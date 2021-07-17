Here are some of our favourite pairs of sunglasses on show at the Open Championship.

4 Best Sunglasses At The Open Championship

On those days when the sun comes out, a good pair of sunglasses is a necessity.

We all know this and it seems so do the professionals as many players turned up to the 149th Open Championship with sunglasses ready to go.

As such we have made a small list of our favourites below and if you want more models to choose from, check out our guide on the best golf sunglasses as well.

Oakley Portal X Sunglasses

As worn by Garrick Higgo, the Oakley Portal X sunglasses are one of our favourite models. As you can see above they look great on the golf course and we have used them countless times off it too.

After testing we found these to be stylish, comfortable and the Prizm Dark Golf lenses undoubtedly enhance the contrast on bright days, which is especially helpful on greens with subtle slopes. Very important for the breaks and bumps at Royal St George’s then.

The tacky material used for the nose pads ensures a comfortable but secure fit while the special Unobtanium material on the inside of the earsocks has a similar feel and increases in grip when wet. This ensures that when you sweat, a common occurrence when playing on hot sunny days, they stay firmly in position when you swing.

Oakley Portal X Sunglasses Review

Oakley Mercenary Sunglasses

Another Oakley model that caught our eye was the Mercenary design Justin Rose was wearing throughout the week.

It’s a lightweight, minimalist design with a larger lens for wider field of view. Although the Mercenary is available in various frame and lens combination, we found the best lenses for the course to be the Prizm and Prizm Dark Golf because they help players see changes in grass texture by improving the contrast between various shades of green.

That really helps you pick out the contours and see the lines on the putting surface.

Henrik Stenson Iceman 3.0 Sunglasses

A common wearer of sunglasses, Henrik Stenson actually has his own line of sunglasses. During The Open he was wearing the Iceman 3.0’s which are the signature model of the new range.

They have been designed with TR-90, which is an ultra-lightweight and flexible polymer for the frame, and they sof rubber grips for comfort.

The lenses are also a significant feature here. They are anti-scratch and have a sharp, ventilated HD lens for outstanding visuals out on the golf course. That being said they also work off the golf course too.

Oakley Flak 2.0 Sunglasses

Our final pick is very popular with several Tour professionals like Rickie Fowler and Corey Conners wearing them, the Flak 2.0’s.

They feature High Definition Optics that provides superior optical clarity and razor-sharp vision at every angle. Oakley’s Prizm lens technology also fine-tunes vision that comes into its own when you’re on the course and reading greens, for example.

For more golf deals and gear news, check out the Golf Monthly website.