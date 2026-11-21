Back in September, Billy Horschel revealed he would miss the BMW PGA Championship for the first time since 2020.

It wasn’t because of injury, but “due to my not-so-stellar play on the PGA Tour this year.”

Specifically, the American was in danger of losing his full PGA Tour playing privileges, so he needed to focus on the FedExCup Fall.

Horschel was 100th in the rankings at the time – the final spot to guarantee a full PGA Tour card for the 2027 season.

However, with the FedExCup Fall drawing to a close at the RSM Classic, he is guaranteed to finish below that position, having missed the cut at Sea Island.

Horschel’s challenge wasn’t helped by the fact that he began the season months after undergoing hip surgery, and he rarely found his best form, with a T12 at the Wyndham Championship his best finish in a season that included 11 missed cuts.

Horschel's best finish came at the Wyndham Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following rounds of 71 and 74 at the RSM Classic, Horschel’s fate was sealed, and afterwards, he gave a brutal assessment of his season.

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Reminded that in August, he rated his season an F, Horschel admitted his view of it had barely improved, saying: “No, it's still an F, maybe F-plus.

"Listen, I look at the year and the first three, three and a half months physically I wasn't - I wasn't strong enough to play.

“My hip wasn't - couldn't withstand the endurance of what I was putting it through.”

Horschel also admitted his game had fallen well below the standards he had established over the previous decade.

He said: “My game has not been consistent enough. It's not been anywhere where it's been the last decade. My ball-striking hasn't been as reliable."

Billy Horschel admitted his game has not been consistent enough (Image credit: Getty Images)

One positive was that Horschel’s hip withstood the rigors of his schedule, and that’s something he takes as a positive.

He added: “I gave myself plenty of opportunities out here.

"I've played the most events of anyone on the PGA Tour of 31 events, which is - when you come off a hip surgery six months after hip surgery, you don't think you're going to play 31 events and you play 31 events and you get through physically with no issues, a sense of setbacks or anything, it's really cool.”

However, he admitted he hadn’t made the most of his chances.

He explained: “But at the same time it sucks that I gave myself that many opportunities and I didn't take advantage of all those opportunities to play well.”

Horschel also admitted that his struggles had affected his confidence

He said: “I've had rounds this year where I've been nervous and I've dealt with more anxiety than I've ever had in my career, dealt with more nerves than I ever had in my career.

"I think that comes from maybe a little bit of the unknown, just not confident enough in my game.”

Horschel missed the cut at the RSM Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Horschel revealed that losing his full card would not significantly impact his schedule, saying: “Listen, it stinks because I did lose a card, I lost a full card.

“I still have conditional status, I still have a card for next year, I'm still going to play 20-something-plus events on the PGA Tour. I'm still excited.”

He also revealed that, despite the setback, he can’t wait for next season to start.

“I want 2027 to start next week to get going,” he explained. “But yeah, there are nerves because I think there's a pride factor that I didn't want to finish four outside the top-100, I haven't done that since 2012 so it's been quite a while.

"But at the same time, got to look - got to look at reality, got to look at myself in the mirror and understand I've got to be a better player.”

The 39-year-old also still believes the best could be ahead of him.

He added: “I believe my game still can be and still compete with the best players in the world and still move up that top in the world ranking, and I still believe there's a Major in my future.

“I just have to work hard, I have to work on the right things, I have to get better. And great things, we have two, two-plus months to get better at and I'm excited to get to work tomorrow.”