Short Chipping Tips: How To Choose The Right Club

When faced with a short shot onto the green so many players hit what they deem appropriate for a tour professional. The need to make it look good seems to win over the need to get it close.

Usually the classy floaty shot is the one that carries a big chunk of risk along with it and this can sometimes be fairly detrimental to your score.

If this sounds like you, maybe it’s time to think about your shot selection and therefore your club selection in a slightly different way.

So, with that in mind, in this video and article, Advanced PGA professional Katie Dawkins has some short chipping tips that will help you determine what is the right club and shot for each situation.

Playing it safe

Approach these shots as you would if you were challenged to throw a ball close to the hole. If there is nothing in the way how would we get it there?

Most would opt for the route that stays low, keeping the ball closer to the ground, as this approach is far safer than one which involves lobbing it up and down from height.

However, some of us are seduced by what we see the likes of Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth doing on a regular basis that we forget our main objective: getting the ball in the hole.

Attempting to play the flashy shot means taking a longer swing and therefore a bigger risk. Pull it off and it looks brilliant; get it wrong and catch the ball near the equator and you could end up in far more trouble than you started.

Alternatively, chipping with a positive putting action will, more often than not, leave your ball somewhere close to the hole with a realistic chance to make the up-and-down.

Visualise the shot

Have a really good look at where you are. If there is a bunker in the way, yes, you will need that loft. In extreme cases, you may even be forced to hit a flop shot in order for the ball to pop up and stop quickly on landing.

But if there is no trouble in front of you, then there is no need to go for that more lofted weapon. Arm yourself with a 7- or 8-iron and opt for the chip-and-run shot instead.

Routine can also play a great part in getting the shot selection right. When you get to your ball pause for a moment and visualise yourself throwing the ball close to the hole. Once you have that image in your head select the club that will best recreate what you had imagined. You can even do this before you get to your ball.

Let’s get a bit more instinctive when it comes to shot selection. Your scores will thank you for it.