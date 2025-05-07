Destroying Your Scorecard Around The Green? Try My 3 Simple Shots To Get Up And Down From Anywhere
Save your short game with the help of PGA Specialist Coach and Honorary Member Sarah Bennett, as she teaches you how to play three simple shots around the green
Sarah Bennett, Michael Weston
So many amateur golfers neglect their short game, leading to precious shots being frittered away and scorecards being destroyed in the process.
Those that do focus on their short game will work on the best bunker tips or dive deep into how to hit chip shots effectively, but it's also important to remember that creativity and variety is paramount around the greens.
Getting a short game lesson is a great way to tidy up your play, but for those who want a quick fix in time for the weekend - we have a real treat for you!
Sarah Bennett is one of the most accomplished PGA coaches in the industry, and in the article below she shares three simple shots that any amateur golfer can use to get up and down more often...
3 Short Game Shots To Save You Strokes Around The Green
As a former Ladies European Tour player, Sarah Bennett knows more than most about how important a solid short game is - and the impact it can have on a player's success or failure on the course.
With the line between a great round and a poor one being so fine, amateur golfers really can't afford to leak shots around the green. Taking a proactive approach to improving this crucial area is key, but how can you see results quickly?
Sarah Bennett has served as PGA Captain and was also named an Honorary Member for her services to the game, so who better to ask for tips on how to tidy up your short game in time for the 2025 golf season...
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Sarah Bennett is an instantly recognisable name in the field of professional golf coaching, having been the PGA Captain and Women's PGA Captain in her stellar career. As a player, she performed on the Ladies European Tour for 25 years, competing against some of the best professionals on the circuit. As a PGA Honorary Member, Women's PGA Chair and one of Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches, Sarah Bennett has helped copious amateur and professional golfers to reach their full potential on the course using her wealth of experience and knowledge of the game.
1. Downhill Lies
Mastering slopes is so important in the short game. With a downhill lie, the ideal set-up position requires a wide base and a considerable amount of knee flex. Aim fractionally to the left, with your weight on your lead side.
A central ball position with the sternum sitting directly above will help you to deliver the club at the required low point. Gripping down the handle closer to the shaft will steepen the angle of the backswing, allowing the wrist hinge to occur more easily.
It’s worth turning the top hand more towards the target (weakening it) to maintain a square clubface. Keep your weight on your lead leg (‘hinge and hold’) throughout the shot. The ball will roll out more so take this into consideration.
2. The Belly Wedge
I’ll play this shot when the ball is up against the collar. With a standard chip or putt, it’s easier for the club to snag. Using a sand wedge or pitching wedge, the idea is to strike the equator of the ball with the leading edge.
Take your putting grip and stand in an upright position closer to the ball. The stroke should be level back and through with no rise angle to help the club avoid the collar and set the ball rolling out towards the hole.
3. The Hybrid Chip
The versatility of the hybrid comes into its own where the apron grass is slightly thicker, or the ball has just nestled into the greenside fringe grass. It can be the perfect choice of club due to the shape of the sole and additional loft compared to a putter.
I will hold the club as I would my putter (reverse overlap for me). Due to the length of the hybrid, stand a little further away. Keep the same ball position and weight distribution, trying to simply replicate a similar stroke to that of your putting style.
How Many Shots Does It Take The Average Amateur Golfer To Finish From Inside 50 Yards?
According to the latest Shot Scope data, the average golfer takes somewhere between two and three shots to finish the hole from inside 50 yards.
A scratch golfer takes an average of 2.45 shots to get the ball in the hole from this distance, whereas at the other end of the spectrum a 25-handicapper takes 3.01 shots.
A 5-handicapper (2.55), 10-handicapper (2.68), 15-handicapper (2.78) and 20-handicapper (2.86) all see a marginal rise as we head towards the top end of the handicap range, creating a trend that demonstrates the importance of a solid short game on a player's scoring.
Barry joined Golf Monthly in January 2024, and now leads the instruction section across all platforms including print and digital. Working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches, he aims to curate and share useful tips on every aspect of the game - helping amateurs of all abilities to play better golf. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Benross Delta XT Driver
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Benross Delta XT 5-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
- Michael WestonContributing editor
- Sarah BennettTop 50 Coach
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Stop Saying You Don't Have Time For Golf... Here's How To Drastically Improve Your Game In 20 Minutes
PGA Professional Emma Booth explains how to improve with each club in the bag in just 20 minutes
-
Dustin Johnson Receives PGA Championship Invite
The former World No.1 has received an invite into next week's Major at Quail Hollow
-
When Should I Putt From The Fringe? This Data Will Challenge Your Short Game Mindset
Lots of golfers would benefit from putting when on the fringe or just off the green, but when should you opt for the putter over a wedge? Neil Marr explains...
-
Do You Hit Short Putts Too Hard? I Did... But Then I Tried This Simple Formula For Success
Missing a short putt is infuriating, so why put yourself through the trauma? Instead, try this formula for success from inside four-feet and roll them home!
-
How Many Of These Boxes Do You Tick Before Hitting The Golf Ball? (Any Less Than 4 Could Be Costly)
If these four crucial steps aren't a consistent part of your pre-shot routine, you will be costing yourself shots and valuable progress towards a lower handicap
-
Thomas Bjorn Shares An Invaluable Scoring Tip He Learned From Tiger Woods
Thomas Bjorn shares a superb tee to green masterclass, including some invaluable scoring advice from Tiger Woods, in a bid to help you improve on the course
-
I Had No Idea It Was This Easy To Hit Draws And Fades... You Have To Try This Foolproof Formula Now
When Top 50 Coach Alex Elliott shared this simple formula with me, I could not believe how easy it was to draw and fade the golf ball... you have to try it!
-
Sandy Lyle Shared 3 Top Tips With Us Prior To Winning The Masters in 1988... And They Could Still Save You Shots 37 Years Later
The 1988 Masters Champion shared his expert tips in the January 1988 issue of Golf Monthly, but they are still absolute gems for amateur golfers to this day...
-
Are You More Accurate Than The Average Amateur Golfer? Peter Finch Can Help You Hit More Fairways In 2025
There is no better feeling than striping one down the middle of the fairway, but many amateurs struggle with accuracy. Peter Finch has four pro tips to help...
-
Are You A Victim Of This Destructive Golf Swing Fault? Let Me Help You Fix It Before You Tee It Up This Weekend
An overswing in golf is a destructive habit which can cost us precious shots on the golf course, but PGA Pro John Jacobs has a quick fix to get us game ready...