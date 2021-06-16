The Northern Irishman was open and honest on how he feels about the use of greens books on Tour.

Rory McIlroy On Greens Books: “I’d Like To Get Rid Of Them”

Ahead of the US Open starting tomorrow, Rory McIlroy firmly took his place on one side of the ongoing greens book argument.

With reports circulating that the use of greens books will be banned on the PGA Tour soon, McIlroy, who is chair of the Players’ Advisory Committee, was fairly firm in his comments.

“What I can say, I use a greens book, and I’d like to get rid of them. I think everyone is in the same boat, most guys on Tour are in the same boat, that if it’s going to be available to us and it helps us, people are going to use it, but I think for the greater good of the game, I’d like to see them be outlawed and for them not to be used anymore.”

McIlroy went on to explain how and why the use of greens books are such an advantage, and how they are arguably taking a vital skill out of the professional game.

“It’s not that it’s an advantage really, it’s just taking away a skill that takes time and practice to be mastered. I think reading greens is a real skill that some people are better at than others, and it just nullifies that. It nullifies that advantage that people have.”

“Honestly, I think it’s made everyone lazier. People don’t put in the time to prepare the way they used to, and that’s why you see so many more players at Augusta, for example, take their time around the greens, hit so many more putts, it’s because they have to. It’s because there is no greens book at Augusta.”

“Look, it might take practice rounds, it might make practice rounds a little longer, and you might have to do a little bit more work, but I think, once we get to the tournament rounds, it will speed up play, and I think it will help the guys who really have done their homework, it will help them stand out a little bit more.”

McIlroy starts the US Open this week looking to win the tournament for the second time in his career, all while trying to end a seven-year Major drought.