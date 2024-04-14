Tiger Woods Finishes Last At 2024 Masters Following Highest Total Score Of Pro Career

Tiger Woods' return to Augusta saw the 15-time Major winner finish in last place at The Masters, but he has still vowed to play in the rest of the Majors this year.

Woods made more history after making the cut for an impressive 24th consecutive time at Augusta, but he struggled badly over the weekend as he finished on +16 in total following a final round 77.

That left Woods, 48, at the bottom of the field of players who made the cut from the initial 89 pros who teed it up on Thursday. His +16 total was also highest 72-hole score in a career that spans almost three decades.

Woods' finish is a rare place for the 15-time Major champion to find himself. At events in which he's made the cut, Woods has finished last just twice. That was at the 2015 Memorial Tournament, where he shot a third-round 85, and the 2020 Genesis Open, where he finished 68th after a final-round 77 in his last event pre-Covid.

Wearing his traditional Sunday Red, Woods appeared to receive some swing tips from his 15-year-old son Charlie on the practice range. He then made a promising enough start to his fourth round at Augusta with a birdie on the par 5 second before dropping six shots including a triple bogey seven on the fifth as he reached the turn at four-over.

Woods, who plans to return next month at the PGA Championship at Valhalla, said: "Unfortunately, it didn't go the right way. I hit a bad shot on five and didn't get it back. I think the rest of the Majors is definitely doable. Hopefully the next three my body will cooperate."

His par on the last was warmly received though and his efforts were still much better than the worst round of his Masters career on Saturday, carding a 10-over 82 to tumble way down the leaderboard amid the worst score in a Major as a professional.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods' disappointing weekend rounds will again re-ignite the debate about how much longer the veteran can continue to play with the elite as he nurses several long-term injuries since a serious car crash in 2021, which has limited his ability to walk the course and swing freely.

He was forced to withdraw from the Masters during the third round last year due to a plantar fasciitis injury, which required surgery.

And Woods' most recent comeback ended early at the Genesis Invitational in February when he withdrew feeling ill after some erratic play, including a shank.