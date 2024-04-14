Why Tiger Woods’ Masters Week Was Actually A Huge Success

Tiger Woods ended the 2024 Masters in last place - or 60th, if you'd prefer - on 16-over after rounds of 73, 72, 82, and 77 at Augusta National Golf Club this week. 304 was his highest total score as a pro and the third round featured his worst Major championship tally over 18 holes.

For just the third time in a professional career spanning almost 30 years, Woods ended a tournament in which he made the cut at the bottom of the pile.

Thanks to Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig, we know the other two to be The 2015 Memorial "where he shot a third-round 85" and the Genesis Invitational in 2020 where Woods shot a final-round 77 in his last event before Covid.

But to look at the 15-time Major champion's score alone and say he is finished, that he will never win a competitive four-round event ever again, or that he cannot at least contend - would be foolish.

The man himself, in his post-tournament press conference, was equally optimistic. He said: "It was a good week. It was a good week all around. I think that coming in here, not having played a full tournament in a very long time, it was a good fight on Thursday and Friday. Unfortunately, yesterday, it didn't quite turn out the way I wanted it to."

Nevertheless, one of the most talented golfers ever to have graced the game has just shown that - while the path may not be totally straightforward given the limitations of his body - the skill of a born performer and heart of a lion (or Tiger) remains.

Plus, if we're discussing why this week was actually a success, the sheer consistency and density of the galleries at Augusta - as well as the predicted booming TV viewing figures - prove that, whatever you think of the man, he is a serious draw for golf.

And at a time where the professional level of the sport (on the men's side) is arguably doing its best to eat itself alive, a brief moment of respite when watching one of the all-time greats is surely worth celebrating?

Woods has only played one competitive round all year. That was in February at the Genesis before he withdrew due to flu-like symptoms. He would later knock it around in a more leisurely setting at the Seminole Pro-Member, but they could hardly be classed as game-day intensity reps.

Before that, and after withdrawing from a wet Masters in April 2023, the 48-year-old had undergone ankle surgery which cured pain but fused his ankle in position ahead of making his latest professional return at the Hero World Challenge in The Bahamas.

Four rounds there and a couple more alongside son Charlie at the PNC Championship in December was the limit of Woods Sr's golfing CV for a full 12-month cycle.

And yet, when the big lights shone brightest at The Masters this year, Woods proved there is plenty of life left in him still. While several far younger and extremely successful players missed the cut in firm and windy conditions at Augusta National, Woods showed all of his experience to knock the ball around in just one-over through the first two days.

The cut - missed by the likes of Wyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, Brian Harman, and Adrian Meronk - ended up falling at six-over.

The weather that forced Woods to play 23 holes on Friday did the 15-time Major winner no favors at all, and neither did his putting. Throughout the week, Woods left *so many* putts short.

But that doesn't seem like a physical issue, it is far more likely to be down to rust. Once Woods tunes that up by resuming his one event per month mantra, who knows what could happen moving forward?

He has already committed to playing the remaining three Majors this season, starting with the PGA Championship at Valhalla next month.

In his post-tournament press conference at The Masters, Woods said: "This is a golf course I knew going into it, so I'm going to do my homework going forward at Pinehurst, Valhalla and Troon, but that's kind of the game plan [to play the PGA Championship next].

"It's always nice coming back here because I know the golf course, I know how to play it. I can kind of simulate shots. Granted, it's never quite the same as getting out here and doing it. Same thing, I heard there's some changes at the next couple sites. So got to get up there early and check them out."

And in terms of how he ensures his body is performing at as close to 100% as possible in May, Woods continued: "Well, just keep lifting, keep the motor going, keep the body moving, keep getting stronger, keep progressing. Hopefully the practice sessions will keep getting longer."

60th-place finish at The Masters aside, the fact that the greatest player in the modern era is already confident enough to pencil his name down for the three biggest tournaments this year is not only a success for him - it's a success for golf.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Woods was three shots in front of Rory McIlroy at that point - one of the favorites for every tournament he enters.

Tiger Woods' good friend, Justin Thomas was one of several big names to miss the cut at The Masters in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods has already committed to playing the remaining three Majors this season, starting with the PGA Championship at Valhalla next month - an event at which a 50-year-old Phil Mickelson made history by winning and becoming the oldest Major champion ever. Could his old rival produce something similar?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

