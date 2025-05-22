My Perfect Pitch Shot Clinic Will Instantly Save You Shots From Inside 100 Yards
Fed up with fatting, thinning and shanking pitch shots? My pitch shot clinic, consisting of 3 simple tips, will help you sharpen up your short game in 2025...
Alex Elliott
Pitch shots often pose a problem for the average club golfer, undoing all their hard work off the tee and limiting their opportunities to score well around the golf course.
The faults that creep in often arise through misconceptions about the fundamentals of pitch shots in golf and the tempo that is required, which are two things that Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach and PGA Professional Alex Elliott is going to help you with here.
By creating a simple, repeatable process, these 3 simple tips will help get you dialled in from inside 100 yards and avoid some of the most common mistakes amateur golfers make around the greens...
Hit Pitch Shots Better Than Ever Before With 3 Simple Tips
Alex Elliott spent three years caddying on the European Tour before taking his PGA qualifications. Since then he has created a thriving social media platform on Instagram and YouTube, where he offers a whole host of tips and advice to help viewers shoot lower scores.
Across his YouTube and Instagram accounts, Alex has more than 500,000 followers and subscribers, allowing him to reach a vast array of amateur golfers, providing them with his expert tips and guidance
1. The Correct Setup For Pitch Shots
Improving your pitch shots from 70-yards and in is one of the data-proven ways that amateur golfers consistently break 80 in golf, but much of the success actually comes from what you do before you hit the golf ball.
When setting up to hit pitch shots, the ball should be towards the back half of your stance, with around 60% of your weight on the lead foot. My gloved hand is also marginally ahead of the ball, creating a slight forward shaft lean.
Start with the perfect neutral golf grip, but slide your hands further down to increase control and feel. Your shoulders should be parallel to the target line, but the feet and hips need to be a little open to keep the low point ahead of the ball.
This will promote the ball-then-turf contact you need for a perfect pitch.
2. Pitch Shot Gravity Drill
When hitting pitch shots gravity is your friend as it really helps you to master the correct tempo. Take the club back halfway and hold your lead arm with your trail hand, as in the image below.
Next, release your arm and allow gravity to hit the shot for you. As you swing through the ball, you should notice that your arm naturally reaches a similar point in the follow-through.
Many club golfers who struggle with pitch shots tend to take the club back and then drastically speed up on the downswing. By practising this gravity drill you should notice increased control and a more consistent tempo.
3. Swing Length For Pitch Shots
You may have heard this referred to as a clock face drill, but I prefer the idea of a mirror image determining the length of backswing and follow-through on a pitch.
Let's start with position one, which we will call chest to chest, which you can see in the image above. The image below represents position two – which is shoulder to shoulder for a longer pitch.
For position two, my hands are level with my trail shoulder in the backswing, so I’d expect them to reach my lead shoulder in the follow-through. Controlling these variables and matching them with the tempo and set-up discussed earlier will soon see you setting up more scoring opportunities.
Barry joined Golf Monthly in January 2024, and now leads the instruction section across all platforms including print and digital. Working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches, he aims to curate and share useful tips on every aspect of the game - helping amateurs of all abilities to play better golf. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Benross Delta XT Driver
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Benross Delta XT 5-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
- Alex ElliottTop 50 Coach
