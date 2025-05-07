Destroying Your Scorecard Around The Green? Try My 3 Simple Shots To Get Up And Down From Anywhere

So many amateur golfers neglect their short game, leading to precious shots being frittered away and scorecards being destroyed in the process.

Those that do focus on their short game will work on the best bunker tips or dive deep into how to hit chip shots effectively, but it's also important to remember that creativity and variety is paramount around the greens.

Getting a short game lesson is a great way to tidy up your play, but for those who want a quick fix in time for the weekend - we have a real treat for you!

Sarah Bennett is one of the most accomplished PGA coaches in the industry, and in the article below she shares three simple shots that any amateur golfer can use to get up and down more often...

3 Short Game Shots To Save You Strokes Around The Green

As a former Ladies European Tour player, Sarah Bennett knows more than most about how important a solid short game is - and the impact it can have on a player's success or failure on the course.

With the line between a great round and a poor one being so fine, amateur golfers really can't afford to leak shots around the green. Taking a proactive approach to improving this crucial area is key, but how can you see results quickly?

Sarah Bennett has served as PGA Captain and was also named an Honorary Member for her services to the game, so who better to ask for tips on how to tidy up your short game in time for the 2025 golf season...

Tips by... Tips by... Sarah Bennett Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach and PGA Specialist Coach Sarah Bennett is an instantly recognisable name in the field of professional golf coaching, having been the PGA Captain and Women's PGA Captain in her stellar career. As a player, she performed on the Ladies European Tour for 25 years, competing against some of the best professionals on the circuit. As a PGA Honorary Member, Women's PGA Chair and one of Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches, Sarah Bennett has helped copious amateur and professional golfers to reach their full potential on the course using her wealth of experience and knowledge of the game.

1. Downhill Lies

Mastering slopes is so important in the short game. With a downhill lie, the ideal set-up position requires a wide base and a considerable amount of knee flex. Aim fractionally to the left, with your weight on your lead side.

A central ball position with the sternum sitting directly above will help you to deliver the club at the required low point. Gripping down the handle closer to the shaft will steepen the angle of the backswing, allowing the wrist hinge to occur more easily.

It’s worth turning the top hand more towards the target (weakening it) to maintain a square clubface. Keep your weight on your lead leg (‘hinge and hold’) throughout the shot. The ball will roll out more so take this into consideration.

Mastering the slopes is crucial for short game success - so learn to play from both uphill and downhill lies (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

2. The Belly Wedge

I’ll play this shot when the ball is up against the collar. With a standard chip or putt, it’s easier for the club to snag. Using a sand wedge or pitching wedge, the idea is to strike the equator of the ball with the leading edge.

Take your putting grip and stand in an upright position closer to the ball. The stroke should be level back and through with no rise angle to help the club avoid the collar and set the ball rolling out towards the hole.

This shot is a real life-saver when you draw an unfortunate lie against a collar of rough or when you have a tuft right behind your ball (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

3. The Hybrid Chip

The versatility of the hybrid comes into its own where the apron grass is slightly thicker, or the ball has just nestled into the greenside fringe grass. It can be the perfect choice of club due to the shape of the sole and additional loft compared to a putter.

I will hold the club as I would my putter (reverse overlap for me). Due to the length of the hybrid, stand a little further away. Keep the same ball position and weight distribution, trying to simply replicate a similar stroke to that of your putting style.

Learning to play the hybrid chip would help so many amateur golfers to prevent shot leakage around the greens (Image credit: Howard Boylan)