2.99 shipping fee, but there are lots of other good deals on the website, including the glove below, where it might get removed if you spend more.

UK Buy Now at Click Golf for £17.99

Cleveland RTX 588 2.0 Wedge – £69.99

This fantastic wedge may have been originally released in 2016, but technology hasn’t massively advanced wedge performance since then and it’s still more than capable of helping you save a few shots around the greens.

A 56° model is a good choice for newcomers to opt for as it can work on full shots, pitches, chips and bunker shots.

UK Buy Now at Decathlon £69.99

Rife RF-07 Epic Ace Spikeless Shoe – £24.99

These shoes are now half price and available in grey or navy blue. They perform well on the course and the classic aesthetic and spikeless sole means you can wear them off the course as well. You can order online, but you may have to collect them in-store.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £24.99

Longridge Deluxe Putting Mat – £12.95

This six-foot putting mat is an absolute bargain, especially with free delivery. Improving how much you hole-out from short range is guaranteed to improve your scores and this will help you do that during winter or if you’re confined to home in a lockdown.

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £12.95

Mizuno Comp Golf Glove – £6.99

This product is reduced from £12.99 – and getting a glove of this quality for this cheap is an absolute steal. It’s even worth it with the £2.99 shipping fee, and there are loads of other good deals at Click Golf so you can easily order multiple products in the same shipment.

UK Buy Now at Click Golf for £6.99

Radius Baseball Cap – £3.99 + £4.99 delivery

This simple white cap is reduced from £14.99. The price does bump back up to £8.98 when you include the £4.99 delivery fee, but that’s the cheapest I was able to find with delivery taken into account and it’s still a good quality baseball cap for under a tenner.

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £3.99

Golf Ball Line Marker – £2.49

A straight line on your ball can really help your alignment and performance. This super-cheap bit of kit will make sure you get it perfect every time.

UK Buy Now at Decathlon for £2.49

Brand Fusion Graduated Biodegradable Wooden Tees – £1.99

An essential pack of 25 tees at 53mm. These tees are the perfect height for a driver and because they are graduated, you can be sure you’ll be teeing it up at same height every time.

They also come in heights suitable to use hybrids and irons off the tee too, all at £1.99 a pack.

They are also biodegradable and come in recyclable packaging so you’ll be looking after environment at the same time.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £1.99

Total Spend: £149.36!

I’m really pleased to get eight genuinely useful and very different products within the £150 budget.

To be able to core items like an excellent club, some quality balls and a decent pair of shoes just goes to show how affordable golf can be if you know where to find the right deals.

The apparel is an absolute bargain, and the accessories are practical and helpful, demonstrating there are really good golf gift ideas out there that aren’t going to break the bank.

All in all, any golfer would be happy to use and wear these products, and to get them all for under £150 is absolutely fantastic.